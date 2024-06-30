Destiny 2 Episode: Echoes Exotic mission teased as “literally one of the biggest”

Destiny 2’s upcoming dedicated Episode: Echoes Exotic mission has been teased as “literally one of the biggest” to date by Bungie.

In an interview with GamesRadar discussing the wider future of the live service title, game director Robbie Stevens elaborated, “We have an Exotic mission coming in Echoes Act Three. It is one of the biggest we’ve ever built, and it’s only possible because of this new content cadence.”

As for the mission’s name and rewards, Stevens didn’t divulge any specifics on either front, though did confirm that it, like Episode: Echoes as a whole, has ties to Nessus.

Act 1 of Echoes wrapped up on June 25. Instead of launching Guardians straight into the Episode’s middle chapter, Bungie confirmed in June 27’s This Week in Destiny that Act 2 kicks off on July 16, giving players three weeks of breathing room.

Reacting to Stevens’ comments on Reddit, one user voiced their hope that Echoes’ Exotic mission won’t follow suit with Dual Destiny’s status as a timed affair.

“I swear if the new Exotic mission is another timed mission. I want to enjoy the environments, not stare at a timer the entire time,” they said.

“Yeah. We need some proper immersive experience,” another agreed, adding “Don’t mind difficult Dungeon-like encounters like in Avalon as well, as long as they’re not times and haven’t any forced cooperative mechanics that make them inaccessible for any solo play.”

Others suggested both playstyles could be accommodated. “I personally think they should put a timer on every Exotic mission for an emblem and bragging rights, and remove all required timers. If you like speedrunning, go for it. If you don’t, be a snail,” they said.

Ultimately, Guardians will just have to wait and see what option Bungie decides to go with. Three Exotic missions are currently available in Destiny 2. Two of these – Zero Hour and The Whisper – are static, while the third rotates weekly.