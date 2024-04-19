Destiny 2’s newest Hand Cannon is great but this popular perk is holding it back

Destiny 2 Into The Light brought back Midnight Coup as one of the reissued guns in the Brave Arsenal weapons set. The good news is that it’s a great gun, but it’s being held back by players using Kinetic Tremors despite it being a sub-par option.

According to Light GG, Kinetic Tremors is currently the most used column four perk on Midnight Coup with a 19.8% usage rate. That beats out Rampage, Frenzy, Desperate Measures, Opening Shot, Zen Moment, and One For All.

With nearly 1/5 of Midnight Coups in the sandbox currently running Kinetic Tremors, you would think it was the meta option, but that isn’t true. In fact, Kinetic Tremors isn’t even that good on Midnight Coup and only has situational uses.

For those unaware, Kinetic Tremors is a perk that emits three damaging shockwaves after landing enough direct hits on a combatant. It deals substantial damage and even has some potential for add clear even if that’s not the perk’s main strength.

So why exactly is Kinetic Tremors a bad option on Midnight Coup? The catch of Kinetic Tremors is that the amount of shots required to activate it varies from weapon to weapon, and on Hand Cannons you’ll need to land a whopping six shots to trigger it.

If you need to shoot the same enemy six times with a Hand Cannon then it’s time to switch to a special or heavy weapon. At that point, whatever is being shot is too bulky to be defeated by Midnight Coup, and other options are almost certainly better suited to the job.

However, Kinetic Tremors is a great perk when used right such as in high-end content like GMs. This is especially true on Scout Rifles which can poke to deal damage from a safe range and Sidearms which are excellent for dealing with Barrier Champions thanks to Season of the Wish’s artifact.

However, it isn’t the best fit on Midnight Coup and in most situations other perks like Frenzy and Rampage outperform it. So if you are the 19.8% of Destiny 2 players using Kinetic Tremors on Midnight Coup, it might be time to reconsider.