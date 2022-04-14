Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare: Petrified Scream & Whisper of Atonement locations

Coming into Diablo 3 Season 26, players will be able to take on the hordes in Echoing Nightmare, a limited-time game mode akin to the likes of CoD Zombies. Here’s everything you need to know, as well as how to use Petrified Screams to access this long-forgotten realm.

As the bloodstained curtain falls on Diablo 3 Season 25, its predecessor is looking to shake up the iconic hack and slash title with Echoing Nightmare; the first ever LTM to become a seasonal theme.

Challenging players to withstand waves of enemies that increase in power as time goes on, you’re tasked with stemming the scourge for as long as you can in order to prevent them reaching Sanctuary and bringing about armageddon.

Advertisement

In order to play Echoing Nightmare in Diablo 3, you’ll need to slay the game’s Greater Rift Guardians and procure some all-new key items that will grant you access to this hellish domain. So, here’s everything you need to know to take part.

Contents

How to access Echoing Nightmare in Diablo 3

In order to tear open the void and challenge the creatures that lurk beyond the veil, you’ll need to secure Petrified Screams, a Season 26 key item that only drop at random from Greater Rift Guardians.

Read More: Diablo 3 Season 26 patch notes

Additionally, you’ll have to have achieved a game level of 70 in order to take on hell’s finest; so be sure to level up your character beforehand.

Advertisement

From here, all you have to do is:

Transmute one Petrified Scream using Kanai’s Cube Only one member of your party needs to do this. A black portal will appear; enter it Just as with bosses, all party members will receive a prompt to enter. Make sure you accept! As soon as you enter, the hordes descend – so get ready!

Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare: Monsters

The monsters within the Echoing Nightmare will get stronger the further you progress, meaning that if the early waves are too easy you’ll want to tear them apart quickly to get to the stronger waves.

There are multiple different demons you’ll have to contend with – including the fallen Nephalem who came before you. It’s also worth noting that monsters cannot be frozen, stunned, rooted, or knocked back – in the realm of nightmares your CC is meaningless.

Below are all of the different creatures, as well as the wave they spawn at:

Advertisement

Monster Wave Meteors From first wave Hellish Machinations & Exploding Lunatics From first wave Greater Rift Guardian Every 30 waves Fallen Nephalem (clones of the game’s seven classes) Post-wave 75, appear at random and often more than once

Diablo 3 Echoing Nightmare: Whisper of Atonement reward

While felling these foes won’t net you gold, items, or health globes, you’ll net swathes of XP for completing Echoing Nightmares, as well as the new Legendary gem, Whisper of Atonement.

You’ll receive one Whisper of Atonement for every Echoing Nightmare you complete, with its level mirroring whatever wave you reached (up until 150). Just like with the Season 25 Soul Shards, it can be used to augment your gear and can be leveled higher by using Urshi in Greater Rifts as per usual.

So that’s how to access Diablo 3’s Echoing Nightmare LTM and, in turn, earn yourself the coveted Whisper of Atonement.

Advertisement

Looking to brush up on your D3 knowledge coming into the new season? Be sure to check out our other guides:

How to get Diablo 3 Dawn bow | How to find & defeat Izual | Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds