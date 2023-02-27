How to preload Destiny 2 Lightfall: Download size, date, platforms

Destiny 2: Lightfall players who want instant access to Bungie’s new content will need to preload the game, meaning that it will be playable the second it goes live. Our easy guide will show you where to go and what you’ll need to do to pre-download Lightfall in Destiny 2.

The Destiny 2 saga isn’t far from wrapping up now as Lightfall will be the final hurdle on the way to Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Players and fans have been feverishly anticipating the latest expansion pack for the longest time, and it’s nearly here.

If you’re someone who can’t wait for the Lightfall content and want it to be preloaded so that you can begin playing the game the second Bungie makes it live, then sit back, we’ve got you sorted.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How to preload Destiny 2: Lightfall on PlayStation

In order to pre-download Destiny 2: Lightfall on your PS5 or PS4, just simply follow these simple instructions below to do so:

Go to the PS5 home menu screen. Then make your way to the PlayStation Store. Search for Lightfall. Once you’ve bought the game, you’ll be given the option to preload it.

Bungie has issued a warning to PS5 players though as early installs of Lightfall can cause some problems.

The company had this to say:

“UPDATE: PS5 players who still want to play Destiny 2 need to perform the following:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Uninstall the game

Go to “Game Library”

Select “Your Collection”

Select the Destiny 2 icon

Select the PS5 version

On the D2 store page, select “Download” to reinstall D2”

How to preload Destiny 2: Lightfall on Xbox

If you’re an Xbox user with every intention of pre-downloading and playing Destiny 2: Lightfall early, then the instructions are not too dissimilar:

Make your way to the Xbox Dashboard. It’s now time to go to the Xbox Marketplace. Use the search function to find Lightfall. Purchase the game and select the option to preinstall the content.

There have been no discernible issues with pre-downloading Destiny 2: Lightfall early on Xbox, so you should be all set for the game’s release.

Article continues after ad

How to preload Destiny 2: Lightfall on Steam & PC

Steam and general PC users won’t have too many differences when it comes to pre-downloading Destiny 2: Lightfall, again, we’ve laid out the instructions for you here:

Boot up Steam and find your way to the storefront. Enter Lightfall into the search bar. Make your purchase of the content. It should download for you and will be raring to go when the content is live.

Destiny 2: Lightfall preload download size

As with all major releases, Destiny 2: Lightfall is going to require a hefty amount of space on your hard drive, so let’s run through the space requirements on each system:

PS5: 102.6 GB

102.6 GB PS4: 88.2 GB

88.2 GB Xbox Series X/S: 108.5 GB

108.5 GB Xbox One: 89.2 GB

89.2 GB PC: 102.6 GB

Now that you know how to preload and preinstall Destiny 2: Lightfall, let’s run you through some other useful guides we’ve created for the game:

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Current Trials of Osiris map | Iron Banner countdown | Destiny 2 voice actor for every character | Destiny 2 Osteo Striga: How to get exotic SMG in The Witch Queen | Destiny 2 Void 3.0 guide: Best builds | Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 guide: Best builds | Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 guide: Best builds