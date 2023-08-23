Bungie has added another Lightfall epilogue mission in Season 22 giving Destiny 2 players the opportunity to expand their Strand buildcrafting further. This is everything you need to know about the Unveiled quest including how to complete it, and what the new Strand Aspects do.

Season of the Witch has expanded the Strand subclass yet again introducing three new Aspects for Guardians to try out. That includes one Aspect each for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock.

To access and use the new Aspects you will need to complete the Unveiled quest in Destiny 2. Although the mission itself is straightforward getting access to it can be a little tricky depending on where your account is at.

Thankfully, we’ve put together this guide breaking down how to start and complete the Unveiled quest in Destiny 2 and what each of the new Aspects do.

How to complete Unveiled quest in Destiny 2

The Unveiled quest consists of two steps and can be acquired by speaking to Nimbus at the Striders’ Gate on Neomuna.

Acquiring the quest requires the completion of the Lightfall campaign and all previous Neomuna epilogue missions like the Epochal Integration quest.

After speaking to Nimbus he’ll ask you to do the following:

Step 1: “Check on Osiris’s data crawler for more information about the Veil’s history.

Step 1 can be completed by heading to the Veil Containment found at the bottom left of Neomuna. Selecting this will teleport you straight to the Veil where you can ‘Decrypt Archive’ by interacting with a computer in the room.

Bungie The Veil Containment can be found in the bottom left corner of Neomuna.

Step 2: “Return to the meditation table to obtain your next Strand Aspect.”

After listening to the archive entry head to the Pouka Pond found in between the Hall of Heroes and Striders’ Gate. Interact with the Pouka Pond, select Aspects, and finally acquire the fourth Strand aspect.

There is a known bug where the Unveiled quest will disappear once Step 1 is complete. If this happens you can simply complete Step 2 as normal and you’ll still be able to receive the Aspect.

What do the new Strand Aspects do in Destiny 2?

The fourth Strand aspects for each class are Banner of War, Weavewalk, and Whirling Maelstrom. Their effects are as follows:

Banner of War : Titan Aspect – “Defeat a target with a melee attack, finisher, or Sword to raise a Banner of War that pulses with energy, periodically healing nearby allies and increasing melee and Sword damage. Targets defeated by you and nearby allies charge the banner, increasing the speed of its pulses.

: Titan Aspect – “Defeat a target with a melee attack, finisher, or Sword to raise a Banner of War that pulses with energy, periodically healing nearby allies and increasing melee and Sword damage. Targets defeated by you and nearby allies charge the banner, increasing the speed of its pulses. Weavewalk : Warlock Aspect – “While in the weave, you generate perched Threadlings over time.”

: Warlock Aspect – “While in the weave, you generate perched Threadlings over time.” Whirling Maelstrom: Hunter Aspect – “Destroying a Tangle will weave a violent, writhing mass of Strand fibers. The Strand mass seeks out and damages targets, emitting Unraveling projectiles when it defeats them.”

