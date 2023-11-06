Diablo 4 1.2.2 patch notes: November 7 update adds Malignant Rings, gameplay changes, more

The Diablo 4 development team has announced their plans for Patch 1.2.2. Here’s the full list of changes in the November 7 update, including Malignant Rings, bug fixes, and more.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood has been off to a solid start following the launch of the 1.2.0 update. New mechanics like endgame boss farming and Blood Harvests have reinvigorated players.

Exciting new announcements from Blizzcon 2023 are continuing the positive momentum including the reveal of Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred Expansion. Upcoming changes to Season 2 were also revealed there.

Later changes like the upcoming Abbatoir of Zir endgame dungeons were revealed alongside the next major update for the game. Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 has been officially announced and we have a full list of the patch notes here.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s Malignant Powers are set to make a return with Patch 1.2.2.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 launches on November 7, 2023, and brings a host of changes with it. Of particular note are the new Malignant Rings which reintroduce popular powers from Season of the Malignant for each class.

Along with these, Blizzard has revealed gameplay changes for both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms and some bug fixes.

Diablo 4 1.2.2 patch notes

All the changes and updates for Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 are listed below.

Malignant Rings

Five new Unique Rings have been added to the game, one for each class. These are based on popular Malignant Powers from Season of the Malignant and are immediately available in both Seasonal and Eternal realms.

Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian Unique Ring) After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10—30% (multiplicative damage) [x] bonus Critical Strike Damage.

Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer Unique Ring) For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10—15%[x] increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.

Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid Unique Ring) When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5-1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1%[x] per 1 point of Willpower you have.

Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue Unique Ring) Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds.

Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer Unique Ring) Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you: Raise Skeleton every 1-2 seconds. Corpse Explosion every 1-2 seconds. Corpse Tendrils every 8-16 seconds.



Season of Blood

The following adjustments have been made for the Sanguine Battery Event.

Pillar health has been increased from 75% to 85%.

Pillar repair time has been decreased from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Bug Fixes

Season of Blood

Fixed an issue where the additional enemies in the Lord Zir boss fight would not get stunned when Lord Zir gets staggered.

Fixed an issue where Metamorphosis would not trigger temporary movement speed bonuses.

Fixed an issue where the Anticipation Vampiric Power didn’t display Cooldown Reduction for Ultimate abilities when in town.

Fixed an issue where the Hectic Vampiric Power did not reduce the cooldown of skills with charges.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal quest “Battle of Fear” and “Faith” could be completed without completing Chapter 3 of the Season Journey.

Fixed an issue where the upgrade button for Vampiric Powers could be interacted with when there are no new powers available, wasting 25 Potent Blood.

Fixed an issue where Lord Zir could not respawn if the player re-entered the boss arena too quickly after respawning.

Fixed an issue where Evade and non-damaging Skills could trigger Hemomancy.

Dungeons and Events

Fixed an issue where progression would be blocked when an enemy spawned behind the locked door in the Luban’s Rest dungeon.

Fixed an issue where monsters could spawn from a Nightmare Portal location after the portal had teleported or been destroyed.

Quests

Fixed multiple instances where the quest marker could disappear when leaving the area during multiple quests.

Fixed an issue where Prava and her knights could stop progressing through the area during the Scouring of Caldeum if certain Elites were killed from a distance during the “Kill Demons Attacking from Above” quest.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Lilith could still launch area-of-effect attacks after she is defeated following the first phase in the Echo of Lilith.

Fixed an issue where Angelbreath or Potions could randomly spawn when The Beast in the Ice spawned.

Fixed an issue where followers could get stuck when going back and forth over a traversal.

Fixed an issue where Inner Sight didn’t trigger properly against Training Dummies.

Fixed an issue where Necromancer Minions and Druid Companions wouldn’t attack Training Dummies.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn’t properly read life totals above 999.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader on PS4 didn’t read all the text in Vendor and Crafting displays.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where achievements related to the Hatred’s Chosen buff could not trigger appropriately.

Various visual, performance, and stability improvements.

Blizzard Entertainment Malignant Rings for Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer coming in Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2.

Those are all the changes coming in Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2. For more on the game, check out all of our Diablo 4 guides below:

