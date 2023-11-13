Former Destiny 2 Community Manager laughs at Game Awards nom following Bungie firings

The Game Awards has nominated Destiny 2 for Best Community Support just weeks after mass layoffs at Bungie, prompting a reaction from a Community Manager who was impacted by the firings.

The Game Awards 2023 nominations have been announced, and while they highlight what a great year it’s been for gamers, one particular nod is a reminder of how rough this year has been for those working in the industry.

The nomination in question is Destiny 2‘s inclusion in the Best Community Support category. While that game has been widely praised for its community support, the nomination comes just weeks after massive layoffs at Bungie, which impacted around 100 employees including renowned composer Michael Salvatori and most of the community support team.

Following the announcement, one former Bungie employee who was laid off last month shared her thoughts on the nomination.

Fans and former employees have mixed responses to Destiny 2’s Best Community Support nomination

Responding to a tweet featuring the Best Community Support nominees, former Community Manager Liana Rupert just had this to say:

In response to some other comments, Rupert clarified that she’s proud of the work her team did and those who are still there.

“If it does [win], I will be VERY proud of Cozmo and Bruno, because they are amazing. But they left them with nothing. Our team has been asking for more people, not laying off half of them,” said Rupert.

Fans in the comments shared a similar reaction, with criticisms more focused on Bungie than The Game Awards. Most seem to agree that, while the nomination is poorly timed, the former and current employees who handled Destiny 2’s community support deserve all the praise.

As one X user put it, “On one hand, I don’t want them to win something like that after nuking a huge chunk of the community support team, on the other hand I know the remaining community support team are still doing a great job.”

