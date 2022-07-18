Destiny 2 update 4.1.5 patch notes: Solstice Glow, Postmaster fixes

Lloyd Coombes . 28 minutes ago

Destiny 2’s update 4.1.5 early patch notes are here. Here’s everything we know so far ahead of Solstice 2022.

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes event is returning this week, alongside Destiny 2 update 4.1.5. Now simply titled “Solstice”, it’ll be a great opportunity for Guardians to celebrate their successes across the last year having bested Savathun in the Witch Queen expansion.

With Season 18 getting closer, Bungie has revealed the early patch notes for Destiny 2’s latest patch. From postmaster fixes to pre-emptive warnings about Solstice Stasis glows, here’s everything we know so far ahead of weekly reset.

Bungie This year’s Solstice armor looks great.

As per Bungie, here’s what’s included in the update 4.1.5 patch notes. We’ll update this list with the full patch notes as soon as we get them.

Below is a list of some of the issues that will be resolved with this update:

Tooltips disappear when dismantling items from the Postmaster.

Defeating targets while Radiant with the Knock ’em Down aspect is not refunding melee energy when used with Caliban’s Hand.

The voice chat volume setting is absent on console platforms.

SOLSTICE STASIS GLOW

Prior to the launch of Solstice on July 19, players should be aware that the Stasis Solstice armor glow is incorrectly displaying a purple hue rather than blue when the Stasis subclass is equipped. This is a known issue and will be resolved soon after the event launch.

KNOWN ISSUES

The Linear Fusion Scavenger mod grants less Heavy ammo per scavenger brick when equipped on Legendary Linear Fusion Rifles.

During A Guardian Rises, Shaw Han’s cutscene dialogue can be cut off by Public Event start dialogue.

The left engine flare on the Transpose JT-24-X Exotic ship is misaligned.

That’s all we have for the Destiny 2 update 4.1.5 patch notes. For more on Destiny, be sure to check out more of our guide content:

