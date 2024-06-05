Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get the ERGO SUM

Destiny 2 is getting more than just more story missions in The Final Shape, as players can look forward to new activities, rewards, and Exotics to unlock, including the ERGO SUM Sword.

This brand-new weapon goes hand-in-hand with the new Transcendence mechanic, becoming stronger as you defeat enemies it.

To learn how you can get this powerful, new tool in your inventory, we have the guidelines so that you can get ERGO SUM in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

How to get ERGO SUM

Bungie

To unlock the ERGO SUM, you are going to need to complete the Destined Heroes Exotic quest in The Final Shape.

This mission will only unlock after you have completed all main missions of the expansion, after which you can speak with your Ghost at the old Tower in The Lost City. This will let you acquire the quest and begin.

Destined Heroes is a lengthy mission, but one that is straightforward. There is little confusion as to what you need to do during its events, and you will follow the following objectives and steps:

Listen to the strange radio transmission coming from the old Tower in the Lost City. It’s using a Hive frequency

Investigate the activity of Savathȗn’s Lucent Hive near the portal

Speak to Micah-10 through her conduit in the Arbor of Light

Talk to Cayde-6 in the Lost City

Ghost has something he wants to talk to you about. Go to the ledge of the old Tower in the Lost City to speak with him

Talk to Ghost to begin the quests Lost in the Light and Found in the Dark. Work with your allies to explore the possibility of synergy between Light and Darkness

Investigate spikes in Taken energy in the Refraction

Go to the Lost City and confer with Ghost

Use the Dyadic Prism to access the new landing zone in the Sacrarium and claim your destiny

When you have brought Destined Heroes to an end, ERGO SUM will be added to your arsenal for you to use.

What does ERGO SUM do?

The Final Shape introduces a new mechanic called Transcendence, which, once charged up, will allow you to enter into a more powerful state for a brief duration of time. ERGO SUM is a perfect companion to this, as the sword becomes more powerful when used while you are in that state.

It will also increase the duration of your Transcendence when you get a kill, meaning you can lengthen this state indefinitely.

However, it also comes with a powerful uppercut alternate attack that will launch enemies into the air above you, sending out a powerful shockwave with its usual attacks.

Additionally, it can be randomly rolled, which means that when unlocking it, it will come with randomly set stats and abilities. You can keep rerolling ERGO SUM by unlocking it every week.

This is just one new Exotic that you can get in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, so be sure to check out how to unlock weapons like Microcosm and Still Hunt.