Destiny 2 update 3.1.1.1 — full March 23 patch notes - Dexerto

A change to the drop rate for the exotic Eyes of Tomorrow rocket launcher and a massive set of Stasis nerfs have arrived in the 3.1.1.1 update for Destiny 2, with Bungie implementing more tweaks to scale back Darkness subclasses across the board.

Since the release of Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, Stasis has been controversially powerful. Specifically, in PVP, the ice-based subclasses have been among the most popular picks throughout Year 4, outpacing nearly all of their light-based counterparts.

Despite efforts to scale things back in Season 12, it quickly became clear to the developers that more nerfs were required. An early list of additional changes came through in February and now, the full 3.1.1.1 patch has arrived.

A March 23 update targeted Stasis more than ever before with over a dozen crucial changes to reduce its power in PVP, in addition to upping the drop rate for Eyes of Tomorrow to address a bug with the item’s bad luck protection.

Hunter nerfs

Up first are further nerfs to Hunters. After being the main focus of the previous nerfs in January, Shatterdive has once again taken a hit. This powerful ability now comes with a four-second cooldown, along with the complete removal of damage resistance.

Moreover, Withering Blade is also weaker than ever. Not only has damage been reigned in, but so too has the slowing effect applied to enemy targets that are hit by the Hunter ability.

In this instance, however, it’s worth noting that these changes only apply to the PVP version of the ability. Withering Blade is still just as deadly in PVE — a philosophy Bungie is attempting to follow with the nerfs to all Stasis subclasses.

Titan nerfs

Moving on to Titans, two Stasis abilities have been hit in the new update. Both Glacial Quake and Shiver Strike are now less effective in PVP.

The former no longer freezes nearby enemies when cast, uses far more Super energy per Shiver Strike activation, and provides less damage resistance. The ability is also slightly less effective as enemies are pulled towards the ground quicker than before.

Warlock changes

Last but not least, Warlocks have received the most changes of all. Four abilities in particular have been altered in the March 23 patch — but in contrast to Hunters and Titans, not all Warlock changes have a negative impact.

While Penumbral Blast and Chaos Reach have been nerfed, Winter’s Wrath and Iceflare Bolts have actually been improved, with Bungie once again focusing on tuning these abilities differently for PVP and PVE environments.

Bungie’s goal with this latest batch of Stasis changes is to “reduce frustrations when fighting against” it in PVP. In order to achieve a better state of balance, a sweeping set of general changes have also been deployed.

In particular, Duskfield Grenades are now significantly weaker. Their pull range has been scaled back from 9.5m to 6m while slow stacks have also beem heavily reduced.

Stasis should now be far less impactful in PVP specifically, and players fighting against these subclasses will hopefully find them far less oppressive than their previous iterations.

Eyes of Tomorrow drop rate changes

In addition to the Stasis nerfs in the 3.1.1.1 patch, Bungie also added some unplanned hotfixes related to the Eyes of Tomorrow rocket launcher. As well as fixing an unintended damage nerf, Bungie also upped the item’s drop rate to address a bug with its bad luck protection.

In the studio’s weekly update on March 18, they noted that after digging into player reports of the launcher not dropping during numerous raid completions, they discovered that “bad luck protection was mistakenly being applied on a per-character basis instead of across the entire account.”

To fix this, Bungie combined account raid completions for the Deep Stone Crypt into a single value for all player characters. The developer also confirmed the change is retroactive, and the drop rate has been updated to match each Guardian’s combined completions across all characters.

Destiny 2 update 3.1.1.1: full patch notes

Activities

Presage

Fixed an issue where players could respawn into the void, instantly bringing an end to their feeble attempts to survive this activity at Master difficulty.

Wrathborn Hunts

Fixed an issue where “Immune” text appears when players deal damage to the High Celebrant.

Destinations

Fixed an issue where players would die instantly if they stood in a particular spot of the Quitter’s Well in Tangled Shore.

Fixed an issue that prevented Scan and Heroic VIP patrols from appearing on Europa.

Battlegrounds

Fixed issue where players could regenerate infinite Super energy from teammates running through hallways.

Solved an issue where players would incorrectly receive an “online privileges” dialog when trying to launch specific Battlegrounds activities or the Battlegrounds playlist with a fireteam member who hadn’t unlocked the activity.

Fixed an issue where the Cabal Pyro Flamethrower projectile generated a lot of network usage, leading to strange combatant behaviors within Battlegrounds activities. UI/UX General Fixed an issue where the Prismatic Recaster was not displaying all available engram types on a single page.