 How to beat the Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: guide - Dexerto
Destiny

How to beat the Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: guide

Published: 25/Nov/2020 6:24 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 6:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is jam-packed with awesome content right out of the gate, but everyone gets stuck somewhere, and the Technocrat Empire Hunt has proven to be a difficult hurdle to climb. Here’s how to finish it once and for all.

The Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2: Beyond Light pits players against Praksis, the Technocrat. He is a Fallen from the House of Salvation and trusted lieutenant for Eramis, Kell of Darkness.

Praksis, The Technocrat will do anything to support Eramis and his malicious cause, which puts him on a collision course with Destiny 2: Beyond Light players. It all comes together in the Technocrat Empire Hunt, where players have a chance to eliminate him once and for all.

However, it’s easier said than done. He is extremely powerful, and before you reach him, you’ll need to take on some lesser enemies and finish a series of tasks. 

Here’s everything players will need to know, including a step-by-step guide, some tips for the fight, and what you’ll get once you manage to beat him.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
Praksis, The Technocrat is a loyal servant of Eramis, Kell of Darkness.

How To Complete The Technocrat Empire Hunt

  • First, make sure you have a power level of at least 1120.
  • Then, locate and enter Bray Exoscience.
  • In typical Destiny 2 fashion, you’ll have to work your way through waves of enemies and take on Fallen Brigs.
  • Next, you’ll need to destroy some shield generators, which will help weaken Praksis, The Technocrat ahead of the final showdown.
  • From there, you’ll have nothing left to do but come face to face with Praksis, The Technocrat and take him down.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
Praksis, The Technocrat isn’t a walk in the park. You’ll need to keep moving and avoid getting hit by one of his powerful moves.

Tips To Make The Fight Easier

Praksis, The Technocrat is no slouch. He’s even harder than Phylaks, The Warrior, which many players struggled with.

Luckily, there are some tips you can follow to make it easier.

  • Start moving around the tower the moment the fight begins, and don’t stop until he is toast.
  • Praksis, The Technocrat is a skilled Stasis wilder. He has a series of abilities that deal devastating amounts of damage, especially against players with lower skill levels.
  • He also has a shield, and when he uses it, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the red generators floating in the air and destroy them.
  • When in doubt, don’t forget to use the empowering pool at the entrance to the arena. It will give you rechargeable Stasis abilities that are extremely useful throughout the fight.

Once you’ve managed to beat him, you can return to the Europa camp.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
The Technocrat Empire Hunt is one of three Fallen Empire Hunts currently available in Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

The Coriolis Force Legendary Fusion Rifle

Players who finish The Technocrat Empire Hunt will receive an awesome weapon, the Coriolis Force Legendary Fusion Rifle. It is extremely fast and powerful and shoots a horizontal volley of Void bolts.

The Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle packs a punch in PvE, especially when equipped with perks like One for All and Thresh. It can one-shot enemies in PvP too, but only from close range due to its unique spread. Think of it more like a shotgun.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The Technocrat Empire Hunt
Bungie
The Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle is a lethal weapon and a welcome addition to a player’s arsenal.

And with that, you’ll have everything you’ll need to know to finish The Technocrat Empire Hunt.

It might take a bit of trial and error. But as long as you follow some of the tips mentioned in this article, you’ll eventually come out on top.

Destiny

How to get Destiny 2’s new ‘Splintered’ Triumph title in Beyond Light

Published: 23/Nov/2020 5:03

by Isaac McIntyre
Three Destiny 2 Guardians pose with Splintered Triumph titles in Beyond Light.
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 has added another Triumph title, “Splintered,” to the collection in Year 4, and it’s going to take a fair bit of trekking across Europa to unlock; here’s how to get your hands on the shiny new Beyond Light reward in Season 12.

Triumph titles are the ultimate badge of honor in Destiny 2. The grind to unlock them ⁠— seasonal titles notwithstanding ⁠— can be immense, and Guardians know exactly who they’re dealing with if they see “Unbroken” or “Conqueror” floating above an enemy’s head.

Beyond Light has added another Triumph title to the pool too: “Splintered.” The badge of honor is named after the expansion’s frosty Stasis power, and once it’s unlocked, represents the completion of all things Year 4 in Destiny 2, so far.

Here’s how to get your hands on Destiny 2’s new “Splintered” title.

Destiny's new raid, Deep Stone Crypt, has a chance to fix several Beyond Light flaws.
Bungie
Beyond Light has added another Destiny 2 Triumph title: “Splintered.”

All required Beyond Light Seal Triumphs

To earn the Beyond Light title, you must complete what the game lists as 45 full steps. That list is a little smaller than it seems, thankfully; all up, there’s actually only 11 challenges you’ll have to navigate to get your hands on the Guardian emblem.

  • Studying Darkness: Find all Entropic Shards scattered across Europa.
  • Europan Collector: Complete the Europan Collector badge.
  • Master of the Hunt: Elective-difficulty hunt complete.
  • Masterful Saboteur: Complete all Tier 3 Sabotage quests from Variks.
  • Solo Lost Sector Mastery: Complete any Europa Lost Sector on Master difficulty without a fireteam.
  • Fallen Brig Brigade: As a fireteam, defeat Fallen Brigs as part of the “Crux Convergence” Public Event.
  • Training Complete: Complete all Exo Challenges.
  • Born in Darkness: Complete “Born in Darkness” missions.
  • Reuniting the Eventide Rookery: Recover all the penguin toys on Europa.
  • Salvage of the Past: Find all dead Exo collectibles hidden across Europa.
  • Secret Triumph: This objective is hidden in-game.

Most of these Triumphs aren’t that difficult to complete, especially easier ones like the “Solo Lost Sector Mastery” and the Heroic event-based “Fallen Brig Brigade” challenge.

There are also three ‘treasure hunt’ type challenges involved in unlocking the Splintered title in Beyond Light. These do require a little bit of trotting around, digging through secret areas on Europa.

Here’s our guides on each of these individual Triumphs:

New Destiny 2 Beyond Light map location, Europa.
Bungie
Guardians will get pretty familiar with Europa during the “Splintered” title grind.

The final slog that comes with the “Splintered” grind is the ‘Europan Collector’ title Triumph. This is where the 45 challenges really come into play; Bungie sends you all over the new Beyond Light planet in search of enemies and challenges.

Unlike in the Season of Arrivals, Guardians will have to collect all the guns, armor pieces, and cosmetics from Beyond Light to unlock the Season 12 title.

How to unlock the ‘Europan Collector’ badge

  • Last Flight Home Exotic Ship
    • Triumph: Europan Tour – Earn a score of 1,400 or more in the Europa Destination Triumphs.
  • Bright Warning Shader: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Salvage the Past. (See above)
  • Shattered Sky Shader: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Reuniting the Eventide Rookery. (See above)
  • Gilded Smoke Shader: Fallen Empire campaign.
    • Triumph: Hunt for Power – Generate Orbs of Power in Empire Hunts.
  • Europan Eclipse Emblem: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Hunting Party – While in a fireteam, defeat Champions in Empire Hunts on the elected difficulty of your choosing.
  • Salvation’s Downfall Emblem: Found exploring Europa.
    • Triumph: Stasis Warrior – In the Europa Eclipsed Zone, defeat combatants with your Stasis subclass equipped.
  • Complete the Europa Armor Set
    • Crystocrene: Helmet, Arms, Chest, Legs, Class Item.
  • Complete the Europa Weapons Set
    • Subzero Salvo
    • Bonechillder
    • Arctic Haze
    • High Albedo
    • Hailing Confusion
    • Thermal Erosion
    • Coriolis Force
    • Biting Winds
  • Salvation’s Grip Exotic: Gathering Intel Exotic Quest
  • The Lament Exotic: Here’s how to unlock the new sword.
  • Cloudstrike Exotic: Here’s to unlock the new sniper rifle.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardian Holding Lament
Bungie
The Lament is one of three Exotics required to get the Beyond Light “Splintered” title.

So there you have it ⁠— how to unlock Destiny 2’s “Splintered” Triumph title, released in Beyond Light. It may not be as much of a grind as something like “Unbroken,” but the Year 4 title is still a hefty whack; get ready for a slog across Europa!