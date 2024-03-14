Destiny 2 players meme on Bungie for abysmal state of core activity

Destiny 2 players have memed on developer Bungie for the abysmal state of the core PvEvP activity Gambit.

Destiny 2 offers players a multitude of activities to participate in, whether that be the story campaigns, seasonal activities, or even the various dungeons and raids on offer. These all grant the player plenty of loot are well worth the grind, and are definitely activities for when you want to be more engaged while playing Destiny.

There are other core activities in Destiny 2, these have been a part of the game since launch, with one more being added in Forsaken. These come in the form of Strikes, the Crucible, and Gambit.

Article continues after ad

Strikes and Crucible have seen their fair share of love from Bungie, with the Crucible PvP being revamped recently with a heap of sandbox changes. Unfortunately, the only one that hasn’t received any updates in a while is Gambit, which the community has joked about.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 players joke about poor state of Gambit

Highlighting the lack of attention Gambit has gotten, a player showcased that it’s been 5 years since a new Gambit map was released. The mode, which was released in Forsaken saw players race against another team to collect items and eventually summon a boss, taking it down to win the match.

There was even an entire season dedicated to Gambit at one point, but now the mode has been left in disrepair, with some maps even being removed. Players have lashed out at Bungie for abandoning the mode, even though it’s supposed to be a core activity.

Article continues after ad

“It’s not like it’s a core activity or anything /s” one user commented.

“‘What’s a gambit?’- Bungie” another joked.

Bungie Gambit has been left in disrepair and has been largely ignored by both the player base and Bungie.

Others requested that the devs simply return the removed maps, hopefully bringing back some of the player base.

“Literally just give us the old maps back. I f*ckin loved the dreaming city and tangled shore maps. The Dreaming City one was by far my favorite gambit map.”

Article continues after ad

With The Final Shape looming in the background, it’s highly unlikely Bungie will have the capability to make any improvements to Gambit, leaving players who love the mode stranded.