Everything Destiny 2 players need to do ahead of Beyond Light next week - Dexerto

Everything Destiny 2 players need to do ahead of Beyond Light next week

Published: 4/Nov/2020 7:11

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Destiny 2 Beyond Light List
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Beyond Light, is around the corner, and that means players need to use their time wisely in the next week. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything we think you should do.

Destiny 2 is still kicking on three years after it’s release. Bungie has dropped four expansions to keep things fresh. The fifth one, Beyond Light, is less than a week away, and it’s set to introduce some major gameplay changes.

However, before players move on and take a step into the unknown, there are some important things worth doing. It includes everything from farming, hunting loot, and earning titles to having a crack at some content before it’s gone for good.

Here’s a list of everything players need to do.

Farm God Rolls

The first thing players should do is spend some time farming god rolls to upgrade their weapons. There are some legendary weapons worth adding to your collection. The most important one is Falling Guillotine, which is one of the best weapons in the game for taking down bosses.

Beyond that, there’s also Death Adder, Dire Promise, First In, Last Out, Gnawing Hunger, Ikelos_SR_v1.0.2, and Truthteller. These all have awesome base stats and a lot of depth in terms of perks.

Farm Other Upgrade Materials

Next, you’ll want to farm Enhancement Cores, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards, which are all used to upgrade and masterwork materials.

To make it more worthwhile, Bungie is doubling the rewards for completing Nightfall: The Ordeal. That means you’ll be able to build a decent stockpile, which will help you moving forward in Beyond Light.

Find Decent Armor

It’s pretty obvious, but you’ll also want to find a decent armor set with a good amount of base stats. It will make your life much easier in Beyond Light, increasing your chance of survival in both PVP and PVE.

However, it will also give you more flexibility in terms of potential builds, and allow you to incorporate more mods.

Earn Titles

Unfortunately, a new expansion often means out with the old and in with the new. Players love earning and showing off different titles, but some of them will become unavailable in Beyond Light.

The list includes Blacksmith, Shadow, Wayfarer, and Chronicler. Fortunately, if you want to collect them, it’s pretty easy to earn Chronicler and Wayfarer. However, it does take a bit of time.

If you want to have a crack at some of the others, they take even longer. That means you’ll really have to slug it out in the next week.

Enter the Nine Realm

Sadly, The Prophecy in the Nine Realm is getting the boot in Beyond Light. However, it’s pretty straightforward and looks incredible, so it’s definitely worth doing if you haven’t already.

It also comes jam-packed with interesting bits and pieces that tie into Destiny 2 lore.

Duel Enkaar

Enkaar is a pain, but it’s worth dueling him for two reasons. The first one is that he drops The Last Word, which is a hand cannon that is incredibly fun to use. It’s also quite strong at close quarters.

The second reason is that the duel is an absolute blast. It involves a combination of puzzle-solving and lightning-quick reflexes, and it’s arguably the most satisfying quest in Destiny 2.

However, before you get there, you’ll face what feels like an endless wave of enemies, which will keep you on your toes. Then, you’ll need to kill certain enemies in a specific way. It’s tons of fun from start to finish.

Earn Whisper of the Worm

It’s hard to find a better sniper rifle than Whisper of the Worm. It looks awesome and packs a punch. However, in order to get your hands on it, you’ll need to finish an incredible quest, which makes it worthwhile in its own right.

Keep in mind, though, it’s not the easiest quest to finish. It also slaps you with a 20-minute time-limit. But it’s well worth the effort, if not for the weapon alone.

Finish Scourge of the Past

Destiny 2 is losing some raids once Beyond Light goes live, but none of them will be missed more than Scourge of the Past. It’s challenging in all the right ways, and has a good blend of wonderful landscapes and intense moments.

It’s also pretty easy to do, and won’t take too much of your time. Plus, you get to take down an enormous robot and have a chance to earn a unique weapon. That sounds like a sweet deal, right?

And with that, our list has come to an end. Destiny 2 Beyond Light releases on November 10, which means there isn’t much time left, so you better get cracking!

Destiny 2 Beyond Light DLC Season Pass: Roadmap & Season of the Hunt info

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:13 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 12:41

by Alex Garton

Destiny 2 Year 4 Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion is set to arrive on November 10 and with it comes the ‘Season of the Hunt’. Alongside a wealth of new content, this season will lay the foundations for a more cohesive and accessible narrative for returning players going forward.

Originally set to release September 22nd, Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion is finally on the horizon after being delayed until November 10.

As with any expansion, a new season will be released alongside it to push the game’s ongoing narrative forward.

The ‘Season of the Hunt’ promises fresh content as well as significant changes to the accessibility of the game’s narrative.

Destiny Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt roadmap

It’s an exciting time to be Destiny fan as the ‘Season of the Hunt’ roadmap has been released. The Season Pass will continue to provide content for players until February of next year. According to the roadmap, this is what we can expect:

November 10

  • Seasonal Artefact And Reward Track Unlocks
  • Empire Hunt Begins
  • The Glassway Strike Opens

November 10 to January 1

  • Uncover Europa’s Secrets

November 13

  • Adept Weapons Added To Trials

November 17

  • Season Mission Begins
  • Wraithborn Hunts Begin

November 21

December 8

  • First Iron Banner (Free To All Players)

December 15 to January 5

  • The Dawning (Free To All Players)

 

Season of the Hunt Price

The most price-efficient method of buying both Beyond Light and the Season Pass is in a bundle. Both the Beyond Light expansion and the ‘Season of the Hunt’ can be bought together for $50.

Otherwise, as with any Destiny 2 Season Pass, the ‘Season of the Hunt’ will cost $10 on its own.

An Accessible Narrative

In a recent blog post, Bungie has acknowledged that they have not done enough to preserve the game’s narrative for players who start mid-way through an expansion. To combat this, the ‘Season of the Hunt’ will mark the beginning of a more interconnected and cohesive narrative.

New and returning players will now be able to go back and experience Season 12 and 13’s narrative, even if they begin playing at the end of the expansion’s cycle of content.

Overall, this feels like a significant change that will allow new and returning players to engage in the narrative. It’s great to see that the ‘Season of the Hunt’ offers new content as well as impactful changes for the future of the game.