Everything Destiny 2 players need to do ahead of Beyond Light next week - Dexerto

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Beyond Light, is around the corner, and that means players need to use their time wisely in the next week. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything we think you should do.

Destiny 2 is still kicking on three years after it’s release. Bungie has dropped four expansions to keep things fresh. The fifth one, Beyond Light, is less than a week away, and it’s set to introduce some major gameplay changes.

However, before players move on and take a step into the unknown, there are some important things worth doing. It includes everything from farming, hunting loot, and earning titles to having a crack at some content before it’s gone for good.

Here’s a list of everything players need to do.

Farm God Rolls

The first thing players should do is spend some time farming god rolls to upgrade their weapons. There are some legendary weapons worth adding to your collection. The most important one is Falling Guillotine, which is one of the best weapons in the game for taking down bosses.

Beyond that, there’s also Death Adder, Dire Promise, First In, Last Out, Gnawing Hunger, Ikelos_SR_v1.0.2, and Truthteller. These all have awesome base stats and a lot of depth in terms of perks.

Farm Other Upgrade Materials

Next, you’ll want to farm Enhancement Cores, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards, which are all used to upgrade and masterwork materials.

To make it more worthwhile, Bungie is doubling the rewards for completing Nightfall: The Ordeal. That means you’ll be able to build a decent stockpile, which will help you moving forward in Beyond Light.

Find Decent Armor

It’s pretty obvious, but you’ll also want to find a decent armor set with a good amount of base stats. It will make your life much easier in Beyond Light, increasing your chance of survival in both PVP and PVE.

Read more: Destiny 2 game director sets expectations for future expansions

However, it will also give you more flexibility in terms of potential builds, and allow you to incorporate more mods.

Earn Titles

Unfortunately, a new expansion often means out with the old and in with the new. Players love earning and showing off different titles, but some of them will become unavailable in Beyond Light.

The list includes Blacksmith, Shadow, Wayfarer, and Chronicler. Fortunately, if you want to collect them, it’s pretty easy to earn Chronicler and Wayfarer. However, it does take a bit of time.

If you want to have a crack at some of the others, they take even longer. That means you’ll really have to slug it out in the next week.

Enter the Nine Realm

Sadly, The Prophecy in the Nine Realm is getting the boot in Beyond Light. However, it’s pretty straightforward and looks incredible, so it’s definitely worth doing if you haven’t already.

Read more: Destiny 2 is making huge changes to guns ahead of Beyond Light

It also comes jam-packed with interesting bits and pieces that tie into Destiny 2 lore.

Duel Enkaar

Enkaar is a pain, but it’s worth dueling him for two reasons. The first one is that he drops The Last Word, which is a hand cannon that is incredibly fun to use. It’s also quite strong at close quarters.

The second reason is that the duel is an absolute blast. It involves a combination of puzzle-solving and lightning-quick reflexes, and it’s arguably the most satisfying quest in Destiny 2.

However, before you get there, you’ll face what feels like an endless wave of enemies, which will keep you on your toes. Then, you’ll need to kill certain enemies in a specific way. It’s tons of fun from start to finish.

Earn Whisper of the Worm

It’s hard to find a better sniper rifle than Whisper of the Worm. It looks awesome and packs a punch. However, in order to get your hands on it, you’ll need to finish an incredible quest, which makes it worthwhile in its own right.

Read more: Destiny 2 unveils Raid race changes for Beyond Light

Keep in mind, though, it’s not the easiest quest to finish. It also slaps you with a 20-minute time-limit. But it’s well worth the effort, if not for the weapon alone.

Finish Scourge of the Past

Destiny 2 is losing some raids once Beyond Light goes live, but none of them will be missed more than Scourge of the Past. It’s challenging in all the right ways, and has a good blend of wonderful landscapes and intense moments.

It’s also pretty easy to do, and won’t take too much of your time. Plus, you get to take down an enormous robot and have a chance to earn a unique weapon. That sounds like a sweet deal, right?

And with that, our list has come to an end. Destiny 2 Beyond Light releases on November 10, which means there isn’t much time left, so you better get cracking!