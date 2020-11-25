How to beat the Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: guide - Dexerto

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is jam-packed with awesome content right out of the gate, but everyone gets stuck somewhere, and the Technocrat Empire Hunt has proven to be a difficult hurdle to climb. Here’s how to finish it once and for all.

The Technocrat Empire Hunt in Destiny 2: Beyond Light pits players against Praksis, the Technocrat. He is a Fallen from the House of Salvation and trusted lieutenant for Eramis, Kell of Darkness.

Praksis, The Technocrat will do anything to support Eramis and his malicious cause, which puts him on a collision course with Destiny 2: Beyond Light players. It all comes together in the Technocrat Empire Hunt, where players have a chance to eliminate him once and for all.

However, it’s easier said than done. He is extremely powerful, and before you reach him, you’ll need to take on some lesser enemies and finish a series of tasks.

Here’s everything players will need to know, including a step-by-step guide, some tips for the fight, and what you’ll get once you manage to beat him.

How To Complete The Technocrat Empire Hunt

First, make sure you have a power level of at least 1120.

Then, locate and enter Bray Exoscience.

In typical Destiny 2 fashion, you’ll have to work your way through waves of enemies and take on Fallen Brigs.

Next, you’ll need to destroy some shield generators, which will help weaken Praksis, The Technocrat ahead of the final showdown.

From there, you’ll have nothing left to do but come face to face with Praksis, The Technocrat and take him down.

Tips To Make The Fight Easier

Praksis, The Technocrat is no slouch. He’s even harder than Phylaks, The Warrior, which many players struggled with.

Luckily, there are some tips you can follow to make it easier.

Start moving around the tower the moment the fight begins, and don’t stop until he is toast.

Praksis, The Technocrat is a skilled Stasis wilder. He has a series of abilities that deal devastating amounts of damage, especially against players with lower skill levels.

He also has a shield, and when he uses it, you’ll need to keep an eye out for the red generators floating in the air and destroy them.

When in doubt, don’t forget to use the empowering pool at the entrance to the arena. It will give you rechargeable Stasis abilities that are extremely useful throughout the fight.

Once you’ve managed to beat him, you can return to the Europa camp.

The Coriolis Force Legendary Fusion Rifle

Players who finish The Technocrat Empire Hunt will receive an awesome weapon, the Coriolis Force Legendary Fusion Rifle. It is extremely fast and powerful and shoots a horizontal volley of Void bolts.

The Coriolis Force Fusion Rifle packs a punch in PvE, especially when equipped with perks like One for All and Thresh. It can one-shot enemies in PvP too, but only from close range due to its unique spread. Think of it more like a shotgun.

And with that, you’ll have everything you’ll need to know to finish The Technocrat Empire Hunt.

It might take a bit of trial and error. But as long as you follow some of the tips mentioned in this article, you’ll eventually come out on top.