Destiny 2 patch 3.0.2: start time, Shatter Dive, Whisper of Fissures nerfed, more

The next Destiny 2 update has just been detailed for the first time as Bungie has confirmed some major nerfs in the pipeline for Hunters and select Stasis abilities.

Since the release of Beyond Light, it’s undeniable just how much of an impact Stasis has had. The new power has more or less dominated PvP while remaining a popular pick for PvE setups as well.

However, with players finally sinking their teeth into Trials once again, Bungie feels it’s seen enough to step in and make some drastic changes. Specifically, Hunters are set to be hit quite hard by the next update while various Stasis abilities are also being reined in.

We haven’t got full patch notes for the 3.0.2 update just yet, but we do have a good idea of what to expect. Combat Area Lead Tomonori Kinoshita gave us a look ahead in the latest This Week at Bungie blog post.

In order to help with the current state of PvP, the devs have “been tracking data from Trials.” In doing so, they’ve outlined both “short-term changes” and “mid-term goals” for Destiny 2.

First up, certain subclass abilities should no longer be instant-picks after the next update. Shatter Dive and Whisper of Fissures are both being hit with nerfs in update 3.0.2.

For Shatter Dive to function properly, you’ll have to be within five meters of a target, as opposed to the whopping 50 meters in its current form. Moreover, it will soon come with damage falloff and reduce less damage while casting the ability.

For the Whisper of Fissures Stasis Fragment, players will notice a significant nerf to its overall damage. Standard hits against an enemy will be dropping from 42-22 damage to 30-4 damage. Therefore, the overall peak of this ability is considerably lower.

The same applies when hitting enemies in their super and it also has a slightly smaller range. Outside of these hefty nerfs, Bungie is also looking to “pull up underperforming” subclasses for PvP to feel more balanced.

Reducing the impact of abilities overall and regaining a focus on gunplay is a key mid-term goal for the developers. There’s no telling how far off we are from these bigger changes or even patch 3.0.2.

They won’t be deployed “at light speed,” Bungie confirmed. But rest assured, these changes are in the pipeline and will make their way to Destiny 2 in the near future. The full rundown can be found below.

Short term goal: Address outlier Stasis abilities to keep subclass decision making interesting.

Reduce the potency of Shatter Dive + Whisper of Fissures against Guardians, going live with Update 3.0.2. Shatterdive Now has damage falloff vs. unfrozen targets Max range damage reduced from 50 to 5 Damage reduction during ability reduced from 50% to 25% Whisper of Fissures Reduced max-min damage vs. non-super players from 42-22 to 30-4 Reduced max-min damage vs. super players from 42-22 to 16-2 Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 10m to 9m



Investigate the efficacy of the Stasis Titan Behemoth Super. We want to let the above change settle to see where the Behemoth stands in our PvP hierarchy, but this is next on our radar.

Mid-term goal: Improve PvP subclass usage and win-rate balance.

Addressing Stasis ability outliers will help us lower the ceiling, but we also want to pull up other underperforming Light subclasses.

Mid-term goal: Review our ability-to-gunplay balance in PvP.