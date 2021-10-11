Diablo 2 Resurrected server status: Are Diablo servers down?

Are Diablo 2 Resurrected’s servers down? Here’s everything we know about the ongoing matchmaking issues.

Server issues continue to be a problem for Diablo 2 Resurrected players as the game has sporadically experienced outages since release. Matchmaking can be troublesome at the best of times in Blizzard’s latest remaster, but now many players are unable to access Battle.Net with increasing frequency.

The game has already received updates designed to fix these bugs, but it was this scheduled maintenance that seemed to cause the servers to drop.

Once Blizzard confirmed the maintenance was over, Twitter users barraged Blizzard with messages reporting that they were still unable to access Battle.Net. Some even reported losing several hours of gameplay progress.

Except it’s wiped about 2 hours of gameplay 🤷‍♂️ — Tony Ng 💙 (@aykcng) October 10, 2021

While servers returned to normal on Sunday 9, they have since gone down again at the time of writing, leaving players once again in purgatory rather than the burning hells they were hoping to explore.

Since the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected some fans have criticised Blizzard for their lack of communication regarding the game’s various issues. On this occasion Blizzard has acknowledged the outage, telling players they expect a resolution within the hour.

We are still investigating the connection issues and will have more information in the next hour. #D2R — Blizzard CS EU (@BlizzardCSEU_EN) October 11, 2021

The outage was reported in the early hours of October 11 and have continued throughout the day.