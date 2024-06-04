Destiny 2: How to get Balance of Power Exotic

The Final Shape is here and Destiny 2 will never be the same again. A big part of that shake-up is a raft of new Exotic items for each class, including Balance of Power.

Getting hold of Exotics will be a very different exercise to what Guardians are used to. Some traditional acquisition methods will no longer work, and new systems are taking their place, with less overall RNG to worry about.

Balance of Power, Exotic Hunter legs, comes with the unique perk Double Down, which causes Threaded Specter to last longer and deal more damage. It also releases more Threadlings than the unbuffed version whenever it takes damage.

Strand has been strong since its introduction into the game with Lightfall, and that isn’t likely to change. That said, the effects of Balance of Power are a little underwhelming, especially when items like Sixth Coyote already exist.

They could still be a nice utility option, though, so here’s everything you need to know to get a pair.

Where to get the Balance of Power Exotic in Destiny 2

The Balance of Power Exotic is exclusively available as a drop from Master Rahool. Rahool is the new reputation vendor in The Final Shape. Players can advance through reputation levels by decrypting Prime or Exotic Engrams with him.

It is also possible to use Focused Exotic decryption with Rahool, though access must be unlocked. Guardians will need to advance through to the reputation cap and then reset. This should unlock access to specific items in exchange for an Exotic Engram and an Exotic Cypher.

Unfortunately, for those looking for a little more variety in their Exotic farms, Legend and Master Lost Sectors will not drop Balance of Power. Additionally, Vex Incursions are not a viable source for any Rahool Exotics added in The Final Shape.

