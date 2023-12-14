Destiny 2 Epic Games Store: Can you play with friends and does content carry over? 

Are you planning to move over your Destiny 2 content to the Epic Games Store? Here’s what you’ll want to know about what carries over and what doesn’t.

Destiny 2 is one of the largest games out there. The online first-person shooter boasts an enormous universe to get lost in and more than that, it’s available across many platforms. In fact on PC, there are even two big storefronts with Steam and the Epic Games Store offering the game. If you’re thinking about going the Epic Games Store route though, there are some things worth knowing.

You may be planning to make the switch due to a promotion. The Epic Game Store is offering the Legacy Collection for free, which includes Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen together. If you didn’t own those on Steam or console before, it’s a great excuse to jump over.

You may also have another reason to adopt the Epic Games Store version of the game. Maybe you’ve just got a new PC and are making the jump from console, deciding what store to use. Or maybe you’ve simply fallen out with Steam. Whatever the case, here’s what you need to know about the Epic Games Store version of Destiny 2.

Do your Guardians and weapons carry over in Destiny 2 on The Epic Games Store?

Bungie Riven is the current focus of the Destiny 2 world.

Yes. All your game progress will carry over. This will include all of your Guardians, weapons, and triumphs – there should be no difference in what you’ve earned on one platform to another. The game also offers full crossplay and cross-progression, so you can play with your friends no matter where they are.

That’s the same if you’re moving over from console to PC or Steam to the Epic Games Store. Thankfully all of your loot, characters, and progress is kept on Bungie’s side. However, there are key things that won’t carry over with you.

What content doesn’t come with you on the Epic Games Store?

Bungie Getting access to abilities is fun… until it gets taken away on another platform.

It’s important to know if you are making the switch over to the Epic Games Store, your licenses won’t carry over with you. This is the access you have to expansions and other DLC. For example, if you own Lightfall on Steam, when you play the Epic Game Store version you won’t have access to Lightfall content.

Similarly, if you owned Lightfall on Steam, but Beyond Light on the Epic Game Store, on Steam you wouldn’t have access to Beyond Light on the Epic Game Store version of the game.

This could create a very annoying situation where you have Destiny installed twice on your PC, and obviously, this is a big game. If you do want to have it all in one place, you may have to buy an expansion again to have it all together.

Hopefully, that has helped get your head around what carries over with you if you are planning on jumping onto the Epic Games Store version of the game.

