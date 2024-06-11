Destiny 2 Exotic class items finally discovered behind Final Shape activity

One of the most exciting additions to Destiny 2 in The Final Shape was the introduction of Exotic class items. That said, the method for obtaining them was unknown – until now.

The process to get the Exotic class items is breaking news at the time of writing, so potential differences in the method are not currently accounted for. In spite of that, we do have a good idea of how to obtain the item now, and the whole process starts with the new Overthrow activity.

As first reported by The Game Post, players need to complete three separate runs of Overthrow. This must be done in each marked location on The Pale Heart map: The Landing, The Blooming and The Impasse.

After each final boss of the activity, a text prompt appears in the bottom left of the screen saying, “A Secret-Keeper of the Witch Queen is near…” This starts a five-minute timer in which you will need to find and defeat the group of Taken that spawn in the area.

Do this after each Overthrow and you should be able to see a solid beam of light in The Refraction area of the map. Head to its source, and there should be two separate objective markers with enemies. Defeat them, and two Subjugators will spawn, one in each area.

Defeat both of those, and they should drop one Light and one Darkness orb. Deposit them at Savathun’s Statue (which should be marked when you pick up an orb), and if done correctly, an Exotic mission marker named Dual Destiny should appear.

This mission requires two players to pass its mechanics, and you won’t be able to start with less than that. Defeat the mission, and the class item is rewarded.

At the time of writing, there are sporadic reports of the item being obtained by players, though others are frustrated that it requires a group and communication to complete.