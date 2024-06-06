Destiny 2 The Final Shape Ascent mission guide: Puzzles, boss & more

Are you looking for the definitive guide to the Ascent mission in Destiny 2: The Final Shape? Worry not, as we have you covered in that regard.

The Ascent is an interesting mission in The Final Shape. After meeting up with Zavala, Ikora, Cayde, and Crow, you are now tasked with making your way to the Witness‘ monolith. You are also looking for a way to commune with the Traveler so that you can find a way to weaken the Witness.

In this mission, you are accompanied on comms by Cayde and Crow, who dive into a discussion about the Ahamkara. Crow tells Cayde that the latter’s resurrection might be linked to the wish he made to Riven. However, Crow also affirms to Cayde that the wish was not the only reason, as the Traveler clearly wanted him back as well.

Article continues after ad

On the Guardian’s end, this time you have to face the Sol Divisive, who are trying to stop you from reaching the Witness. This is a difficult mission, especially in Legend difficulty, and the point where the story really starts to take shape.

Article continues after ad

Full guide to Destiny 2: The Final Shape Ascent mission

Step 1: Make your way through the forest

Bungie Pass through the Forest to start the mission.

After you start the mission, you need to go through a small platforming section. This section moves through a forest with waterfalls. You will also fight a few Taken, but nothing too difficult. Once you are past the jumping puzzle, it is time to fight.

Step 2: Volatile Darkness

Bungie Volatile Darkness is a key mechanic of this mission.

Once you clear Step 1, you will come to a Rally point. Place a banner, load your weapons, and fill your super. As soon as you enter the room, Taken will spawn. Defeating the Taken is easy.

Article continues after ad

However, you will notice there is something guarded inside a Darkness barrier to the left of the room. Upon approaching, even more enemies will spawn along with a Subjugator. Defeating the Subjugator will unlock the barrier, revealing the Volatile Darkness.

Pick that up and throw it at the Taken barrier to the end of the room. Once you pick up the Volatile Darkness, even more Taken will spawn. However, it is not necessary to kill them, and they can be ignored safely. If you are not confident enough, you can take them down.

Article continues after ad

Step 3: Make your way through the snowfields

Bungie Enter the Snowfields after defeating the Taken.

After you are done with Step 2, you will make your way to snow-covered mountains. Keep walking until you eventually see Crow and Cayde sitting on the mountain paths. You will fight a few Vex along the way, though there is nothing too difficult.

Article continues after ad

You will have to open another door with Volatile Darkness while crossing the snow-covered paths. There will be a few Prismatic shielded enemies here, which you can take down by communing at Prismatic pools nearby. Eventually, you will reach a point where you can put down a Rally banner. Get ready for a really difficult fight.

Step 4: Clear the Path ahead

Bungie Take down the Prismatic shields of the Minotaurs.

After putting down the Rally banner, it is time to fight. You will get bombarded by a horde of Vex here. However, the points of interest are the Vex Minotaurs and the Vex Wyverns. The Minotaurs have Prismatic shields, which you can break, similar to what you have done so far.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bungie Deposit the matching symbols.

The Wyverns, on the other hand, are extra special as they drop symbols. Once you defeat all the Vex in the area and the Wyverns, there will be two symbols on the battlefield, and four in front of a wall. Out of those four in front of the wall, two of them match the ones dropped by the Wyvern.

Collect the matching ones and the path in front will be revealed.

Step 6: Make your way to the boss

Bungie Defeat the Subjugator and clear the path to the boss.

After the path is cleared, keep moving forward until you reach one more Taken barrier. You will come across a bunch of Taken, Vex, and Grim along the way. There is a short platforming section, but it is very easy to clear.

Article continues after ad

Once you reach the barrier, defeat the Subjugator guarding the wall. This is a Stasis Subjugator who can one-shot you on Legend difficulty. We recommend that you take down the smaller enemies first before engaging with the Subjugator. Once defeated, pick up the Volatile Darkness from the top.

Article continues after ad

Upon opening the wall, walk through the vents until you reach a dead end. Drop from here, and you will eventually see platforms with Grim flying around. Take down the Grim, defeat the few Taken enemies here and get ready for the boss.

Step 7: Defeat the Unwaking Mind

Bungie Defeat the Unwaking Mind.

Once you enter the boss arena, you will be greeted with The Unwaking Mind. This boss’ HP is divided into two parts. Taking down the first part is very easy. However, use your Heavy ammo instead of wasting your Super energy.

Article continues after ad

After the first HP bar is gone, a shield will appear on the boss. Additionally, a Volatile Darkness will spawn in the middle, guarded by a Darkness barrier.

In order to remove the barrier, you need to defeat the two Subjugators that spawned on both sides of the room. These are Strand Subjugators, and they will one-shot you. However, you must save your Super and use your heavy ammo here. Once they are dead, pick up the Volatile Darkness and throw it at one of the Darkness doors on the left and right.

Article continues after ad

Bungie The Wyverns drop the symbols.

Upon entering through the door, you will notice two Dread Psions with Prismatic shields, a few Taken enemies, and a Vex Wyvern. Commune with Prismatic from the pools in the boss room and take down the smaller enemies. After that, fight against the Wyvern to take it down.

Article continues after ad

You need to do this with both doors, and the Wyverns will drop two symbols. Check the symbols and collect the matching ones that you will find on four corners of the boss room.

Once that is done, the Unwaking Mind’s shield will vanish. Use your Super to take down the boss, as it has very little HP.

Step 8: Claim your new Super

Bungie Unlock your new Super ability.

After the boss is defeated, proceed forward until you reach the outside. You have finally made it to the point where the Witness’ hold is the strongest and the Monolith is clearly visible. Here, your Ghost will point to an area where you will find a crack on the ground.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From this crack, the Traveler’s light is leaking and you can commune with it. This will unlock your new Super for whichever class you may be playing. Once this happens, a horde of Taken will spawn, but you can crush them with your new Super ability

Upon defeating the Taken, Crow and Cayde come to the conclusion that the Traveler is listening and helping them. This prompts them to find a better way to contact the Traveler.

This is the end of the Ascent and you can now start making your way to the next mission, Dissent.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you can also check out our guide to all the missions in the game. If you want to learn more about Destiny in general, check out our guides for promo codes, mission rotators, and the best Auto Rifles for PvP and PvE.

Article continues after ad