Destiny 2 Beyond Light: What content is being vaulted into the DCV - Dexerto

With Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion quickly approaching, players should complete any activities being moved to the Destiny Content Vault on November 10.

With the release of Bungie’s latest expansion, Beyond Light, the world of Destiny will be changing drastically.

As outlined by Bungie earlier this year, much of the content currently present in the game will be removed via the Destiny Content Vault. The Destiny Content Vault (DCV) is a system Bungie developed to allow for the removal, updating, and reintroduction of existing content at a future date.

In addition to the announcement of the DCV arriving with Beyond Light, Bungie also provided an extensive list of the content being vaulted.

What content is being removed in the Destiny Content Vault?

Bungie recognized that the removal of existing Destiny 2 content would be a cause of concern and confusion for many of their players. With this in mind, their team explicitly identified any parts of the game that will be vaulted with the release of Beyond Light.

To make sure they are prepared for the next evolution of Destiny 2, players should make sure to finish any incomplete activities related to the content identified by Bungie before November 10.

Destinations: Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, and The Leviathan will all be vaulted. Players should make sure any unfinished activities related to those locations – patrols, Lost Sectors, destination adventures – are complete.

Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, and The Leviathan will all be vaulted. Players should make sure any unfinished activities related to those locations – patrols, Lost Sectors, destination adventures – are complete. Activities: Gambit Prime, The Reckoning, Escalation Protocol, Forges, Zero Hour/The Whisper quests, Niobe Labs, The Menagerie, and The Tribute Hall will all be removed. In addition, the Prophecy Dungeon released in the Season of Arrivals will be temporarily removed, but Bungie has confirmed it will be re-added in a future update.

Gambit Prime, The Reckoning, Escalation Protocol, Forges, Zero Hour/The Whisper quests, Niobe Labs, The Menagerie, and The Tribute Hall will all be removed. In addition, the Prophecy Dungeon released in the Season of Arrivals will be temporarily removed, but Bungie has confirmed it will be re-added in a future update. Campaigns and Seasonal Narratives: All Year 1 and Year 2 campaign or seasonal content – The Red War, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Seasons of the Forge, Drifter, and Opulence – will be vaulted.

All Year 1 and Year 2 campaign or seasonal content – The Red War, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Seasons of the Forge, Drifter, and Opulence – will be vaulted. Raids: The Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrow raids/raid lairs will be removed. Players who still require raid gear from any of these locations should make sure to obtain it.

Exotic Quests/Weapons: MIDA Multi-tool, Rat King, Legend of Acrius, Sleeper Simulant, Polaris Lance, Ace of Spades, The Last Word, Le Monarque, Jotunn, Izanagi’s Burden, Thorn, Lumina, Truth, Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Anarchy, Tarrabah, and Worldline Zero will all be unobtainable via quest completion, and any incomplete exotic quests related to these weapons will be removed.

MIDA Multi-tool, Rat King, Legend of Acrius, Sleeper Simulant, Polaris Lance, Ace of Spades, The Last Word, Le Monarque, Jotunn, Izanagi’s Burden, Thorn, Lumina, Truth, Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Anarchy, Tarrabah, and Worldline Zero will all be unobtainable via quest completion, and any incomplete exotic quests related to these weapons will be removed. Gambit and Crucible Maps: Meltdown, Firebase Echo, Eternity, Solitude, Legion’s Gulch, Retribution, Equinox, Gambler’s Ruin, Vostok, Emperor’s Respite, The Citadel, Cathedral of Scars, and Kell’s Grave will be removed.

Meltdown, Firebase Echo, Eternity, Solitude, Legion’s Gulch, Retribution, Equinox, Gambler’s Ruin, Vostok, Emperor’s Respite, The Citadel, Cathedral of Scars, and Kell’s Grave will be removed. Strikes/Nightfalls: A Garden World, Tree of Probabilities, Savathûn’s Song, Pyramidion, Festering Core, Strange Terrain, and the Will of the Thousands strikes will no longer be available. In addition, the regular Nightfall playlist will be removed, and Nightfall: The Ordeal will be the only available Nightfall activity.

A Garden World, Tree of Probabilities, Savathûn’s Song, Pyramidion, Festering Core, Strange Terrain, and the Will of the Thousands strikes will no longer be available. In addition, the regular Nightfall playlist will be removed, and Nightfall: The Ordeal will be the only available Nightfall activity. Vendors: Ada-1, Benedict-66, Werner 99-40, Ana Bray, Sloane, Asher Mir, Brother Vance, and the Visage of Calus will no longer be available.

The future of content in Destiny 2

With the release of the DCV, Bungie is shifting its content model in a completely new direction. Destiny 2 players should make sure they handle any unfinished business related to the noted activities.

Read More: Destiny 2 is making huge changes to guns ahead of Beyond Light

While Bungie has expressed intent to bring back some vaulted content, the exact timelines and the form that reintroduced content will take have yet to be officially confirmed.

Destiny 2’s new expansion, Beyond Light, is scheduled for release on November 10, 2020.