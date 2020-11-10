 Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt, 100 Tiers, more - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt, 100 Tiers, more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 23:25

by Brad Norton
Destiny 2 Beyond Light artwork
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s latest major expansion has finally arrived and with the introduction of Beyond Light comes an all-new Season Pass as well. From the price to every item up for grabs, here’s what you need to know.

Season of the Hunt is the latest Season in Destiny 2 as we kick off Year 4 and the Beyond Light era. While you venture through no destinations, complete new objectives, and reach new power, one constant remains in place. No matter what you’re working on, you’ll always be ranking up your Season Pass.

Regardless of which version you bought, or even if you’re playing the free version of Destiny 2, there’s something for everyone to unlock. 100 unique tiers of content, in fact. From weapons to Upgrade Modules and exclusive loot, you won’t want to miss out.

With Beyond Light still fresh, here’s an early rundown on everything there is to know about the Season of the Hunt Season Pass.

How much does the Season of the Hunt Season Pass cost?

no time to explain featured image beyond light destiny 2
Everything from an exclusive armor set to new Exotic weapons can be found in the Season Pass.

No different from previous Seasons, the latest slew of content comes with two tiers. There’s a free track for everyone to progress through along with a premium tier with additional rewards.

The premium side of things will run you $10, though there is an option to purchase Beyond Light with the Season Pass included for $50 in total.

What’s included in the new Season Pass?

Destiny 2 Beyond Light artwork
If you want to make the most out of the current Season, you can claim over 100 items from the Season Pass alone.

As per usual, the Season Pass is littered with various resources, Engrams, and materials. Upgrade Modules are perhaps the most common, while plenty of Bright Dust and Eververse Engrams fill up additional tiers.

On the free side of the equation, unlocks aren’t guaranteed at each and every tier. Meanwhile, on the premium side, you can expect something new every time you reach a new rank. Specific rewards are much more valuable on the premium side as well. Legendary Shards, Exotic Engrams, and even exclusive gear are just a few of the items on offer.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of any given Season Pass is the exclusive Exotics locked away. There are six Exotic items up for grabs in the Season of the Hunt Season Pass. Below is a full rundown on all of the, and the tiers you’ll find them at.

  • Exotic Shotgun: Duality – Unlocked at Tier 35 of the free track.
  • Exotic Ghost Shell: Digital Cortex – Unlocked at Tier 50 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Cipher – Unlocked at Tier 55 of the free track.
  • Exotic Sparrow: Firecrest – Unlocked at Tier 90 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Emote: Victory Pose – Unlocked at Tier 99 of the premium track.
  • Exotic Duality Ornament: Antiquity – Unlocked at Tier 100 of the premium track.

You can see a full rundown on every single item in the latest Season Pass below.

Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 1-10 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 11-20 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 21-30 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 31-40 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 41-50 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 51-60 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 61-70 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 71-80 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 81-90 of the Season Pass.
Destiny 2 Season of the Hunt Season Pass
Tiers 91-100 of the Season Pass.

Season of the Hunt is the very first Season in the Beyond Light era, though we already know the end date. You won’t have forever to unlock this exclusive content as the latest Season comes to an end on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

Destiny

Destiny 2 Crucible mode will run at 120 FPS on PS5 & Xbox Series X

Published: 10/Nov/2020 22:23

by Bill Cooney
It’s officially been announced that Destiny 2’s Crucible mode will be able to run at 120 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Crucible is Destiny’s PvP mode, where players can earn loot and rank up by battling it out against one another across a variety of game modes and maps.

Thanks to Bungie CEO Pete Parsons, we now know that it will run at 120 FPS on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles, compared to the 60 FPS that the rest of the game will operate at.

“We are announcing today, right now, Crucible will be at 120 frames per second,” Parsons told a very excited Phil Spencer, who predicted he would now be getting killed “twice as fast.”

While the increase in display quality will be big news for Destiny players on next-gen consoles, we don’t know if it will remain exclusive to just the Crucible, or eventually branch out to other areas of the game.

For now, everything outside of PvP will apparently be 60 FPS, though there was nothing ruling out the possibility of a future update changing that sometime down the road.

Destiny 2 Auto Rifle gameplay
Crucible matches will be looking better than ever on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Higher FPS means players will be able to track targets more smoothly, see enemies sooner thanks to faster rendering speeds, and a number of other benefits. Which will definitely come in handy for the new Beyond Light expansion.

Conveniently enough, Beyond Light dropped the same day as the announcement — Nov. 10 — so players who are lucky enough to have gotten a next-gen console will soon be able to frag out in the Crucible in glorious 120 FPS.