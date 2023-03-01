Destiny 2: Lightfall – How to complete From Zero quest

When it comes to the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, From Zero is a vital quest to complete. After all, if you want to unlock some Neomuna bounties or the Iterative Loop gun, you’ll need to prioritize these tasks. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete From Zero in Destiny 2.

The new Lightfall campaign has introduced a variety of missions, a subclass, and brand-new questlines, just like From Zero. Naturally, each questline will grant the player a reward, along with furthering them through the campaign.

For From Zero, your reward is a powerful Iterative Loop gun and the eventual unlock of Neomuna bounties, making it a pretty important questline. So, with that in mind, here’s how to complete From Zero in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

How to complete From Zero in Destiny 2: Lightfall

To start From Zero in this MMO game you’ll need to first have access to the Lightfall campaign. Then, all you need to do is speak to Nimbus and the brand-new quest will begin.

Locate and loot three Neomuna chests

Bungie You’ll need to fund three Neomuna chests to proceed with this quest.

The first task you’ll need to complete is to locate three region chests scattered around Nermuna. There are nine in total so you won’t need to look too hard to find them.

If you’re finding these Neomuna chests a little elusive, we have a handy guide detailing their locations.

Complete activities in Neomuna

After finding three Neomuna chests, you’ll need to do some task grinding. After all, you’ll need to fill the taskbar up to 100% to progress further.

While this can get a little tedious, we recommend completing Patrols since they will increase the taskbar by 15% per complete task.

Find a Shadow Legionary Trask

Bungie You’ll find the Shadow Legionary Trask at the Esi Terminal.

Once that taskbar is up to 100% you will again need to help the Neomuni people by defeating a powerful threat for them, otherwise known as a Shadow Legionary Trask.

You’ll find this boss over at the Esi Terminal. Just head in, defeat the Cabal, and enter the open area in front of you, in there will be a fair amount of powerful enemies for you to dispatch, and the deadly Trask.

Kill the Shadow Legionary Trask and claim your reward

Simply wipe out the Trask by taking down the smaller enemies and then focusing on the Trask alone.

With the final boss taken down, head back to Strider’s Gate, speak to Nimbus again, and complete the quest.

Your reward will be the Iterative Loop gun so now’s the time to enjoy this great Fusion Rifle.

So, that’s how you can complete the From Zero quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall. While looking for those Neomuna chests, take a look at some of our other handy Destiny 2 guides and content to help you on your way:

