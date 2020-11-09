Destiny 2 Beyond Light: No Time to Explain exotic weapon guide - Dexerto

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light is another content-rich bundle of weapons, skins, missions, and action. Our Destiny 2 Beyond Light No Time to Explain guide details precisely how players will be able to get their hands on this extremely rare weapon.

One of the most exciting aspects of any new expansion pack is the toy chest full of new goodies to play with. Beyond Light has already signaled Destiny’s intentions with its roadmap & Season of the Hunt content on the way.

An interesting piece of content being added to the Destiny 2 armory is the No Time to Explain pulse rifle. It’s based on a popular weapon from the original Destiny game and it’s quite an exclusive gun to own.

Beyond Light

The year 4 expansion Destiny takes players to the icy tundra of Europa. Its inclusion will be greeted with the removal of less popular locations and items in the game. As well as the Deep Stone Crypt Raid, player’s power levels can be increased further, and Season of the Hunt content will also be added too.

No Time to Explain pulse rifle

Based on the “The Stranger’s Rifle” from the original Destiny, the weapon itself is a solid pulse rifle with a slower rate of fire. The gun has some major perks that make it extremely desirable.

The weapon refunds precision shots back to the player

It creates a temporal orb that hovers around your vicinity

How to obtain it

This nostalgic treasure seems to be locked behind a couple of different special editions of the Beyond Light expansion.

Players will have to purchase either the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99) or Stand Edition + Season Pass ($49.99). Obviously, due to the weapon’s historic nature, Bungie wants this gun to feel special and limited in that regard.

There’s no indication as to whether or not the gun will receive a more inclusive window of attainability further down the road.

Weapons and gear trailer

The weapon was first made public in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Weapons and gear trailer.

Timestamp at 0:15.



Bungie‘s Destiny 2 Beyond Light is scheduled for release on November 10.