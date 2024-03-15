Destiny 2 players urge Bungie to revamp core Dungeon and Raid mechanic

Destiny 2 players are urging developer Bungie to revamp a core mechanic of how Dungeons and Raids rotate which would change how Guardians interact with them forever.

A new Dungeon and Raid is rotated in as featured content each week. When featured, these high-end PvE activities can be farmed over and over while still producing loot.

The other Dungeons and Raids that aren’t featured only produce loot on the first completion. In practice, this means that it is only possible to farm god rolls from Dungeons and Raids when they are featured.

This has been the case since the rotator when introduced in Season 17, when Bungie added the system as a means to bring back old content. However, almost two years on, and now the community thinks it’s time for a change.

Destiny 2 fans want more featured Dungeons & Raids

Wanting to improve how Dungeons and Raids rotate, a user on Reddit proposed, “I think we should start considering making 2 Raids/Dungeons featured,” a change that would see four Raids and Dungeons featured weekly instead of two.

The post explained why this would be good: “There’s 8, going on 9 Raids in the game, and waiting 7 weeks for Vow to come back around so I can finish Disciple-Slayer isn’t really the most fun thing in the world. I’m fairly certain many in the community would agree, and I’m sure there’s talk of it amongst Bungie devs themselves.”

This proposal aligns with the views of Datto, a prevalent content creator who explained what changes he would like to see in a video uploaded on March 14.

In this commentary, Datto stated, “It is time for the weekly rotator to die,” questioning why players have to wait several weeks to farm the guns they want instead of diving head-first into their preferred content.

Though most players agreed that the rotator needs to change, there were some disagreements over how this should happen. Some preferred the idea of more Dungeons and Raids rotating weekly while others wanted the mechanic removed entirely believing it has long since served its purpose.

Either way, it’s clear that Guardians are tired of the current system and want Bungie to update it to give them more freedom when picking which content to farm.