Destiny 2 reveals outfits inspired by God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, more for Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed brand new outfits for Guardians inspired by various PlayStation titles, including God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon.

The next season of Bungie’s hit looter shooter is here. Season of the Deep for Destiny 2 introduces a brand new story featuring the return of Titan and Deputy Commander Sloane. As well as this, we’ve also received the new 6-man seasonal activity aptly named Salvage. In addition to a 3-man activity called Operation Thunderbolt.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, one change that tends to go less noticed is the updates to the Eververse store. That being the Destiny 2 paid cosmetic shop. However, The Eververse receives seasonal updates alongside the rest of the game, allowing Guardians to keep up to date with the latest fashion trends.

Destiny 2 fans were treated to some fantastic-looking universal ornaments with the release of Season of the Deep. These ornaments have all been inspired by previous PlayStation titles, dressing up the Guardians in some iconic attire.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 showcases new universal ornaments inspired by PlayStation titles

Announced via Twitter, Destiny showed off what Guardians could grab starting in Season of the Deep. Furthermore, Titans picked up Kratos’ outfit from God of War, whilst Hunters received an Aloy-inspired garb, finally, Warlocks gained a Jin Sakai-esque samurai suit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These universal ornament sets are available from the Eververse store right now. The currently cost 2000 Silver (around 20 USD) for each class. As well as this, Destiny released a bunch of finishers to coincide with the collaboration, featuring finishers inspired by each game. These can be purchased for 1000 Silver (around 10 USD) each, or 2700 Silver in the bundle.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for Guardians, these outstanding outfits will not be PlayStation exclusives. Meaning you’ll be able to pick up select ornaments on all platforms.

With Bungie being acquired by Sony, this collab may only be the start for the two companies. However, only time will tell if we see more PlayStation-inspired cosmetics enter the world of Destiny 2.