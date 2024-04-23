Destiny 2 is all about DPS yet lacks this essential feature to test it

It’s no secret that Destiny 2 is all about DPS, especially in boss encounters. Despite this, Bungie’s looter shooter still lacks one of the most basic features that makes testing weapons an absolute pain.

Most MMORPGs and shooters alike feature some kind of DPS dummy or firing range where players can test out their meta weapons. It’s become a standard feature that provides valuable feedback, allowing users to fine-tune gear and squeeze out as much damage as possible.

So it’s surprising that a game like Destiny 2 that takes elements from both of those genres doesn’t have anything of the like.

While a firing range does technically exist underneath The Enclave, it is far from reliable. The strange floating disks often give inaccurate damage values, don’t proc perks or Exotic armor effects, and there’s no total damage counter making it effectively worthless for testing DPS.

The real proof that this firing range doesn’t do its intended job is that whenever the community tests weapons they do so elsewhere. The most popular locations for DPS tests are Dungeon and Raid encounters like Grasp of Avarice and Last Wish’s Phry’zhia and Kalli.

These are better than nothing but still have their flaws. Phry’zhia requires setup with the ogre boss being some way into Grasp of Avarice and needing an additional mechanic to trigger his DPS phase. Meanwhile, Kalli’s massive critical damage multiplier makes her unreliable when testing certain weapons.

Destiny 2 used to have something closer to a proper DPS dummy with the Tribute Hall. In the Tribute Hall, Guardians could summon different enemy types and fire away. Even this wasn’t ideal though as these tributes had low health making it impossible to test longer rotations.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an option anymore as the Tribute Hall was vaulted in November 2020 alongside The Leviathan. With nothing since filling the void, it’s about time that Bungie adds a DPS dummy to fix the problem. Be that during Into The Light or The Final Shape, this essential feature is long overdue.

