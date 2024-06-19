Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Traveler’s Blessings explained

Destiny 2 has brought about the conclusion of the Light & Darkness Saga with The Final Shape, which introduced a lot of new mechanics such as the Traveler’s Blessings.

D2’s Traveler’s Blessings are Destination Mods that players can acquire while journeying around the Pale Heart.

Since this is a new mechanic, it helps to know exactly what you are getting into with Traveler’s Blessings. So we’ve compiled an explanation of how these work as well as what each one is in Destiny 2: The Finale Shape.

What are Traveler’s Blessings in Destiny 2?

These Destination Mods are a little different than the mods you would use for Armor or Weapons. Instead of altering damage or defense, the Traveler’s Blessings will affect the Pale Heart itself.

In essence, they are helpful buffs that can give you an edge when completing different activities around the new location. There is another twist that comes with them, too – each one is timed.

While other mods are permanent, Traveler’s Blessings are temporary, with none of them lasting more than 27 hours.

There are two types of Traveler’s Blessings you can find: Flickering Blessings and Pale Blessings. Each one requires different kinds of actions to unlock, as well.

Flickering Blessings can be collected from the following:

Cyst chests

Lost Sector chests

Overthrow Level 2 & Level 3 encounter chests

Pathfinder Field Assignments chests

Triage chests

Obtaining Pale Blessings is a little trickier, as they require you to complete every level of the Overthrow activity in one of The Pale Heart’s zones. After completing these, you will be given a Luminescent Seed, which can be planted in one of the hand sculptures scattered around The Pale Heart.

This seed grows into a Traveler’s Flower, and interacting with it will give you access to the Pale Blessing.

You can activate which one you want heading to the Map in the Director. There will be a new option next to the Pathfinder icon.

All Traveler’s Blessings available in Destiny 2

In total, there are eight Flickering Blessings and seven Pale Blessings in the game. They include all of the following:

Flickering Blessings

Traveler’s Animus: Defeating a combatant has a chance to create a random elemental pickup or Orb of Power.

Defeating a combatant has a chance to create a random elemental pickup or Orb of Power. Traveler’s Fervor: Sliding after sprinting for a short time sends forth a burning line of fire, dealing damage and scorching targets in its path

Sliding after sprinting for a short time sends forth a burning line of fire, dealing damage and scorching targets in its path Traveler’s Transference: Sprinting for a short time causes you to become amplified. While you are amplified, melee damage creates lightning bolts which damage nearby combatants

Sprinting for a short time causes you to become amplified. While you are amplified, melee damage creates lightning bolts which damage nearby combatants Traveler’s Diffraction: Defeating combatants with Void damage has a chance to create Void seekers that track nearby targets and suppress them

Defeating combatants with Void damage has a chance to create Void seekers that track nearby targets and suppress them Traveler’s Sublimation: Rapidly defeating combatants with Stasis weapons creates a Stasis mine that damages and freezes nearby combatants

Rapidly defeating combatants with Stasis weapons creates a Stasis mine that damages and freezes nearby combatants Traveler’s Proliferation: Defeating combatants with any source of Strand damage produces Threadlings. Defeating Powerful Combatants produces more Threadlings.

Defeating combatants with any source of Strand damage produces Threadlings. Defeating Powerful Combatants produces more Threadlings. Traveler’s Multiplicity: Finisher final blows convert your next thrown grenade into a bonus fragmentation grenade.

Finisher final blows convert your next thrown grenade into a bonus fragmentation grenade. Traveler’s Abundance: Defeating combatants with your grenade has a chance to spawn Special ammo. Defeating combatants with your Super ability has a chance to spawn Heavy ammo

Pale Blessings

Traveler’s Insight: Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased Super ability regeneration

Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased Super ability regeneration Traveler’s Facet: Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased class ability regeneration

Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides Traveler’s Remedy: Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides a regenerating Overshield

Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides a regenerating Overshield Traveler’s Resurgence: Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased health regeneration

Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased health regeneration Traveler’s Valor: Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased grenade regeneration

Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased grenade regeneration Traveler’s Grace: Upon interaction with a Traveler’s Flower, gain a temporary buff that provides increased melee regeneration

There are a few more systems that launched alongside Destiny 2: The Final Shape, including the new Pathfinder mechanic, the Prismatic subclass, and Strange Coins.