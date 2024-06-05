Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Microcosm

Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the Microcosm in Destiny 2 The Final Shape and what perks the weapon includes.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has arrived, the new expansion bringing with it plenty of new content for players to dive straight into.

As is the way with any Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape will introduce multiple new weapons and variations so that you can have an extra edge against enemies and battles.

One such weapon introduced to Destiny 2 via The Final Shape is the Microcosm trace rifle. The weapon is the first ever heavy ammo trace rifle and as such, is truly one-of-a-kind.

For those wanting to get their hands on this gun, here is everything you need to know about unlocking the Microcosm in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

How to unlock Microcosm in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Similarly to the Still Hunt weapon in The Final Shape, unlocking Microcosm in Destiny 2 will require players to complete an Exotic quest post-campaign.

As such, be sure to complete all the new campaign missions for The Final Shape before beginning the journey to unlocking the Microcosm.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Microcosm perks

Bungie The Microcosm is the first ever heavy ammo trace rifle to feature in Destiny 2.

Microcosm includes some exciting perks for Destiny 2 players to tinker with. Below are all of the perks the gun offers and what each means.

Paracausal Beam Intrinsic Trait: This grants the weapon the ability to fire a beam of Kinetic light which packs a massive punch and provides bonus damage to shields.

Paracausal Imbuement Trait: This trait grants the Microcosm Super energy whenever killing an enemy with it, with the gun gaining even more bonus damage once your Super runs out.

Element: Kinetic

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about the Microcosm rifle, including how to acquire it and what perks it includes.

