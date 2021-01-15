 Destiny 2 patch 3.0.2: start time, Shatter Dive, Whisper of Fissures nerfed, more
Bungie planning Shatter Dive, Whisper of Fissures nerfs in Destiny 2 patch 3.0.2

Published: 15/Jan/2021 0:54

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 gameplay
The next Destiny 2 update has just been detailed for the first time as Bungie has confirmed some major nerfs in the pipeline for Hunters and select Stasis abilities.

Since the release of Beyond Light, it’s undeniable just how much of an impact Stasis has had. The new power has more or less dominated PvP while remaining a popular pick for PvE setups as well.

However, with players finally sinking their teeth into Trials once again, Bungie feels it’s seen enough to step in and make some drastic changes. Specifically, Hunters are set to be hit quite hard by the next update while various Stasis abilities are also being reined in.

We haven’t got full patch notes for the 3.0.2 update just yet, but we do have a good idea of what to expect. Combat Area Lead Tomonori Kinoshita gave us a look ahead in the latest This Week at Bungie blog post.

Shatterdive won’t be causing headaches in PvP for too much longer.

In order to help with the current state of PvP, the devs have “been tracking data from Trials.” In doing so, they’ve outlined both “short-term changes” and “mid-term goals” for Destiny 2.

First up, certain subclass abilities should no longer be instant-picks after the next update. Shatter Dive and Whisper of Fissures are both being hit with nerfs in update 3.0.2.

For Shatter Dive to function properly, you’ll have to be within five meters of a target, as opposed to the whopping 50 meters in its current form. Moreover, it will soon come with damage falloff and reduce less damage while casting the ability.

Hunter’s will be scaled back in the next Destiny 2 update.

For the Whisper of Fissures Stasis Fragment, players will notice a significant nerf to its overall damage. Standard hits against an enemy will be dropping from 42-22 damage to 30-4 damage. Therefore, the overall peak of this ability is considerably lower.

The same applies when hitting enemies in their super and it also has a slightly smaller range. Outside of these hefty nerfs, Bungie is also looking to “pull up underperforming” subclasses for PvP to feel more balanced.

Whsiper of Fissures is just the tip of the iceberg in Stasis reworks for PvP.

Reducing the impact of abilities overall and regaining a focus on gunplay is a key mid-term goal for the developers. There’s no telling how far off we are from these bigger changes or even patch 3.0.2. 

They won’t be deployed “at light speed,” Bungie confirmed. But rest assured, these changes are in the pipeline and will make their way to Destiny 2 in the near future. The full rundown can be found below.

Short term goal: Address outlier Stasis abilities to keep subclass decision making interesting.

  • Reduce the potency of Shatter Dive + Whisper of Fissures against Guardians, going live with Update 3.0.2.
        • Shatterdive
            • Now has damage falloff vs. unfrozen targets
            • Max range damage reduced from 50 to 5
            • Damage reduction during ability reduced from 50% to 25%
        • Whisper of Fissures
            • Reduced max-min damage vs. non-super players from 42-22 to 30-4
            • Reduced max-min damage vs. super players from 42-22 to 16-2
            • Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 10m to 9m
  • Investigate the efficacy of the Stasis Titan Behemoth Super. We want to let the above change settle to see where the Behemoth stands in our PvP hierarchy, but this is next on our radar.

Mid-term goal: Improve PvP subclass usage and win-rate balance.

  • Addressing Stasis ability outliers will help us lower the ceiling, but we also want to pull up other underperforming Light subclasses.

Mid-term goal: Review our ability-to-gunplay balance in PvP.

  • Destiny is a game about both explosive space magic moments and intrinsically satisfying gunplay. Especially in our 3v3 playlists, the usage of abilities has climbed as we introduce more and more ways to charge them quickly.
  • We’re still in very early discussions, but we’re looking into restoring a better balance where proper gunplay is rewarding in these playlists.
Why The Witch Queen will be make or break moment for Destiny 2

Published: 2/Jan/2021 5:12 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 7:24

by Isaac McIntyre
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

With Destiny 2 now well and truly in the “Bungie era” of its lifespan, and Activision long gone in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the famous devs to prove they’re still worthy of that fame ⁠— The Witch Queen will be a make or break moment for the franchise.

It’s well-worn history at this point; Bungie partnered with Activision to launch their first post-Halo franchise, a huge space opera called “Destiny,” and it was a smash-hit. Fans piled into the new world in droves, gobbling up the exciting new series.

Three years on, Bungie shuffled out a sequel, Destiny 2, and troubles began. A heavier focus on in-game transactions and reported publisher meddling overshadowed the series.

Things came to a head. Bungie split from Activision, but kept Destiny.

And, fans had hope again. A hope, years in the making, that has been slowly drained away since early 2019. Shadowkeep was interesting, but shallow, and Beyond Light teased much more than it eventually delivered. It feels like not much has really changed.

For many, The Witch Queen is the final stop ⁠— one last ‘make or break’ moment for the Destiny 2 powerbrokers to win back jaded fans. But can Bungie deliver?

Destiny 2’s “The Witch Queen” is part two in Bungie’s new expansion trilogy.

What does Bungie need to do?

It would take too long to list out every complaint Destiny 2 fans have flagged about their favorite franchise since Beyond Light, but it feels like there’s three solutions to the problems that have been mounting since mid-2019 and Shadowkeep.

The first is a recent problem, but a big one: content vaulting.

Bungie made the bold call to strip out nearly half the content in Destiny, and replace it with two new areas ⁠— Europa and a reworked Cosmodrome ⁠— the Beyond Light story, and some Empire Hunts. In theory, the “reset” was a good idea to freshen up the series.

In practice, it’s left Destiny 2 feeling pretty damn empty.

We lost seven strikes, four full planets, a host of activities like The Reckoning and Forges, seven Crucible playlists, three full campaigns — including the game’s original “Red War” story — five Raids, and fifteen Exotic quests.

I think Destiny 2 fans know that Bungie had the best intentions when they hoisted so much content out of the game. Right now, though, it just feels bad. Beyond Light brought very little to the table, and it’s left people already keeping one eye on the next expansion because of that.

And this is where The Witch Queen comes into play.

Bungie
Savathûn is expected to finally arrive in “The Witch Queen.”

The Witch Queen could fix Destiny 2’s emptiness

When Year 5’s expansion arrives in late 2021, it’s going to need to come chockablock full of new goodies. Players are expecting Crucible maps, Raids, another campaign; basically, all the things Beyond Light was supposed to bring in the promised — but not delivered — “reset.”

Right now, Destiny fans are starving for things to do. Then, to boot, there’s new rumors springing up that we may have to trade EDZ and Nessus out of the game when Old Chicago and the Dreadnaught arrive. That’s just not what players want to see. Bungie promised a “living” game. Instead, we’re just watching it slowly die by losing content.

If Bungie fails to pour ⁠— and I mean pour ⁠— new content into the game with The Witch Queen, then Destiny 2 could be in big trouble. Players are already leaving forever. What’s going to happen if nothing new pops up in Year 5 either?

Bungie has yet to confirm a release date for “The Witch Queen” expansion.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of time until the Year 5 expansion hits shelves.

The developers can listen to community criticism ⁠— and boy is there a lot of it ⁠— and do what works best. If they do that, The Witch Queen can be another step forward for Destiny, and one that rights the leaning ship.

If not, well, maybe Destiny 2 just peters out to a slow end. Let’s hope not.