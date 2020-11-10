Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt, 100 Tiers, more - Dexerto

Destiny 2’s latest major expansion has finally arrived and with the introduction of Beyond Light comes an all-new Season Pass as well. From the price to every item up for grabs, here’s what you need to know.

Season of the Hunt is the latest Season in Destiny 2 as we kick off Year 4 and the Beyond Light era. While you venture through no destinations, complete new objectives, and reach new power, one constant remains in place. No matter what you’re working on, you’ll always be ranking up your Season Pass.

Regardless of which version you bought, or even if you’re playing the free version of Destiny 2, there’s something for everyone to unlock. 100 unique tiers of content, in fact. From weapons to Upgrade Modules and exclusive loot, you won’t want to miss out.

With Beyond Light still fresh, here’s an early rundown on everything there is to know about the Season of the Hunt Season Pass.

How much does the Season of the Hunt Season Pass cost?

No different from previous Seasons, the latest slew of content comes with two tiers. There’s a free track for everyone to progress through along with a premium tier with additional rewards.

The premium side of things will run you $10, though there is an option to purchase Beyond Light with the Season Pass included for $50 in total.

What’s included in the new Season Pass?

As per usual, the Season Pass is littered with various resources, Engrams, and materials. Upgrade Modules are perhaps the most common, while plenty of Bright Dust and Eververse Engrams fill up additional tiers.

On the free side of the equation, unlocks aren’t guaranteed at each and every tier. Meanwhile, on the premium side, you can expect something new every time you reach a new rank. Specific rewards are much more valuable on the premium side as well. Legendary Shards, Exotic Engrams, and even exclusive gear are just a few of the items on offer.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of any given Season Pass is the exclusive Exotics locked away. There are six Exotic items up for grabs in the Season of the Hunt Season Pass. Below is a full rundown on all of the, and the tiers you’ll find them at.

Exotic Shotgun: Duality – Unlocked at Tier 35 of the free track.

Exotic Ghost Shell: Digital Cortex – Unlocked at Tier 50 of the premium track.

Exotic Cipher – Unlocked at Tier 55 of the free track.

Exotic Sparrow: Firecrest – Unlocked at Tier 90 of the premium track.

Exotic Emote: Victory Pose – Unlocked at Tier 99 of the premium track.

Exotic Duality Ornament: Antiquity – Unlocked at Tier 100 of the premium track.

You can see a full rundown on every single item in the latest Season Pass below.

Season of the Hunt is the very first Season in the Beyond Light era, though we already know the end date. You won’t have forever to unlock this exclusive content as the latest Season comes to an end on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.