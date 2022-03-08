Diablo 3 patch notes: Season 26, Echoing Nightmare mode & Greater Rift changes

Diablo 3 Season 26 sees the addition of a new limited time game mode, Echoing Nightmare, alongside a slew of changes to the game’s Greater Rifts, so here’s a rundown of the patch notes.
Casting the Soul Shards of Season 25 back into the abyss, Diablo 3 Season 26 sees a first in the game‘s extensive history: a new themed limited-time game mode.
Entitled Echoing Nightmare, players are tasked with following in the footsteps of their Nephalem ancestors in a fight to the death. Facing off against increasingly powerful waves of enemies, you may not walk out alive, but you’ll be scoring a whole plethora of different rewards.
Advertisement
In order to participate though, you’ll need to survive the new and improved Greater Rift Guardians, as well as some different maps. There’s still even more coming with this patch, though, so let’s dive into all of the details we have about Diablo 3 Season 26.
Contents
Diablo 3 Season 26 theme: Echoing Nightmare mode
Season 26’s theme centers around the all-new Echoing Nightmare mode. Inspired by the likes of CoD Zombies and other survival titles, players can group up to face increasingly powerful waves of monsters, or even try to take on the horrors alone.
- Read More: When is Diablo 3 Season 26?
In order to access this shadowy realm, you’ll need to beat out Greater Rift Guardians to collect a Petrified Scream, they key to this forsaken place. These fearsome foes have received a bit of an overhaul for the Season in terms of EXP, with new maps in play as well.
Advertisement
Diablo 3 Season 26: Item buffs
While the Monk and Crusader have both received a few item set buffs, the most significant changes are to the Barbarian‘s Raekor’s Legacy set.
Granting huge damage increases to Furious Charge, Weapon Throw, and Ancient Spear, maybe we’ll see the classic warrior rise up the Diablo 3 tier list following these changes.
Diablo 3 patch notes: Season 26
Below are the Diablo 3 Season 26 patch notes for the Public Test Realm (PTR) update. These are subject to change following player feedback, and will be updated by Blizzard as testing plays out.
1. Seasons
New Season Theme: Season 26 introduces the Echoing Nightmare, an optional and rewarding end-game challenge where players fight within the memories of Nephalem who fell in a Greater Rift. Today’s Nephalem must stand their ground until they are inevitably Overwhelmed or defeated. Players must collect a Petrified Scream from defeated Greater Rift Guardians to gain entry to the Echoing Nightmare. Transmuting a Petrified Scream in Kanai’s Cube summons a portal that players can enter to face the horrors of the Nephalem’s past.
Advertisement
Season Theme Details:
- Petrified Screams and the Echoing Nightmare can only be accessed with seasonal characters.
- Only one player is required to transmute a Petrified Scream to open an Echoing Nightmare in a multiplayer game.
- Similar to a boss encounter, all players in a multiplayer game must accept a prompt to enter.
- While within an Echoing Nightmare, the difficulty scales as players progress in the encounter. Players can progress faster by defeating monsters quickly.
- Players receive the following rewards upon completing an Echoing Nightmare: EXP, Legendary Items, Blood Shards, Gems, and a new Legendary Gem, Whisper of Atonement.
- The Whisper of Atonement is a Legendary Gem used exclusively for Augmenting Ancient Legendary items. It drops pre-ranked based upon player’s performance in the Echoing Nightmare.
2. Greater Rift Updates
Orek’s Dream: Greater Rifts have a small chance to roll as Orek’s Dream. These dreamlike rifts have a curated list of maps and monster compositions.
- 3 maps have been added and 2 maps have been removed from the Greater Rift pool.
- Added: Fields of Misery, Desolate Sands and Briarthorn Cemetery
- Removed: Sewers of Caldeum, and Hidden Aqueducts
- The probability of Greater Rift maps has been adjusted.
- The probability of monster groups has been adjusted.
- The following monsters have been adjusted to grant more progression and EXP within Greater Rifts.
- Blazing Guardians
- Smoldering Guardians
- Frost Guardian
- Noxious Guardian
- Shock Guardian
- Blood Clan Spearman
- Dark Moon Clan Impaler
- Moon Clan Impaler
- Blood Clan Impaler
- Ice Clan Impaler
- Hell Witch
- Vile Temptress
- Players can speak to Orek to close an active Greater Rift. This option is only available when in a single player game.
3. PTR Updates
To improve the PTR testing experience, changes have been made to the bags sold by Djank Mi’em. Starting with PTR 2.7.3, we have removed the increased Legendary drop rate buff to allow for more precise drop rate testing. Class set bags are now consolidated into a single bag, which drops items based on the class that opens the bag. The changes are listed below.
PTR Weapons Pack
- Added: In-geom
- Added: The Furnace
PTR Armament Pack
Advertisement
- Added: Andariel’s Visage
- Added: Broken Crown
- Added: Cindercoat
- Added: Depth Diggers
- Added: Frostburn
- Added: Goldwrap
- Added: Ice Climbers
- Added: Lacuni Prowlers
- Added: Magefist
- Added: Tasker and Theo
- Added: Warzechian Armguards
PTR Jewelry Bag
- Added: Ess of Johan
- Added: Puzzle Ring
- Added: Rechel’s Ring of Larceny
- Added: Rondal’s Locket
PTR Bag of Fortune
- Added: 1 billion Gold
- Added: 3 of all Flawless Royal Gems
- Added: 3 of all Imperial Gems
- Added: 3 of all Hellfire Materials
- Added: 5 Greater Rift Keystone
- Patch 2.7.3 Items
New: PTR Bag of Recipes:
- Gives all Blacksmith and Jeweler Recipes
New: PTR Bag of Legendary Gems
- Gives all Legendary Gems at Rank 25
- Gives Legacy of Dreams at Rank 99
- Gives 13 Whisper of Atonement at Rank 100
New: PTR Bag of Followers
- Smoking Thurible
- Hand of the Prophet
- Vadim’s Surge
- Skeleton Key
- Slipka’s Letter Opener
- Ribald Etchings
- Relic of Akarat
- Enchanting Favor
- Hillenbrand’s Training Sword
- Broken Crown
- Gladiator Gauntlets
- Spaulders of Zakara
- Rakoff’s Glass of Life
- Krede’s Flame
- Homing Pads
- Nemesis Bracers
- Gloves of Worship
- The Flavor of Time
- Avarice Band
- Dovu Energy Trap
- Custerian Wristguards
- Goldskin
- Cord of the Sherma
- Ring of Royal Grandeur
- Oculus Ring
- Unity
- Leoric’s Crown
- Blind Faith
- Ice Climbers
- Tal Rasha’s Relentless Pursuit
- Thunderfury, Blesssed Blade of the Windseeker
- Pig Sticker
- Cluckeye
4. Item Changes
Barbarian
- Legacy of Raekor (4-piece Bonus): Furious Charge gains the effect of every rune and deals 1000% increased damage. For every 1% Life you are missing, the damage of your Ancient Spear is increased by 2%.
- Legacy of Raekor (6-piece Bonus): Hitting enemies with Furious Charge increases the damage of your next Ancient Spear by 5500% and causes it to release multiple spears from its target. This effect stacks and is consumed from each released spear. This can only consume a maximum of 5 stacks at a time.
- Arreat’s Law: Weapon Throw and Ancient Spear deal 150-200% increased damage.
- Weapon Throw generates up to 25 additional Fury based on the distance of the enemy hit.
- Ancient Spear refunds up to 25 Fury based on the distance of the enemy hit.
- The Three Hundredth Spear: Increase the damage of Weapon Throw and Ancient Spear by 150-200%.
- Skular’s Salvation: Increase the damage of Ancient Spear by 150-200%. If your Ancient Spear – Boulder Toss hits 5 or fewer enemies, the damage is increased by 100%.
Crusader
- Thorns of the Invoker: The attack speed of Punish and Slash are increased by 100% and deal 67,500% of your Thorns damage.
- Norvald’s Fervor: Gain 200% increased damage while using Steed Charge and for 5 seconds after it ends.
Monk
- Bindings of the Lesser Gods: Enemies hit by your Cyclone Strike take 150%-200% more damage from your Mystic Ally for 5 seconds.