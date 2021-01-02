Logo
Destiny

Why The Witch Queen will be make or break moment for Destiny 2

Published: 2/Jan/2021 4:44 Updated: 2/Jan/2021 5:25

by Isaac McIntyre
Eris Morn appears in Destiny 2 Beyond Light teaser The Witch Queen expansion.
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

With Destiny 2 now well and truly in the “Bungie era” of its lifespan, and Activision long gone in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the famous devs to prove they’re still worthy of that fame ⁠— The Witch Queen will be a make or break moment for the franchise.

It’s well-worn history at this point; Bungie partnered with Activision to launch their first post-Halo franchise, a huge space opera called “Destiny,” and it was a smash-hit. Fans piled into the new world in droves, gobbling up the exciting new series.

Three years on, Bungie shuffled out a sequel, Destiny 2, and troubles began. A heavier focus on in-game transactions and reported publisher meddling overshadowed the series.

Things came to a head. Bungie split from Activision, but kept Destiny.

And, fans had hope again. A hope, years in the making, that has been slowly drained away since early 2019. Shadowkeep was interesting, but shallow, and Beyond Light teased much more than it eventually delivered. It feels like not much has really changed.

For many, The Witch Queen is the final stop ⁠— one last ‘make or break’ moment for the Destiny 2 powerbrokers to win back jaded fans. But can Bungie deliver?

Destiny 2 Old Chicago appearing in The Witch Queen.
Bungie
Destiny 2’s “The Witch Queen” is part two in Bungie’s new expansion trilogy.

What does Bungie need to do?

It would take too long to list out every complaint Destiny 2 fans have flagged about their favorite franchise since Beyond Light, but it feels like there’s three solutions to the problems that have been mounting since mid-2019 and Shadowkeep.

The first is a recent problem, but a big one: content vaulting.

Bungie made the bold call to strip out nearly half the content in Destiny, and replace it with two new areas ⁠— Europa and a reworked Cosmodrome ⁠— the Beyond Light story, and some Empire Hunts. In theory, the “reset” was a good idea to freshen up the series.

In practice, it’s left Destiny 2 feeling pretty damn empty.

We lost seven strikes, four full planets, a host of activities like The Reckoning and Forges, seven Crucible playlists, three full campaigns — including the game’s original “Red War” story — five Raids, and fifteen Exotic quests.

I think Destiny 2 fans know that Bungie had the best intentions when they hoisted so much content out of the game. Right now, though, it just feels bad. Beyond Light brought very little to the table, and it’s left people already keeping one eye on the next expansion because of that.

And this is where The Witch Queen comes into play.

Savathûn is expected to finally arrive in "The Witch Queen."
Bungie
Savathûn is expected to finally arrive in “The Witch Queen.”

The Witch Queen could fix Destiny 2’s emptiness

When Year 5’s expansion arrives in late 2021, it’s going to need to come chockablock full of new goodies. Players are expecting Crucible maps, Raids, another campaign; basically, all the things Beyond Light was supposed to bring in the promised — but not delivered — “reset.”

Right now, Destiny fans are starving for things to do. Then, to boot, there’s new rumors springing up that we may have to trade EDZ and Nessus out of the game when Old Chicago and the Dreadnaught arrive. That’s just not what players want to see. Bungie promised a “living” game. Instead, we’re just watching it slowly die by losing content.

If Bungie fails to pour ⁠— and I mean pour ⁠— new content into the game with The Witch Queen, then Destiny 2 could be in big trouble. Players are already leaving forever. What’s going to happen if nothing new pops up in Year 5 either?

Bungie has yet to confirm a release date for "The Witch Queen" expansion.
Bungie
Bungie has yet to confirm a release date for “The Witch Queen” expansion.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of time until the Year 5 expansion hits shelves.

The developers can listen to community criticism ⁠— and boy is there a lot of it ⁠— and do what works best. If they do that, The Witch Queen can be another step forward for Destiny, and one that rights the leaning ship.

If not, well, maybe Destiny 2 just peters out to a slow end. Let’s hope not.

Destiny

Destiny 2 update 3.0.1.2 patch notes: Buffs, nerfs, bugfixes & more

Published: 15/Dec/2020 12:02 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 12:05

by James Busby
Patch notes
Bungie

Share

Bungie has officially released Destiny 2’s update 3.0.1.2 ⁠– here are all the patch notes for the December 15 release.

Destiny 2 players from around the world have been enjoying the game’s first expansion of Year 4, Beyond Light, which has brought plenty of new and exciting content for fans to sink their teeth into. 

However, Bungie has now released an update that aims to fix a few of the game’s more glaring issues. One of the biggest changes is to the Penumbral Blast and Glacial Quake Super, which should make using them a lot more viable. 

To help give you the lowdown on the latest tweaks and adjustments, we’ve covered all the 3.0.1.2 patch notes below.

Destiny 2 update 3.0.1.2 patch notes

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt
Bungie
Season of the Hunt is getting a few much-needed changes.

Season of the Hunt

  • Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast. 
  • Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5. 
  • Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game. 
  • Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description. 
  • The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk. 

Activities

  • Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign. 
  • Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment. 
  • Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.  
  • Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages. 
  • Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops. 

Rewards

  • Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards. 

Economy

  • Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required. 

Combat

Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage. 

Abilities

  • Penumbral Blast: 
  • Projectile range increased by 37%. 
  • Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%.  
  • This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets. 
  • Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate. 
  • Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.

Weapons

  • Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo. 

Platforms

  • Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected. 
  • Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.