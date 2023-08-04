Diablo 4 dev says Eternal to Seasonal glitch has been fixed

According to one Diablo 4 developer, the studio recently fixed the Eternal to Seasonal glitch that some players exploited.

Earlier this week, Diablo 4 players uncovered an exploit that makes Eternal characters playable in the Seasonal Realm. Such inter-realm migration didn’t exactly involve the most straightforward of processes.

In fact, for it to work, players were required to join up with a buddy in the Seasonal Realm, then disconnect their internet. Logging back into the Seasonal Realm with their Eternal hero should’ve done the trick.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone jumped at the opportunity to try the exploit for themselves since it seemed a ban-worthy offense. A recent statement from Diablo’s Community lead confirms those suspicions were accurate.

Blizzard has apparently fixed Diablo 4’s Eternal to Seasonal glitch

In a thread on the Blizzard Forums, one player joked that Diablo 4 Season 1 will go down as “Season of the exploit.” The post went on to mention the game-altering Eternal to Seasonal glitch, then questioned the studio’s competency.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher, the exploit in question has already been dealt with on Blizzard’s end. In response to the thread, Fletcher claimed the issue was resolved in Diablo 4’s most recent hotfix. He also noted that users who took advantage of it were penalized.

Article continues after ad

The developer wrote: “I just wanted to let everyone know that this was addressed a few days ago in our last hotfix and hasn’t been present in the game since. We have also actioned on select accounts related to this incident. We appreciate everyone for bringing this to our attention.”

Blizzard Entertainment

Fletcher’s presumably referring to the Diablo 4 hotfix that went live on August 2, just one day after information about the Eternal to Seasonal glitch began making the rounds.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear how exactly Blizzard went about punishing those who performed the exploit. The Diablo studio recently warned against the use of “game-modifying software,” threatening to permanently ban mod users. Whether or not a similar punishment will apply to the Seasonal exploit remains to be seen.