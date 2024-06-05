How to get Final Warning catalyst in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

A new catalyst for Final Warning has been added in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, making an already incredible Exotic Weapon even better. Here’s how you can get it.

Every major seasonal update sees at least one catalyst introduced, bringing new life to existing Exotic Weapons. These can be extremely impactful, being known to turn even mediocre guns into the strongest of all.

However, unlocking catalysts can be a lot of work, with even the process of figuring out where to start being tricky. Some catalysts are obtained through activities, while others have designated questlines and missions.

Here’s how to get Final Warning’s catalyst in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, and make one of the best Strand weapons in the game even better.

How to get Final Warning catalyst in Destiny 2

Bungie Final Warning is the latest Destiny 2 Exotic to receive a new catalyst.

The Final Warning catalyst is gotten as a drop from completing Strikes, Gambit matches, or Crucible matches. Every time you finish a match in any of these three activities, there is a small chance you will be given the Sidearm’s catalyst as a drop.

After obtaining the catalyst, you will then need to equip it and defeat 700 targets using Final Warning. This will complete the associated triumph, and unlock the catalyst’s effects. The fastest way to do this is to farm a spot with lots of enemies like the Shuro Chi checkpoint in Last Wish or the opening section of Grasp of Avarice.

Final Warning’s catalyst is rare, with it not uncommon to go through hundreds of activity completions without receiving it. The exact drop rate is unknown, with Bungie rarely disclosing specific odds. Regardless, you won’t want to actively farm the catalyst as it is simply too rare to make that practical.

What does Final Warning catalyst do in Destiny 2?

Final Warning’s catalyst is String Theory, a unique Exotic Perk that grants the following effects: “Hits against marked targets deal increased damage and have a chance to refund ammo to the magazine.”

Targets can be marked by holding down the trigger for a short while. You can then release the trigger to fire a burst of Strand projectiles that deal devastating damage, especially on precision hits.

With the catalyst equipped, fired projectiles deal even more damage, and they also provide a chance to immediately refill Final Warning’s magazine. These are incredible buffs that elevate an already top-tier Exotic to even greater heights.

With the catalyst equipped, fired projectiles deal even more damage, and they also provide a chance to immediately refill Final Warning's magazine. These are incredible buffs that elevate an already top-tier Exotic to even greater heights.