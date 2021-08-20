Destiny 2 Season 15 leaks & reveals: Everything we know about Season of the Lost so far

Destiny 2 Season 15 is shaping up as one of the biggest seasons in years and we’ve got the full rundown on everything there is to know ahead of the monumental patch.

Week after week, Bungie has been unloading major announcements that look to shape the future of Destiny. With the Witch Queen on her way, Season 15 looks to pivot the popular FPS title in a new direction with dozens of core gameplay changes.

From major weapon tweaks to broad sandbox adjustment, the next patch appears to have major ramifications for the state of Destiny 2.

Before the new update arrives, brush up with a quick look at everything there is to know about Season 15.

Destiny 2 Season 15 release date

An official release date is yet to be confirmed for Destiny 2 Season 15. Though we do have some information to go off.

Bungie recently confirmed a Destiny 2 Showcase event is set for Tuesday, August 24 at 9AM PT. It’s entirely possible this broadcast leads into Season 15 itself with an update going live shortly after.

We’ll be sure to keep you up to speed as plans are locked in and Season 15 is revealed in full.

A look back before we look ahead. Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/qjBEf8YJVx — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 17, 2021

Destiny 2 Season 15 ability changes

Just about every ability is changing to some degree in the new Destiny 2 Season. No subclass is safe and your favorite skill trees may look drastically different in the weeks to come.

Moreover, general ability changes are being applied across the board as well. Namely, Guardians won’t be able to slide quite as effectively as before. This already led to a wave of backlash among the top streamers and PVP experts.

Catch up on the full list of Destiny 2 Season 15 ability changes right here.

Exotics changing in Destiny 2 Season 15

A total of 14 Exotic armor pieces are changing in the massive Season 15 update. Some changes are specific to certain classes while others apply to more general Exotic features such as Super regeneration.

From everyone’s favorite Lucky Pants to the Skull of Dire Ahamkara, plenty of staple Exotics will function differently moving forward.

Here’s the full rundown on every Exotic armor change coming to Destiny 2.

Weapon overhauls on the way in Destiny 2 Season 15

Following on from ability and armor overhauls, Bungie also announced a major balance pass impacting almost every weapon in Destiny 2.

Each and every year we see new weapons take hold of the meta and this time around is no different. While some archetypes have had their time in the spotlight, Bungie is all set to push new guns to the top of the pack.

Grenade Launchers are being nerfed, Scout Rifles buffed, and even more Exotics are changing for the better. Here’s all there is to know on specific weapon changes landing in Season 15.

When #Destiny2 Season 15 arrives, Primary Ammo bricks will be a thing of the past. All Primary weapons will soon have an infinite supply of ammo 👀 pic.twitter.com/7ijYGkS7FZ — Destiny 2 News (@DeltaINTEL) August 20, 2021

Destiny 2 Season 15 leaks

Ahead of an official announcement, Season 15 artwork appears to have leaked online. Allegedly titled ‘Season of the Lost,’ this leaked artwork shows Mara Sov, former Queen of the Reef, front and center.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume the upcoming season focuses on the Awoken Queen’s return, paving the way for Savathun in the months to come.

As always, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date right here with all the latest as Destiny 2 Season 15 draws near.