Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare tier list: Best characters & builds for Season 26 ranked

Diablo 3 Season 26’s all-new limited-time mode, Echoing Nightmare, challenges players to endure wave after wave of hell’s finest; but which characters and builds are the best picks for this LTM? Here’s our tier list.

As we progress ever further into the war-torn world of Diablo 3’s Sanctuary, Season 26 has thrown open the gates of the Burning Hells once more in the form of Echoing Nightmare, a new limited-time game mode.

Tasked with surviving a hellish onslaught that features everything from Greater Rift Guardians to fallen Nephalem warriors, players will need to fight through waves of demons in a Call of Duty: Zombies-esque battle for survival.

Advertisement

With the all-new Legendary gem, Whisper of Atonement, on the line, as well as bucketloads of XP, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready for the fight of a lifetime; so here are the best characters and builds for Diablo 3’s Echoing Nightmare.

Contents

Best Diablo 3 characters for Echoing Nightmare

Of course, Echoing Nightmare is still in its infancy so the best characters may change as the season progresses. At the moment, however, there are some clear frontrunners.

Read More: Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare guide

Additionally, class viability depends on the different builds that you are running, but generally speaking the best characters for Echoing Nightmare are as follows:

Of course, this is a limited-time game mode, and it’s all about having fun, so if you’re determined to play Witch Doctor or Necromancer; do it!

Advertisement

Best Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare: Builds & classes

Coming into Echoing Nightmare, the best builds and classes are still very much up in the air. As Season 26 continues to progress, we’ll ensure that this page is updated with all of the latest information.

Until then, though, here are the best builds for Diablo 3’s Echoing Nightmare.

If you’re looking to score yourself a level 150 Whisper of Atonement, you’ll want to run the following:

Character Build Demon Hunter Marauder Sentry

As the game progresses, we’re sure to see the A-Tier thin out as players continue to explore the Echoing Nightmare, but for now these are our suggestions:

Character Build Crusader AoV Fist of the Heavens Demon Hunter N6M4 Cluster Arrow Monk Inna Mystic Ally Monk LOD Wave of Light Monk Sunwuko Wave of Light

At the moment, these builds and classes rank in the B tier, meaning that they’re viable picks but unfortunately won’t be shredding through the hordes with ease:

Advertisement

Character Build Barbarian MotE Leapquake Barbarian MotE Seismic Slam Barbarian Raekor Boulder Toss Barbarian Waste Whirldwind Rend Crusader AoV Heaven’s Fury Crusader LoN Bombardment Demon Hunter GoD Hungering Arrow Demon Hunter N6GoD4 Hungering Arrow Demon Hunter UE Multishot Witch Doctor Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Wizard Typhon Hydra

So that’s our tier list for Diablo 3’s Echoing Nightmare, but be sure to check back to see which classes and builds rise to prominence as Season 26 progresses.

Looking for a refresh on all things D3? Stay awhile and check out our other guides:

How to get Diablo 3 Dawn bow | How to find & defeat Izual | Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds