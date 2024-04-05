Destiny 2 Into The Light early patch notes: Exotic buffs, Perk changes, more

The Destiny 2 Into The Light patch notes have arrived, with a heap of balance changes on the way to shake up the PVP and PVE sandbox ahead of The Final Shape.

Into The Light will be an important mini-expansion for Destiny 2. With the build-up towards The Final Shape, the pressure is on to bring players’ excitement back to the looter shooter.

The devs are pulling out all the stops, including the return of fan-favorite exotic missions, beloved legendary weapons, and a new game mode for players to enjoy.

Into The Light also brings a heap of balance changes to the game, that will shake up the sandbox and meta game. Looking to learn more? We’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2’s Into The Light patch drops on April 9, 2024, alongside a heap of other new content arriving with the mini-expansion. Below are the early patch notes courtesy of the latest TWID blog.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 Into The Light early patch notes

Weapon Archetypes

Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers

Increased impact damage by 40%. This works out at roughly a 15% damage buff, though total damage varies depending on blast radius stat.

Reduced disorienting grenade radii (both damage and disorienting) by 15%.

Lightweight Bows

Increased lightweight Bow base damage by 6%. (Le Monarque and Wish-Ender are not affected in this change.)

Precision Auto Rifles

Reduced base damage by 5%.

Hand Cannons

Precision Hand Cannons can 2-crit, 2-body low-resilience Guardians again and more easily get 3 critical hits with damage boosts. Increased base damage by 6%.



Adaptive Hand Cannons have an increased range cushion for the 3-tap, and we’ve offset their damage reduction from Explosive Payload to allow them to 3-tap Guardians of any resilience within optimal range. Increased body shot damage by 1%. Increased critical hit damage by 4%.



Pulse Rifles

Rapid-Fire – Have increased forgiveness and allow 8 critical hits to kill low resilience Guardians. Increased body shot damage by 3.5%. Increased critical hit damage by 1%.



Lightweight Increased body shot damage by 6%. Increased critical hit damage by 3%.



Adaptive Increased body shot damage by 5%. Increased critical hit damage by 2%.



Scout Rifles

Rapid-Fire Increased base damage by 2%.



Shotguns

Precision Corrected a rounding issue that was causing Precision Shotguns to require one extra pellet to kill max-resilience Guardians.



Exotics

Whisper of the Worm

Increased total ammunition from 18 to 24 (before reserves mods).

One Thousand Voices

Increased total ammunition from 7 to 11 (before reserves mods).

Quicksilver Storm

Increased shots to trigger rockets by 50%.

Reduced grenade area-of-effect damage vs. combatants by 37.5%.

The Last Word

Increased base damage by 6%.

Forerunner

Increased base damage by 6%.

Perks

Master of Arms (The Recluse)

Reduced the damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Magnificent Howl (Luna’s Howl)

The number of Precision final blows before reloading affects the total rounds granted with increased range and damage. Precision final blows while Magnificent Howl is active extend the effect for additional rounds.

Micro-Missile (The Mountaintop)

Redesigned this perk to be a weapon intrinsic and rebuilt it to do less direct damage vs. players, while giving it dramatically more self-physics impulse.

Retuned its PvE damage to be competitive with other Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers.

Granted it a slightly increased reload speed.

Permeability

Fixed an issue where this perk was causing the The Slammer Sword to get stuck on the Strand damage type.

Crucible Only Changes

Flinch

Reduced flinch taken by all Primary weapons by 15%.

Sunshot

Increased Precision damage by 11%.

Wish Ender