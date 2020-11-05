 5 best Destiny 2 weapons you need to unlock before Beyond Light begins - Dexerto
5 best Destiny 2 weapons you need to unlock before Beyond Light begins

Published: 5/Nov/2020 5:55

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 Beyond Light gameplay
Bungie

Beyond Light is fast approaching so if you’re looking to get the best equipment possible before the new expansion, here are the five most important weapons to add to your list.

Destiny 2’s next major update is just days away as November 10 draws near. Like countless players around the world, you’re likely trying to make some last-minute preparations for the new content.

Whether you’re leveling up a new Guardian or simply trying to fill out your list of Exotics before various content is locked away in the vault. There’s plenty to get done over the next few days but perhaps the most important thing to consider is your arsenal.

Beyond Light will be introducing all-new threats, so it’s crucial that you have the right tools for every situation. Below is an overview of five extremely important weapons you should track down before the next adventure kicks off.

Falling Guillotine

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
The Falling Guillotine is capable of some extreme damage if you land multiple hits in a row.

If you’ve been playing consistently throughout the current season, you’ll be very familiar with this weapon. The Falling Guillotine is a Legendary Sword that absolutely shreds in PvE content. 

It boasts some of the best damage to tanky foes while still offering enough versatility to wipe out waves of smaller enemies as well.

All you need to do is hit rank 30 in the current season pass to unlock the base version of this weapon. However, if you fill out the season pass all the way to rank 45, you’ll then be able to grind for custom rolls instead. Get to grinding if you’re only just hopping back into Destiny 2. This is one weapon you can easily get just by putting in the hours.

Gnawing Hunger

Destiny 2 Gnawing Hunger
Bungie
If you’re looking for a good Auto Rifle, you can’t pass up the Gnawing Hunger Legendary.

Next up is one of the most powerful PvP guns in the game today. After a good stretch of auto rifle dominance in the PvP meta, there’s a chance we see some hefty nerfs very soon. For the time being, however, Gnawing Hunger leads the pack when it comes to Legendary rifles.

This weapon can be acquired as a random drop at any point in time, though you can also hone in on it. Umbral Engrams are going to be key and there’s even a curated roll that can be found in Reckoning.

Zen Moment and Kill Clip are some great overall traits to find for a godly PvE build. While Arrowhead Brake and Steady Rounds can come in handy for PvP.

Outbreak Perfected

Destiny 2 Outbreak Perfected.
Bungie
Outbreak weapons have a long history in the Destiny franchise and the Perfected Pulse Rifle is a must-have for Beyond Light.

Let’s switch gears and focus on some Exotics you might want in your inventory before Beyond Light drops. There’s no doubt you’ll be needing various loadouts for a variety of situations, though one thing Outbreak Perfected can give you is consistency.

It’s one of the strongest Pulse Rifles in the game but it’s not the simplest to unlock. You’ll first need to drop into Titan and find the Fallen Transponder. This will point you towards six different Lost Sectors that you’ll need to clear out.

Once these are all ticked off, head to the Farm and start your Zero Hour mission. It’s a rather challenging PvE activity if you’ve never done it before. So try to bring a full Fireteam with you as you hunt down the Outbreak Perfected.

With this weapon in hand, standard enemies can be taken out in the blink of an eye and those nearby will be hit with nanite swarms to boot. It’s great at clearing areas, picking off foes from a distance, and an all-around solid weapon to have for Beyond Light.

Whisper of the Worm

Destiny
Bungie
Whisper has been one of the most popular Exotic weapons since it was introduced in Destiny 2.

Up next is an Exotic that’s been around for quite some time. The Whisper of the Worm has long been one of the best snipers in Destiny and Year 4 should be no different. This unique gun comes with one of the more powerful effects in the game. Landing rapid precision shots refills the magazine so you can keep firing.

It’s extremely handy for long-range boss fights, allowing your team to sit at a safe distance and slowly chip away at a large health pool. You’ll need a team to help you claim the Whisper of the Worm, however. Io’s Lost Oasis landing zone is where you’ll need to head. Keep an eye out for a Taken Blight public event.

You have to complete one of the longest missions in Destiny 2, but with the right approach, it can be smashed out in your next session. It’s absolutely worth putting in the effort to get this taken care of before Beyond Light drops.

Anarchy

Destiny 2 Anarchy
Bungie
Anarchy is one of the most lethal heavy weapons in Destiny history.

Last but not least, another PvE monster to add to your arsenal is the Anarchy. This has been a popular heavy weapon since the Scourge of the Past raid launched in 2018. It can shred bosses as fast as anything in the game. Therefore, it’s sure to come in handy as you grind through Beyond Light’s early content.

It launches Arc Traps that can chain damage across any given surface. With six grenades in the magazine, these can be spammed rather quickly to deal a ton of damage. Given that it’s an Exotic, it’ll deal more than similar Legendary weapons as well.

It’s been a fan favorite for a while now. If you’re looking to blitz through PvE content as soon as possible in Beyond Light, this is one weapon you can’t miss out on.

Destiny 2 gameplay
Bungie
Expect to change out your inventory a great deal as you collect new weapons in Beyond Light.

With these five weapons alone, you’ll be well on your way to taking down any threat Beyond Light throws your way. It’s worth bearing in mind that plenty of new equipment could soon replace all of these in your inventory.

But if you’re looking to be as powerful as possible on day one, tracking down these five weapons is the best place to start.

Everything Destiny 2 players need to do ahead of Beyond Light next week

Published: 4/Nov/2020 7:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Beyond Light, is around the corner, and that means players need to use their time wisely in the next week. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything we think you should do.

Destiny 2 is still kicking on three years after it’s release. Bungie has dropped four expansions to keep things fresh. The fifth one, Beyond Light, is less than a week away, and it’s set to introduce some major gameplay changes.

However, before players move on and take a step into the unknown, there are some important things worth doing. It includes everything from farming, hunting loot, and earning titles to having a crack at some content before it’s gone for good.

Here’s a list of everything players need to do.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
Destiny 2 Beyond Light is the next expansion in the series.

Farm God Rolls

The first thing players should do is spend some time farming god rolls to upgrade their weapons. There are some legendary weapons worth adding to your collection. The most important one is Falling Guillotine, which is one of the best weapons in the game for taking down bosses.

Beyond that, there’s also Death Adder, Dire Promise, First In, Last Out, Gnawing Hunger, Ikelos_SR_v1.0.2, and Truthteller. These all have awesome base stats and a lot of depth in terms of perks.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
Enhancement Cores are one of the many materials used to upgrade gear.

Farm Other Upgrade Materials

Next, you’ll want to farm Enhancement Cores, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards, which are all used to upgrade and masterwork materials.

To make it more worthwhile, Bungie is doubling the rewards for completing Nightfall: The Ordeal. That means you’ll be able to build a decent stockpile, which will help you moving forward in Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
Destiny 2 players love collecting and showing off armour as much as the game itself.

Find Decent Armor

It’s pretty obvious, but you’ll also want to find a decent armor set with a good amount of base stats. It will make your life much easier in Beyond Light, increasing your chance of survival in both PVP and PVE.

However, it will also give you more flexibility in terms of potential builds, and allow you to incorporate more mods.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
The Blacksmith title is one of the hardest to get.

Earn Titles

Unfortunately, a new expansion often means out with the old and in with the new. Players love earning and showing off different titles, but some of them will become unavailable in Beyond Light.

The list includes Blacksmith, Shadow, Wayfarer, and Chronicler. Fortunately, if you want to collect them, it’s pretty easy to earn Chronicler and Wayfarer. However, it does take a bit of time.

If you want to have a crack at some of the others, they take even longer. That means you’ll really have to slug it out in the next week.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
The Nine Realm has a beautiful yet eerie aesthetic.

Enter the Nine Realm

Sadly, The Prophecy in the Nine Realm is getting the boot in Beyond Light. However, it’s pretty straightforward and looks incredible, so it’s definitely worth doing if you haven’t already.

It also comes jam-packed with interesting bits and pieces that tie into Destiny 2 lore.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
Enkaar, the Anointed is a formidable foe.

Duel Enkaar

Enkaar is a pain, but it’s worth dueling him for two reasons. The first one is that he drops The Last Word, which is a hand cannon that is incredibly fun to use. It’s also quite strong at close quarters.

The second reason is that the duel is an absolute blast. It involves a combination of puzzle-solving and lightning-quick reflexes, and it’s arguably the most satisfying quest in Destiny 2.

However, before you get there, you’ll face what feels like an endless wave of enemies, which will keep you on your toes. Then, you’ll need to kill certain enemies in a specific way. It’s tons of fun from start to finish.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
Whisper of the Worm looks awesome, and it’s a beast of a weapon.

Earn Whisper of the Worm

It’s hard to find a better sniper rifle than Whisper of the Worm. It looks awesome and packs a punch. However, in order to get your hands on it, you’ll need to finish an incredible quest, which makes it worthwhile in its own right.

Keep in mind, though, it’s not the easiest quest to finish. It also slaps you with a 20-minute time-limit. But it’s well worth the effort, if not for the weapon alone.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie
Scourge of the Past is an incredibly fun raid that will be sorely missed.

Finish Scourge of the Past

Destiny 2 is losing some raids once Beyond Light goes live, but none of them will be missed more than Scourge of the Past. It’s challenging in all the right ways, and has a good blend of wonderful landscapes and intense moments.

It’s also pretty easy to do, and won’t take too much of your time. Plus, you get to take down an enormous robot and have a chance to earn a unique weapon. That sounds like a sweet deal, right?

And with that, our list has come to an end. Destiny 2 Beyond Light releases on November 10, which means there isn’t much time left, so you better get cracking!