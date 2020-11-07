 Destiny 2 bounty guide: What to save for Beyond Light & which to avoid - Dexerto
Destiny 2 bounty guide: What to save for Beyond Light & which to avoid

Published: 7/Nov/2020 22:13 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 22:23

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardian Handcannon
Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bounties have always been one of the most important parts of expansion prep for Destiny 2 players, but with changes coming when Beyond Light launches, there are some you should hang onto and certain ones you can avoid.

The weeks before a new Destiny 2 expansion are always hectic and stressful for Guardians. Rushing to complete any final activities from the current season along with getting ready for new content can be a tall task for any player.

With Beyond Light, preparing for the new expansion has become even more complicated. With areas of the game being moved into the Destiny Content Vault, many activities — and bounties — that were available to players before will no longer be accessible.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Europa
Changes are coming to the bounty system with the Season of the Hunt.

Beyond Light bounty changes

Ahead of the Beyond Light launch, Bungie addressed concerns around bounties and clarified how they can still be used by players while preparing for the new expansion and Season 13.

“Most of your bounties will stay intact, but any bounties tied to specific Seasonal activities or content entering the DCV will be removed on November 10,” the developer confirmed. “Any bounties that grant progression towards Infamy/Valor may negatively impact your powerful rewards, as they will be limited to Season of Arrivals Power Levels.”

Bungie also made it clear that Challenge Mode will be active for those participating in the raid race for Beyond Light, which is scheduled to begin with the release of the new Deep Stone Crypt raid on November 21 at 10 AM (PST).

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardians
Completing bounties will level up your seasonal artifact, but will not boost your power for the Raid Race on November 21.

This means that for the first 24 hours after the instance has been released, player power will be capped 20 levels below the recommended number for each raid encounter. Turning in bounties at the start of Season 13 will help you level up your seasonal artifact, but this won’t boost your overall power level beyond the 20-level cap.

Which bounties to hold on to for Beyond Light

Bungie’s comments on what bounties to keep when preparing for Beyond Light actually provide players with a good idea of what they should avoid based on what will be removed.

Below are lists of all the bounties you can ignore, followed by everything you should hang onto if you are planning to use bounties to prep for Beyond Light:

  • Avoid bounties tied to the following:
    • Destinations: Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, The Leviathan
    • Vendors: Ada-1, Benedict-66, Werner 99-40, Ana Bray, Sloane, Asher Mir, Brother Vance, the Visage of Calus
    • Crucible or Gambit/Gambit Prime (Shaxx and the Drifter)
  • Hold onto bounties tied to the following:
    • Destinations: EDZ, Nessus, Tangled Shore, Dreaming City, Moon (Lectern)
    • Vanguard (Zavala)
    • Gunsmith (Banshee-44)
    • Vendors: Eris Morn
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger
Players should avoid bounties that will be removed in Beyond Light.

Final prep for Beyond Light

Bounties have always been a huge part of preparing for new Destiny 2 content, but Bungie seems to be shying away from that moving forward.

“One of the plans we previewed was to eventually replace weekly bounties with a new mechanism to provide players with a set of non-expiring and account-scoped objectives each week that will grant lots of Season rank progress,” the developer said recently. “We’re still working on that system and will share more on it before its targeted release of Season 13.”

It seems Bungie has more to say on the topic of bounties with the release the Season of the Hunt. For now, use the bounties noted above to prepare for Beyond Light, and keep your eyes peeled for any updates from the Bungie team before the release of Beyond Light on November 10.

How to unlock vaulted Exotic guns in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

Published: 6/Nov/2020 5:22 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 5:23

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 vaults
Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Bungie is vaulting a great deal of older Destiny 2 content with Beyond Light, but you can still get your hands on various Exotics. Here’s how.

With the introduction of Beyond Light, Bungie is overhauling Destiny 2 in a big way. To make way for new destinations, weapons, and experiences, a great deal of older content is being vaulted.

From entire planets to full campaigns, once this content is removed from the game, there won’t be a way to access it again. This also means that old Exotic loot tied to these locations will be vaulted as well. However, there will still be a way to claim vaulted Exotic weapons once Beyond Light launches on November 10.

You’ll no longer need to complete old questlines or travel across destinations to track down odd steps. Instead, things couldn’t be simpler if you want an old Exotic in the future. Here’s what you need to know.

Destiny 2 Exotic engrams
Bungie
An assortment of Exotic weapons will be vaulted with the release of Beyond Light.

Alongside the launch of the new expansion, the November 10 update will see a few big changes to the Tower as well. One of the biggest standouts is the new Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive.

This particular Archive can be found near your Vault and allows you to purchase vaulted Exotic weapons. From the Rat King to the Whisper of the Worm, plenty of Exotics will only be accessible through this Archive moving forward. Moreover, various Legendary weapons tied to vaulted content can also be claimed here as well.

You’ll need to come with resources at the ready, however. “Players will need Glimmer, destination materials, masterworking materials, and an Exotic Cipher or Ascendant Shard,” Bungie confirmed. It’s not going to be cheap to claim an old weapon, though these prices are set in a way to reflect the efforts of players over the first three years.

If you’re specifically looking for loot tied to vaulted Raids, a brand new currency is up for grabs. Spoils of Conquest will be added to your inventory when completing raids. These can then be used to claim Exotics linked with old Raid activities.

Destiny 2 Tower
The new Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive will appear near your vault in the Tower.

So not all hope is lost if you’re yet to claim various Years 1-3 weapons. Even with the locations and questlines all being locked away, Bungie has implemented a simple and efficient means of grabbing old gear.

It’s a great time to stock up before Beyond Light drops on Nov. 10. Get some Glimmer handy and buy up everything else so that you’re ready to go on day one.