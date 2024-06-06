Destiny 2 The Final Shape Transmigration mission guide: Puzzles, boss, more

Destiny 2 The Final Shape takes place inside the Traveler, and the first mission Transmigration shows you how. Here is a guide to this mission including its puzzles, boss fights, and other details.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has hit the mark with the campaign. Players across the world have praised it for the quality of the missions, narrative, enemy design, and overall connection with the Destiny universe. This campaign feels well put together, with context and reasons for everything that happens, which creates a beautiful flow.

If you are still thinking about it and feeling unsure, The Final Shape’s campaign is worth diving into. In case you decide to do that, the first mission you will come across is Transmigration. However, if you are new to the game, you will have some difficulty as, unlike previous campaigns, The Final Shape turns the notch to maximum in terms of difficulty level.

As it happens, we can get you started as here is a detailed guide to the opening mission of The Final Shape.

Full guide to Destiny 2 The Final Shape Transmigration mission

Step 1: Enter the Threshold

Bungie Enter the Threshold to start your journey.

The first step is to Enter the Threshold. A cinematic will start, and you will crash land into a mysterious place with floating platforms. Mara Sov will guide you as she explains that the Witness‘ grasp over the Traveler is tightening.

Step 2: Reveal the Path

Bungie Deposit the Icon of Light to reveal the path

After you proceed a little, you will come across a bunch of Taken. Defeat the Taken Witch, and a Darkness deposit plate will spawn. Shoot the Darkness node in the middle of the plate, and a series of platforms will appear. However, they are translucent and you cannot use them yet.

Drop down and more Taken will spawn. Defeat the Taken Centurion and it will drop a white glowing ball called Icon of Light. Pick this item and deposit it on the plate. This will turn the Darkness plate into a Light plate and the partial path will be fully revealed.

Step 3: Remove the Darkness barrier

Bungie Unlock the Darkness barrier.

Proceed forward from the previous section and you will eventually reach a Darkness barrier. Shoot the three nodes and it will remove the barrier for you.

Step 4: Meet the Dread

Bungie Take care of the Dread.

After you proceed a little further, you will meet the Dread for the first time. Defeat them, but be careful as the Strand Psions will throw you off the platforms. Once you defeat them, make your way to the top and open the Darkness barrier.

The process here is the same as the previous one, as you just need to hit the nodes.

Step 5: Create a pathway

Bungie Deposit the Icon of Light to create a new path.

This is the second time you have to create a pathway for yourself, but this time it’s a lot more difficult. Place your Rally banner and get ready to fight. A bunch of Taken will spawn in front of you. Defeat them, but take down the Minotaur first.

This will spawn the Darkness plate, similar to the previous section. Shoot the node in the middle and you will notice the translucent platforms. After you clear the first set of Taken, the game will point you inside a small ventilator.

Get inside and you will notice a Taken Centurion, who will drop an Icon of Light on defeat. Once you come back out, more Taken will spawn. Defeat them and then deposit the Icon of Light in the Darkness plate.

This will reveal the path for you.

Step 6: Leave the Threshold

Bungie Fight the final set of Taken.

After you proceed a bit, once again you will encounter a bunch of Taken. Here as well, your objective is to defeat all of them and drop an Icon of Light into a Darkness plate. The platforms are much smaller here and there are not many places to hide.

Bungie Leave the Threshold.

The fight will be difficult, but after you are done, collect the rewards and proceed through a very small platforming section. Upon clearing it, you will make your way out of the Threshold.

Step 7: Enter the Traveler

Bungie Enter the Traveler after crossing the Threshold.

After you are sucked into a portal following the Threshold, you will land on a white glowing platform. You will notice a portal far away from you and the platform slowly turning into a path. Keep proceeding until you hit the portal.

Go through the cave-like section and you are finally inside the Pale Heart of the Traveler.

Step 8: Feel the Prismatic

Bungie Feel the Prismatic for the first time.

Once you make your way through the initial section of the Pale Heart, you will eventually come across a pool where Light and Darkness are mixed together. This will be pointed out by your Ghost as well. Stand on that pool and commune to receive a temporary Prismatic power.

You may have noticed a few enemies with pink shields, even in the Threshold section that your Ghost mentions as a fight you will not win. You can defeat them with the Prismatic power. Get used to this new power, though it is only temporary for now.

Step 9: Defeat the Icon of Finality

Bungie Take care of the Icon of Finality.

After getting a taste of the Prismatic power, proceed forward. You will now come across a no-respawn region filled with Dread and Taken. Here, you need to open the Darkness barrier at the end of the section.

However, you need to collect two Icon of Darkness buffs for that. For that, defeat the Dread in the middle first. After this, you can move either to the left or to the right. Make your way to one of the directions and you will eventually come across a Taken Witch with a Prismatic Shield.

Bungie Use Prismatic to defeat the Taken Witches.

Defeat the Witch by communing with a Prismatic pool. This Witch will drop an Icon of Darkness. Deposit it in the middle and then make your way in the direction opposite to where you went first. Defeat another Taken Witch in a similar manner and collect the second Icon of Darkness.

This time, once you return to the middle platform, you will notice a massive Taken Ogre boss, Icon of Finality. Defeat it, and you are good to go.

Step 10: Claim Prismatic

Bungie Unlock the Prismatic class.

After you open the Darkness barrier, go up, and soon you will come across a much bigger pool of Prismatic energy. Here, you can commune to gain the Prismatic subclass.

You can use the subclass, but most of the Fragments and Aspects are still locked. The default class is very good regardless and we recommend you keep it.

Step 11: Defeat the Subjugator

Bungie Defeat the first Subjugator.

After gaining the Prismatic power, proceed forward and drop a Rally banner. Here you will face your first Subjugator enemy. At first a bunch of basic Dread will spawn that you can defeat easily.

In the second wave, two Centurions will spawn with Prismatic shields. Activate your own Prismatic power to break the shield. If you do not have Prismatic activated, look for the Prismatic pools in the room. Standing on them activates the power instantly.

Once the Taken are defeated, a Strand Subjugator will spawn. This enemy is difficult and will one-shot you. Fight and defeat it to finally finish the mission.

Once you take down the Subjugator, you will come to the end of the Transmigration mission. Make sure to collect the rewards from the chest. After this, you will meet Cayde-6 and move on to mission 2 – Temptation.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you can also check out our guide to all the missions in the game. If you want to learn more about Destiny in general, check out our guides for promo codes, mission rotators, and the best Auto Rifles for PvP and PvE.

