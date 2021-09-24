Diablo 2 Resurrected is a big hit on Twitch during launch day

Diablo 2 Resurrected officially released on September 23, and during its first few hours in the public realm it has dominated streaming behemoth, Twitch.

After months of hype, the Diablo 2 Resurrected inferno has finally been released upon the world. As players old and new flock to Sanctuary’s desolate plains in order to rid the world of the Prime Evils, thousands more have chosen to watch some of their favorite streamers slay the hordes on Twitch.

Diablo content creators have been waiting a long time for a new installment in the devilish franchise, with German streamer AnnacakeLIVE celebrating by cosplaying as the iconic Deckard Cain in a bizarrely brilliant gender-bent outfit.

Advertisement

Did Diablo manage to enslave Twitch, though? Or have the High Heavens thwarted his attempts at universal domination?

Diablo 2 Resurrected Twitch stats

As recorded by Sullygnome, 9,407 heroes rushed head-first into Armageddon on stream, with the game’s viewership peaking at just over 414,000 on launch day.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is the second most popular game on the platform’s home page at the time of writing, with its sequel, Diablo 3, sitting just behind it in third place. Final Fantasy XIV Online, of course, remains in first place.

Quin69 and MrLlamaSC sit on top of the Twitch competitive ladder, with the latter gaining almost 7k followers whilst playing the Blizzard title.

Advertisement

Additionally, Diablo 2 experts streaming as part of the Maxroll.gg team peaked at over 41,000 viewers, and wracked up two speedrunning world records in the process.

Whether or not the game continues its meteoric Twitch rise remains uncertain, especially as players begin to finish the story content and enter the endgame.

What’s clear though is that, while Diablo 2 may have released all the way back in 2000 (11 years before the inception of Twitch itself!), its story and newly remastered graphics appeal to players old and new.