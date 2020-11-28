 How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Published: 28/Nov/2020 2:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie

Share

The Mask of Bakris is an incredibly useful Exotic helmet in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, but it can be somewhat tricky to get. If you want to know how to get it, and why we think you should, here’s everything you need to know.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is filled with all kinds of hidden secrets and treasures. However, none are more compelling than Exotic weapons and armor, each with a unique set of perks and stats.

Some Exotics have generated a lot of hype lately, including Cloudstrike and The Lament. Now, The Mask of Bakris has joined the fray because it has a handy ability that lets you hide from enemies.

Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
The Mask of Bakris might take a bit of time to get, but it’s definitely worth it.

The Mask of Bakris: Exotic Perks

The Mask of Bakris looks fantastic and has decent stats. However, the biggest drawcard is a unique attribute called the Light Shift perk. In essence, when players have the mask equipped, it will make them shift instead of dodging.

Shifting is faster and has better range, and it also partially cloaks players and increases damage dealt with Arc weapons. It’s a pretty significant upgrade, especially considering how often it can be used.

However, it’s particularly advantageous in areas filled with countless enemies since it lets players avoid detection and even launch an ambush. Destiny 2: Beyond Light has some challenging missions. Fortunately, this perk can make them a whole lot easier.

Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
The Mask of Bakris is one of the most useful Exotics in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

How to get the Mask of Bakris Exotic helmet in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

The Mask of Bakris can be somewhat tricky to get. It’s a bit of a grind, which requires time and patience. It also has a couple of prerequisites.

  • First of all, it’s not available every day, so you’ll need to make sure you’ve set out to get it on one of the correct days.
  • Second, it’s only available when playing through higher-level sectors, so you’ll need to have a skill level above 1200.
  • Third, you’ll need to finish all the missions by yourself. Otherwise, you’ll receive Enhancement Cores instead.

If you’ve got all of the prerequisites down pat, the easiest way to snag the Mask of Bakris is to grind through Lost Sectors on Europa. If that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, you can also do EDZ at either 1250 Legend or 1280 Master level.

Either way, it doesn’t matter which method you choose. You’ll have to battle against some tough enemies, including ones that can kill you very quickly. For that reason, make sure you’re decked out in top-tier gear before giving it a go.

Unfortunately, there’s also an element of chance. If you’re lucky, you might unlock the Mask of Bakris in your first attempt. However, it’s more likely that you’ll need to repeat the missions once a day for several days until you finally get it.

Mask of Bakris Destiny 2 Beyond Light
Bungie
Destiny 2: Beyond Light players will need to return to Lost Sectors on Europa to obtain the Mask of Bakris.

Keep the faith, though. It will drop eventually, and then you’ll be able to enjoy the spoils.

And with that, you’ll know exactly how to get the Mask of Bakris and why it’s worth the grind. It’s definitely one of the more useful Exotics to have.

Destiny

How to claim Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (November)

Published: 27/Nov/2020 16:17

by Lauren Bergin
Destiny 2 Prime Rewards
Bungie Inc., Dexerto

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Looking for some free Destiny 2: Beyond Light rewards? Good news, there’s going to be a new list of rewards available through Amazon Prime Gaming every month. 

The arrival of Destiny 2 has certainly made waves in the gaming community. The long awaited expansion has been met with a somewhat frosty response from the Destiny community, but Prime are hoping to give fans something to be excited about.

Prime Gaming are giving away an Exotic Bundle every month for the Bungie title, which includes a host of different in-game goodies including everything from emotes to vehicles among other exciting content.

Wondering how to get your hands on all of this? Here’s an in depth guide on how to claim each of these rewards.

How to claim your Destiny 2: Beyond Light Prime Gaming Rewards

Destiny 2 Regal Howl
Bungie Inc.
Fancy a new Sparrow? Prime Gaming’s got you covered.

Prime Gaming members are clearly some of the luckiest Destiny players out there, because this first Exotic Bundle drop is nothing to smirk at.

In order to scoop up all of these prizes so that you can flex on your fellow Guardians, however, you will need a Prime Gaming account as well as a bungie.net account. So, here’s how to claim the rewards:

  1. Ensure that your bungie.net account and your Prime Gaming account are fully connected.
  2. Select which platform you want your rewards to go to.
  3. Log in to Destiny 2.
  4. Visit Amanda Holliday in the Tower’s hangar to claim your rewards.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Prime Gaming rewards (November/December)

Prime Gaming Destiny Rewards

Here’s the full list of Prime Gaming rewards in Destiny 2 for the months of November and December:

  • Unchained Exotic Emote
  • Regal Howl Exotic Sparrow
  • Transpose JT-24-X Exotic Ship
  • Arch Shell Legendary Ghost.

We’ll keep updating this space with the coming months’ rewards, so ensure you check back to make sure you have all the latest gear Prime has to offer.