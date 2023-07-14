Diablo 4 player finds way to insta-kill game’s hardest boss with godly Necromancer build

The only thing Diablo 4 players love more than a challenge is trivializing said challenge with game-breaking efficiency. One Aussie content creator has done just that with Uber Lilith, the game’s penultimate boss.

It’s been a wild week in the Diablo 4 community. We’ve had Druids melting enemies with billions of damage per hit, chests that spew never-ending tides of loot, and now this.

YouTuber Struth Gaming uploaded a clip to his channel earlier this week in which he made Uber Lilith look like an early-game trash mob.

Using a Blood Orb-enhanced Necromancer, he polished off both phases in essentially a single hit. The literal bloodbath was over in 79 seconds.

In a subsequent video, Struth Gaming broke down his Necromancer build and what was needed to pull off the slaughter. The star of the build was a Unique chest piece, the Blood Artisan’s Cuirass.

The gear’s affix lets you spawn free Bone Spirits for massive damage based on your current health. This will multiply the base damage you have for the skill so specs into the Bone Spirit skill are a must.

The drawback is that it only spawns a Bone Spirit for every five Blood Orbs you consume. This meant that Struth had to set the field by keeping out of the boss’s spawn range and casting Blood Wave for 75 minutes before triggering the fight.

“That’s the trade-off for cheesing Lilith and facing no mechanics,” Struth said. An unpleasant prospect, but the rewards are an achievement, a prestigious title, and the Bloody Liquid Steed mount.

Blizzard Entertainment This Unique piece of gear enabled the Uber Lilith cheese

Unfortunately for those wanting to try some of the more busted builds in Diablo 4, Blizzard recently announced they were planning changes to the game to eliminate some of the more egregious ones.

If you want to take a look at our take on a Necromancer build ahead of the upcoming Season of the Malignant, check out our build guide. Hopefully, it stays beyond the reach of Blizzard’s nerf-hammer.