Destiny 2 devs reveal more Stasis nerfs coming in Season 13 update - Dexerto

While Stasis was the chilling new addition in Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion, Bungie has already laid out plans for a secondary wave of nerfs in Season 13.

With the introduction of Beyond Light came the new Stasis powers. For the first time since Destiny launched, players were given access to an entirely new element thanks to powerful subclasses in the 2020 expansion.

Since then, however, the originally “busted” set of abilities have been hit with significant nerfs. Months later and things don’t appear to be improving for Stasis fans anytime soon. Bungie outlined further plans to scale back the new subclasses in a February 25 blog post.

From “universal adjustments” to more specific damage reductions, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. Here’s what you need to know about planned Stasis nerfs.

Destiny 2021 Update: The Road to The Witch Queen 💠 https://t.co/cjq1FDwCDs pic.twitter.com/2eKLItXlMA — Bungie (@Bungie) February 25, 2021

In order to “achieve a healthier balance of subclasses in the Crucible,” Bungie is targeting Stasis and Light subclasses “over the next several seasons.”

Not all changes will be made instantly, but rest assured, the devs are taking a close look at Stasis with a clear goal of reducing power over the coming months.

Behemoth Titan, Revenant Hunter, and Shadebinder Warlock all have specific changes outlined in the latest update. Titans will have reduced damage using their Super moving forward. Hunters will find their Withering Blade less effective. While Warlocks have just been treated to a handful of bug fixes.

Surprisingly, the recent Shatterdive damage changes will soon be scrapped in a coming update, Bungie added.

The full list of specific changes can be seen below.

Behemoth Titan:

Decrease Super damage reduction.

Increase Super energy cost when performing light attacks.

Remove freeze AOE on Super cast.

Reduce traveling efficacy of Shiver Strike when slowed.

Revenant Hunter:

Decrease Withering Blade damage and tracking.

Decrease slow stacks applied to targets.

Remove Shatterdive damage reduction.

Shadebinder Warlock:

Fix bug where Iceflare Bolts wouldn’t track towards targets immediately on creation.

Fix bug where Shadebinder Super projectiles were not tracking until a certain distance traveled.

General:

Decrease crystal shatter damage.

Outside of these key changes, Bungie is also “looking at universal adjustments to Stasis.” The first of which aims at increasing damage reduction while frozen, therefore providing “more survivability for the victim.”

On the opposite side of the coin, Season 15 will implement “targeted buffs” to Light subclasses. No further details were given as to what these tweaks might look like.

“The goal of all these changes is to keep Stasis feeling great in PVE and to bring its representation in PVP more in line with our Light-based abilities,” Bungie explained.

As a final note on Stasis, the developers also touched on upcoming additions to the Destiny 2 sandbox. Season 15 will see the first set of Legendary Stasis Energy and Power weapons added into the game.

“There will be a lot more info as we get closer to the fall.” We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all future Stasis changes as Destiny 2 continues to evolve.