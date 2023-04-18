Diablo 4 beta feedback paves way for major quality of life changes ahead of launch

Diablo 4’s most recent betas gave Blizzard plenty of player feedback about the ARPG, paving the way for huge quality-of-life changes and class balancing before its full launch this year.

Blizzard’s highly anticipated continuation of their ARPG series Diablo 4 is carefully being tuned and balanced leading up to its release on June 6, 2023. In that time, Blizzard hosted several beta sessions in order to gather player feedback about the game and its many facets.

Whilst many players struggled to get into the beta, due to the various bugs and login queues plaguing it, the beta did seem quite successful overall. Blizzard went on to announce in a tweet that the open beta was the largest one in the franchise’s history, reporting that over 61 million collective hours were played in that time.

With the sheer amount of hours played by beta participants, Blizzard was able to gather a good idea of what people were looking for within the game. It appears the Diablo developer is more than ready to listen to player feedback, and has already looked to make sweeping changes to the game before its launch later in the year.

Blizzard Diablo 4’s dungeons will be receiving some tuning after beta player feedback.

Blizzard makes major quality-of-life changes in lead up to Diablo 4 launch

In a recent blog post, the Diablo 4 team thanked players for partaking in the beta and providing valuable feedback via Blizzard’s forums. From the information gathered via the beta, the devs discovered that players felt they were backtracking too often in certain dungeons and have made adjustments to reduce frustration.

The following dungeons have received layout changes:

Caldera Gate

Defiled Catacombs

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Hoarfrost Demise

Immortal Emanation

Kor Dragan Barracks

Maulwood

Rimescar Caverns

Blizzard also buffed the likelihood of dungeon events spawning, with the value being increased to 60% up from the original 10%.

Classes were also changed and rebalanced based on feedback provided by beta players, with Druid and Barbarian having their blades (or claws) sharpened leading up to the game’s launch.

Unfortunately, fan favorites Necromancer and Sorcerer received nerfs in these changes, after proving to be a little too strong.

Rogue managed to remain pretty balanced throughout the beta, only receiving minor changes to their Imbuement skills and buffs to other passives.