Diablo 3 patch notes: Season 26, Echoing Nightmare mode & Greater Rift changes

Diablo 3 Season 26 sees the addition of a new limited time game mode, Echoing Nightmare, alongside a slew of changes to the game’s Greater Rifts, so here’s a rundown of the patch notes.

Casting the Soul Shards of Season 25 back into the abyss, Diablo 3 Season 26 sees a first in the game‘s extensive history: a new themed limited-time game mode.

Entitled Echoing Nightmare, players are tasked with following in the footsteps of their Nephalem ancestors in a fight to the death. Facing off against increasingly powerful waves of enemies, you may not walk out alive, but you’ll be scoring a whole plethora of different rewards.

In order to participate though, you’ll need to survive the new and improved Greater Rift Guardians, as well as some different maps. There’s still even more coming with this patch, though, so let’s dive into all of the details we have about Diablo 3 Season 26.

Diablo 3 Season 26 theme: Echoing Nightmare mode

Season 26’s theme centers around the all-new Echoing Nightmare mode. Inspired by the likes of CoD Zombies and other survival titles, players can group up to face increasingly powerful waves of monsters, or even try to take on the horrors alone.

In order to access this shadowy realm, you’ll need to beat out Greater Rift Guardians to collect a Petrified Scream, they key to this forsaken place. These fearsome foes have received a bit of an overhaul for the Season in terms of EXP, with new maps in play as well.

Diablo 3 Season 26: Item buffs

While the Monk and Crusader have both received a few item set buffs, the most significant changes are to the Barbarian‘s Raekor’s Legacy set.

Granting huge damage increases to Furious Charge, Weapon Throw, and Ancient Spear, maybe we’ll see the classic warrior rise up the Diablo 3 tier list following these changes.

Diablo 3 patch notes: Season 26

Below are the Diablo 3 Season 26 patch notes for the Public Test Realm (PTR) update. These are subject to change following player feedback, and will be updated by Blizzard as testing plays out.

1. Seasons

New Season Theme: Season 26 introduces the Echoing Nightmare, an optional and rewarding end-game challenge where players fight within the memories of Nephalem who fell in a Greater Rift. Today’s Nephalem must stand their ground until they are inevitably Overwhelmed or defeated. Players must collect a Petrified Scream from defeated Greater Rift Guardians to gain entry to the Echoing Nightmare. Transmuting a Petrified Scream in Kanai’s Cube summons a portal that players can enter to face the horrors of the Nephalem’s past.

Season Theme Details:

Petrified Screams and the Echoing Nightmare can only be accessed with seasonal characters.

Only one player is required to transmute a Petrified Scream to open an Echoing Nightmare in a multiplayer game.

Similar to a boss encounter, all players in a multiplayer game must accept a prompt to enter.

While within an Echoing Nightmare, the difficulty scales as players progress in the encounter. Players can progress faster by defeating monsters quickly.

Players receive the following rewards upon completing an Echoing Nightmare: EXP, Legendary Items, Blood Shards, Gems, and a new Legendary Gem, Whisper of Atonement .

. The Whisper of Atonement is a Legendary Gem used exclusively for Augmenting Ancient Legendary items. It drops pre-ranked based upon player’s performance in the Echoing Nightmare.

2. Greater Rift Updates

Orek’s Dream: Greater Rifts have a small chance to roll as Orek’s Dream. These dreamlike rifts have a curated list of maps and monster compositions.

3 maps have been added and 2 maps have been removed from the Greater Rift pool. Added: Fields of Misery, Desolate Sands and Briarthorn Cemetery Removed: Sewers of Caldeum, and Hidden Aqueducts

The probability of Greater Rift maps has been adjusted.

The probability of monster groups has been adjusted.

The following monsters have been adjusted to grant more progression and EXP within Greater Rifts. Blazing Guardians Smoldering Guardians Frost Guardian Noxious Guardian Shock Guardian Blood Clan Spearman Dark Moon Clan Impaler Moon Clan Impaler Blood Clan Impaler Ice Clan Impaler Hell Witch Vile Temptress

Players can speak to Orek to close an active Greater Rift. This option is only available when in a single player game.

3. PTR Updates

To improve the PTR testing experience, changes have been made to the bags sold by Djank Mi’em. Starting with PTR 2.7.3, we have removed the increased Legendary drop rate buff to allow for more precise drop rate testing. Class set bags are now consolidated into a single bag, which drops items based on the class that opens the bag. The changes are listed below.

PTR Weapons Pack

Added: In-geom

Added: The Furnace

PTR Armament Pack

Added: Andariel’s Visage

Added: Broken Crown

Added: Cindercoat

Added: Depth Diggers

Added: Frostburn

Added: Goldwrap

Added: Ice Climbers

Added: Lacuni Prowlers

Added: Magefist

Added: Tasker and Theo

Added: Warzechian Armguards

PTR Jewelry Bag

Added: Ess of Johan

Added: Puzzle Ring

Added: Rechel’s Ring of Larceny

Added: Rondal’s Locket

PTR Bag of Fortune

Added: 1 billion Gold

Added: 3 of all Flawless Royal Gems

Added: 3 of all Imperial Gems

Added: 3 of all Hellfire Materials

Added: 5 Greater Rift Keystone

Patch 2.7.3 Items

New: PTR Bag of Recipes:

Gives all Blacksmith and Jeweler Recipes

New: PTR Bag of Legendary Gems

Gives all Legendary Gems at Rank 25

Gives Legacy of Dreams at Rank 99

Gives 13 Whisper of Atonement at Rank 100

New: PTR Bag of Followers

Smoking Thurible

Hand of the Prophet

Vadim’s Surge

Skeleton Key

Slipka’s Letter Opener

Ribald Etchings

Relic of Akarat

Enchanting Favor

Hillenbrand’s Training Sword

Broken Crown

Gladiator Gauntlets

Spaulders of Zakara

Rakoff’s Glass of Life

Krede’s Flame

Homing Pads

Nemesis Bracers

Gloves of Worship

The Flavor of Time

Avarice Band

Dovu Energy Trap

Custerian Wristguards

Goldskin

Cord of the Sherma

Ring of Royal Grandeur

Oculus Ring

Unity

Leoric’s Crown

Blind Faith

Ice Climbers

Tal Rasha’s Relentless Pursuit

Thunderfury, Blesssed Blade of the Windseeker

Pig Sticker

Cluckeye

4. Item Changes

Barbarian

Legacy of Raekor (4-piece Bonus): Furious Charge gains the effect of every rune and deals 1000% increased damage. For every 1% Life you are missing, the damage of your Ancient Spear is increased by 2%.

Furious Charge gains the effect of every rune and deals 1000% increased damage. For every 1% Life you are missing, the damage of your Ancient Spear is increased by 2%. Legacy of Raekor (6-piece Bonus): Hitting enemies with Furious Charge increases the damage of your next Ancient Spear by 5500% and causes it to release multiple spears from its target. This effect stacks and is consumed from each released spear. This can only consume a maximum of 5 stacks at a time.

Hitting enemies with Furious Charge increases the damage of your next Ancient Spear by 5500% and causes it to release multiple spears from its target. This effect stacks and is consumed from each released spear. This can only consume a maximum of 5 stacks at a time. Arreat’s Law: Weapon Throw and Ancient Spear deal 150-200% increased damage. Weapon Throw generates up to 25 additional Fury based on the distance of the enemy hit. Ancient Spear refunds up to 25 Fury based on the distance of the enemy hit.

Weapon Throw and Ancient Spear deal 150-200% increased damage. The Three Hundredth Spear: Increase the damage of Weapon Throw and Ancient Spear by 150-200%.

Increase the damage of Weapon Throw and Ancient Spear by 150-200%. Skular’s Salvation: Increase the damage of Ancient Spear by 150-200%. If your Ancient Spear – Boulder Toss hits 5 or fewer enemies, the damage is increased by 100%.

Crusader

Thorns of the Invoker: The attack speed of Punish and Slash are increased by 100% and deal 67,500% of your Thorns damage.

The attack speed of Punish and Slash are increased by 100% and deal 67,500% of your Thorns damage. Norvald’s Fervor: Gain 200% increased damage while using Steed Charge and for 5 seconds after it ends.

Monk