How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Dexerto

The Mask of Bakris is an incredibly useful Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, but it can be somewhat tricky to get. If you want to know how to get it, and why we think you should, here’s everything you need to know.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is filled with all kinds of hidden secrets and treasures. However, none are more compelling than Exotic weapons and armor, each with a unique set of perks and stats.

Some Exotics have generated a lot of hype lately, including Cloudstrike and The Lament. Now, The Mask of Bakris has joined the fray because it has a handy ability that lets you hide from enemies.

The Mask of Bakris: Exotic Perks

The Mask of Bakris looks fantastic and has decent stats. However, the biggest drawcard is a unique attribute called the Light Shift perk. In essence, when players have the mask equipped, it will make them shift instead of dodging.

Shifting is faster and has better range, and it also partially cloaks players and increases damage dealt with Arc weapons. It’s a pretty significant upgrade, especially considering how often it can be used.

However, it’s particularly advantageous in areas filled with countless enemies since it lets players avoid detection and even launch an ambush. Destiny 2: Beyond Light has some challenging missions. Fortunately, this perk can make them a whole lot easier.

How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

The Mask of Bakris can be somewhat tricky to get. It’s a bit of a grind, which requires time and patience. It also has a couple of prerequisites.

First of all, it’s not available every day, so you’ll need to make sure you’ve set out to get it on one of the correct days.

Second, it’s only available when playing through higher-level sectors, so you’ll need to have a skill level above 1200.

Third, you’ll need to finish all the missions by yourself. Otherwise, you’ll receive Enhancement Cores instead.

If you’ve got all of the prerequisites down pat, the easiest way to snag the Mask of Bakris is to grind through Lost Sectors on Europa. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, you can also do EDZ at either 1250 Legend or 1280 Master level.

Either way, it doesn’t matter which method you choose. You’ll have to battle against some tough enemies, including ones that can kill you very quickly. For that reason, make sure you’re decked out in top-tier gear before giving it a go.

Unfortunately, there’s also an element of chance. If you’re lucky, you might unlock the Mask of Bakris in your first attempt. However, it’s more likely that you’ll need to repeat the missions once a day for several days until you finally get it.

Keep the faith, though. It will drop eventually, and then you’ll be able to enjoy the spoils.

And with that, you’ll know exactly how to get the Mask of Bakris and why it’s worth the grind. It’s definitely one of the more useful Exotics to have.