Diablo 2 Resurrected players slam Blizzard’s “unacceptable” silence as servers struggle

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s servers continue to struggle weeks after launch, and players have criticized Blizzard’s “silence” as they keep getting kicked from the game.

Despite all of its 4K promise, Diablo 2 Resurrected hasn’t quite got off to a flying start.

While the title dominated Twitch on its release day, players have criticized the remaster’s irritating bugs and game-breaking server issues.

Although the Blizzard support account has provided quick updates on the server outages, there has been no communication for the developers about what is causing the ongoing issues, or measures being taken to make meaningful fixes.

Diablo 2 Resurrected fans slam Blizzard

Twitter continues to be the only source of information regarding the Diablo 2 Resurrected’s server problems, and even then, these are only small messages about servers being down or back up. What players really want is more transparent explanations and plans for improvements.

“[Un]Popular opinion; the silence from Blizzard is worse than the servers,” writes one player. “I feel like the server outages paired with the silence from Blizzard after saying ‘follow us on Twitter to keep up with…’ is unacceptable.”

The comments are awash with other irritated players, echoing that they feel like they’re shouting into the void.

“I think it’s kind of obnoxious considering the producer has said on his personal Twitter some of the stuff that’s being worked on,” writes one, referring to Rod Fergusson’s updates on the game. “Like just put that s**t in a blog post and hit send lol. People just want to know that things are being worked on. That’s not info that you should have to dig for.”

Another noticed that in-game adjustments are being made, but there are no patch notes or hotfixes to accompany them. “Craziest part to me is the Cold Mastery bug (piercing immunities) got fixed yesterday in the middle of the day. So we’re getting substantive bug fixes… over the weekend… with no patch notes?!”

“The lack is communication really erodes the trust here,” said another, “the trust has been eroded completely for some time now.”

Blizzard’s priority now will be on making the game more stable and playable, After all, we can’t protect Sanctuary if we can’t get into the game, right?