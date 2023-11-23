Diablo 3 Season 30 & beyond explained: How it will work

Seasons in Diablo 3 will stop including new content, however, they will continue and recycle previous ideas. Here’s how Diablo 3 seasons will work going forward, including Diablo 3 Season 30.

With the release of Diablo 4, Blizzard revealed that Season 29 of Diablo 3 would effectively be the final one. At least the final season to add new content. However, there will be a Diablo 3 Season 30 and beyond, but they will work very differently going forward. After all, many players will move on to Diablo 4, but that doesn’t mean Diablo 3 wasn’t a wildly successful game with legions of fans who are still regularly playing it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard has confirmed that future seasons in Diablo 3 will recycle the themes, rewards, and gameplay elements from previous seasons, going all the way back to the beginning. This may be disappointing for some players, but to those who only started playing Diablo 3 towards the middle/end of its lifecycle, or missed some of the most celebrated seasons, it could be another chance to relive some classic moments. After all, who doesn’t enjoy the Darkening of Tristram events?

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 3 Season 29 will be the last one until Blizzard starts recycling previous seasons.

When will Diablo 3 Season 30 begin?

Going by previous seasons, Diablo 3 Season 30 is likely to begin between March 2024 and May 2024, with Season 29 ending either at the end of 2023 or the start of 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is admittedly a rough and vague estimate, but Diablo 3 Season 30 will be different from previous seasons due to it essentially being the beginning of a series of re-runs.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Diablo 3 Season 30 details

In truth, we don’t know much about Diablo 3 Season 30 at this stage. Blizzard has confirmed that there will be no theme as such this time. However, they have said that Season 30 will bring fresh gameplay balances and bug fixes.

Season 30 will also add the permanent return of Rites of Sanctuary across all modes. This has been used as a seasonal theme before, but now will be something players can enjoy anytime, regardless of what happens with future seasons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As Blizzard confirms more about Season 30 and subsequent seasons we’ll add that information here. Until then, be sure to check out our Diablo 3 guides:

How to find & defeat Izual | Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 | How to get Dawn Demon Hunter crossbow | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Necromancer Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds