Blizzard drops ban hammer on Diablo 4 players that abused viral realm-hopping exploit

Diablo 4 players messed around and now they’re finding out. Blizzard has identified accounts that took advantage of a recent glitch and banished them to hell.

Despite all the evil in Diablo 4, some things in the game are too good to be true. Like an exploit that lets you briefly migrate your Eternal characters into the new Seasonal Realm.

The glitch was repaired in a recent hotfix ahead of Patch 1.1.1. While it was live, however, debates swirled in the community over whether Blizzard would consider its use a bannable offense.

Diablo 4 Community Manager Adam Fletcher cleared things up on the Blue Tracker forums. “I just wanted to let everyone know that this was addressed a few days ago in our last hotfix and hasn’t been present in the game since,” Fletcher said. “We have also actioned on select accounts related to this incident.”

Blizzard Entertainment The glitch had users disconnecting their internet during multiplayer sessions to log into Seasonal content with Eternal Characters.

The action taken is of course banning. Veterans of online games know better than to take advantage of exploits that alter the intended gameplay so drastically, directly violating terms of service in many cases.

Those newer to the scene had been using the recent Diablo 4 glitch to load up their Eternal characters with Seasonal items. Some even managed to equip the new Malignant Hearts onto their Eternal characters and use their effects outside of Season of the Malignant.

A post in the Diablo 4 Subreddit in which a player recounted his friend’s banning had the community in stitches. One user asked, “How could anyone think the outcome would be different?”

There was no sympathy at all for banned players in the thread. “Intentionally taking advantage of an exploit is banned in most online games,” one user intoned. “As it should be,” another replied.

The severity and duration of the bans are unknown at the time of writing. It’s uncertain whether it is an account-wide ban or a simple deletion of characters that have been used in the exploit.

