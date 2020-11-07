Destiny 2 bounty guide: What to save for Beyond Light & which to avoid - Dexerto

Bounties have always been one of the most important parts of expansion prep for Destiny 2 players, but with changes coming when Beyond Light launches, there are some you should hang onto and certain ones you can avoid.

The weeks before a new Destiny 2 expansion are always hectic and stressful for Guardians. Rushing to complete any final activities from the current season along with getting ready for new content can be a tall task for any player.

With Beyond Light, preparing for the new expansion has become even more complicated. With areas of the game being moved into the Destiny Content Vault, many activities — and bounties — that were available to players before will no longer be accessible.

Beyond Light bounty changes

Ahead of the Beyond Light launch, Bungie addressed concerns around bounties and clarified how they can still be used by players while preparing for the new expansion and Season 13.

“Most of your bounties will stay intact, but any bounties tied to specific Seasonal activities or content entering the DCV will be removed on November 10,” the developer confirmed. “Any bounties that grant progression towards Infamy/Valor may negatively impact your powerful rewards, as they will be limited to Season of Arrivals Power Levels.”

Bungie also made it clear that Challenge Mode will be active for those participating in the raid race for Beyond Light, which is scheduled to begin with the release of the new Deep Stone Crypt raid on November 21 at 10 AM (PST).

This means that for the first 24 hours after the instance has been released, player power will be capped 20 levels below the recommended number for each raid encounter. Turning in bounties at the start of Season 13 will help you level up your seasonal artifact, but this won’t boost your overall power level beyond the 20-level cap.

Which bounties to hold on to for Beyond Light

Bungie’s comments on what bounties to keep when preparing for Beyond Light actually provide players with a good idea of what they should avoid based on what will be removed.

Below are lists of all the bounties you can ignore, followed by everything you should hang onto if you are planning to use bounties to prep for Beyond Light:

Avoid bounties tied to the following: Destinations: Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, The Leviathan Vendors: Ada-1, Benedict-66, Werner 99-40, Ana Bray, Sloane, Asher Mir, Brother Vance, the Visage of Calus Crucible or Gambit/Gambit Prime (Shaxx and the Drifter)

Hold onto bounties tied to the following: Destinations: EDZ, Nessus, Tangled Shore, Dreaming City, Moon (Lectern) Vanguard (Zavala) Gunsmith (Banshee-44) Vendors: Eris Morn



Final prep for Beyond Light

Bounties have always been a huge part of preparing for new Destiny 2 content, but Bungie seems to be shying away from that moving forward.

“One of the plans we previewed was to eventually replace weekly bounties with a new mechanism to provide players with a set of non-expiring and account-scoped objectives each week that will grant lots of Season rank progress,” the developer said recently. “We’re still working on that system and will share more on it before its targeted release of Season 13.”

It seems Bungie has more to say on the topic of bounties with the release the Season of the Hunt. For now, use the bounties noted above to prepare for Beyond Light, and keep your eyes peeled for any updates from the Bungie team before the release of Beyond Light on November 10.