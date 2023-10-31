Bungie CEO’s “tone deaf” statement ridiculed by Destiny 2 community amidst mass layoffs

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons has come under fire with the Destiny 2 community branding his statement about the developer’s recent layoffs as “tone deaf.”

On October 30, Bungie informed numerous staff members that they no longer had a job as part of its large-scale layoffs. Several disciplines across Bungie were affected including Social Media, Marketing, Art, and Quality Assurance leading to The Final Shape reportedly being delayed.

Even some of the studio’s biggest names were involved with Michael Salvatori let go. Salvatori was responsible for co-composing the soundtracks for both Halo and Destiny having worked at Bungie for 25 years.

The reaction to these mass layoffs has been overwhelmingly negative, and the subsequent statement shared by Bungie CEO Pete Parsons hasn’t been received well either.

Bungie CEO’s statement branded “tone deaf” following layoffs

Sharing his thoughts on the layoffs at Bungie, CEO Pete Parsons tweeted: “Today is a sad day at Bungie as we say goodbye to colleagues who have all made a significant impact on our studio. What these exceptional individuals have contributed to our games and Bungie culture has been enormous and will continue to be a part of Bungie long into the future.”

“These are truly talented people. If you have openings, I would highly recommend each and every one of them,” he continued praising the talents cut by Bungie.

Members of the Destiny 2 community were left unimpressed with several labeling the statement as “tone deaf,” and others believing Parsons shouldn’t have said anything in the first place.

Slamming the CEO’s message one response stated: “This feels incredibly tone-deaf Pete. These were your people and the ink wasn’t even dry yet before putting out a statement about how great they were, but not great enough to keep.”

“Your senior social lead probably would have recommended against this post, which you would have known had you not let them go. Pity,” read another comment mocking the CEO.

Some attacked Bungie’s higher-ups for not taking the hit instead: “And how many executives were let go? Oh, none? Of course not, they obviously don’t cost the company money in salary, perks, and other compensation at a rate of often dozens of times what a mid-level employee does…”

The barrage of accusatory comments targeted at Parsons didn’t stop there either with other replies including “You are the CEO… Jesus f**king Christ,” and “Bro YOU did it.”

Many are speculating that the layoffs are connected to Sony’s acquisition of Bungie in January 2022. Other Sony-owned studios to be similarly impacted in 2023 include the Visual Arts Service Group and Dreams developer Media Molecule.