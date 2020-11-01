 Destiny 2 Beyond Light: What content is being vaulted into the DCV - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light: What content is being vaulted into the DCV

Published: 1/Nov/2020 22:06

by Julian Young
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

With Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion quickly approaching, players should complete any activities being moved to the Destiny Content Vault on November 10.

With the release of Bungie’s latest expansion, Beyond Light, the world of Destiny will be changing drastically.

As outlined by Bungie earlier this year, much of the content currently present in the game will be removed via the Destiny Content Vault. The Destiny Content Vault (DCV) is a system Bungie developed to allow for the removal, updating, and reintroduction of existing content at a future date.

In addition to the announcement of the DCV arriving with Beyond Light, Bungie also provided an extensive list of the content being vaulted.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Guardians
Bungie
Bungie has provided an extensive list of content being vaulted in Beyond Light.

What content is being removed in the Destiny Content Vault?

Bungie recognized that the removal of existing Destiny 2 content would be a cause of concern and confusion for many of their players. With this in mind, their team explicitly identified any parts of the game that will be vaulted with the release of Beyond Light.

To make sure they are prepared for the next evolution of Destiny 2, players should make sure to finish any incomplete activities related to the content identified by Bungie before November 10.

  • Destinations: Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, and The Leviathan will all be vaulted. Players should make sure any unfinished activities related to those locations – patrols, Lost Sectors, destination adventures – are complete.
  • Activities: Gambit Prime, The Reckoning, Escalation Protocol, Forges, Zero Hour/The Whisper quests, Niobe Labs, The Menagerie, and The Tribute Hall will all be removed. In addition, the Prophecy Dungeon released in the Season of Arrivals will be temporarily removed, but Bungie has confirmed it will be re-added in a future update.
  • Campaigns and Seasonal Narratives: All Year 1 and Year 2 campaign or seasonal content – The Red War, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Seasons of the Forge, Drifter, and Opulence – will be vaulted.
  • Raids: The Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrow raids/raid lairs will be removed. Players who still require raid gear from any of these locations should make sure to obtain it.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light updated Director
Bungie
The updated Director in Beyond Light, with several old locations removed.
  • Exotic Quests/Weapons: MIDA Multi-tool, Rat King, Legend of Acrius, Sleeper Simulant, Polaris Lance, Ace of Spades, The Last Word, Le Monarque, Jotunn, Izanagi’s Burden, Thorn, Lumina, Truth, Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Anarchy, Tarrabah, and Worldline Zero will all be unobtainable via quest completion, and any incomplete exotic quests related to these weapons will be removed.
  • Gambit and Crucible Maps: Meltdown, Firebase Echo, Eternity, Solitude, Legion’s Gulch, Retribution, Equinox, Gambler’s Ruin, Vostok, Emperor’s Respite, The Citadel, Cathedral of Scars, and Kell’s Grave will be removed.
  • Strikes/Nightfalls: A Garden World, Tree of Probabilities, Savathûn’s Song, Pyramidion, Festering Core, Strange Terrain, and the Will of the Thousands strikes will no longer be available. In addition, the regular Nightfall playlist will be removed, and Nightfall: The Ordeal will be the only available Nightfall activity.
  • Vendors: Ada-1, Benedict-66, Werner 99-40, Ana Bray, Sloane, Asher Mir, Brother Vance, and the Visage of Calus will no longer be available.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Drifter Eris Exo Stranger
Bungie
Bungie has yet to officially confirm their plans for reintroducing vaulted content.

The future of content in Destiny 2

With the release of the DCV, Bungie is shifting its content model in a completely new direction. Destiny 2 players should make sure they handle any unfinished business related to the noted activities.

While Bungie has expressed intent to bring back some vaulted content, the exact timelines and the form that reintroduced content will take have yet to be officially confirmed.

Destiny 2’s new expansion, Beyond Light, is scheduled for release on November 10, 2020.

Destiny

Destiny 2 game director sets expectations for future expansions

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:00 Updated: 1/Nov/2020 18:10

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger Wallpaper
Bungie

Share

During an interview prior to the release of Bungie’s latest Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, game director Luke Smith confirmed the scope of future expansions will not match that of Forsaken.

In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light, Bungie’s Luke Smith sat down with the official Twitch Gaming channel to answer questions on the game’s newest release.

During the interview, Smith covered topics such as the expansion’s new destination – Europa, incorporating characters from Destiny 1 into the expansion’s narrative, and information on the new raid. As the interview progressed (comments start at 1:29:55), Smith was asked how large Beyond Light will be in comparison to previous Destiny 2 expansions.

The game director confirmed that while larger than last year’s Shadowkeep, the newest Destiny 2 expansion is smaller than the critically-acclaimed Forsaken, released in 2018. In addition to discussing the scope of Beyond Light, Smith also spoke about the scale of future expansions and tempered the community’s expectations moving forward.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Exo Stranger and Drifter
Bungie
Beyond Light will incorporate old characters, like the Exo Stranger, into the current story.

Setting expectations for future Destiny 2 expansions

Smith responded to the question of Beyond Light’s scale by citing Destiny 2’s most beloved expansion: Forsaken. The game director confirmed that Forsaken had set the bar for future Bungie expansions, stating, “So, size-wise I think the common comparison people wanna make is to something like Forsaken”.

The game director revisited the size of the two separate destinations in Forsaken: the Tangled Shore and Dreaming City. Smith also took into account the help their team received from then-partner Activision, whose support studios assisted Bungie with creating the expansion’s content.

He estimated that with the additional resources available to Bungie at the time, the size of the Forsaken team was double that of Beyond Light: “I’m just gonna be really, really candid here, it’s not as big as Forsaken.”

The game director went on to clarify that he thinks “it’s strictly larger than Shadowkeep last year”, confirming that the new expansion will contain more content than Destiny 2’s previous fall release.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Statis subclasses
Bungie
Bungie confirms Beyond Light will have plenty of content for players to enjoy.

Still, plenty of content for fans to enjoy in Beyond Light

Despite his comments on Beyond Light’s size compared to Forsaken, Smith identified several elements of the new expansion that will provide players with substantial content to enjoy.

“Europa is brand new, we built brand-new subclasses with Stasis, we’ve got a bunch of cool toys for players to find and play with,” he confirmed, indicating that while the size of the expansion may not match Forsaken, Beyond Light will contain a wide array of content to keep players engaged and invested.

He also tempered the community’s expectations for future Destiny 2 releases by confirming that “it’s unlikely that the Bungie team will deliver something on the scope of Forsaken again.” He specified that timelines, budget, and staffing were all considerations the studio must take into account when developing new content, including Beyond Light.

While Destiny 2 fans may be disappointed to hear that future expansions will not be on the same scale as Forsaken, Bungie seems to believe players will have their hands full with new subclass experimentation, story beats to explore, and exciting gear to chase with Beyond Light. The newest Destiny 2 expansion is scheduled for release on November 10, 2020.