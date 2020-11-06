How to unlock vaulted Exotic guns in Destiny 2 Beyond Light - Dexerto

Beyond Light is fast approaching so if you’re looking to get the best equipment possible before the new expansion, here are the five most important weapons to add to your list.

Destiny 2’s next major update is just days away as November 10 draws near. Like countless players around the world, you’re likely trying to make some last-minute preparations for the new content.

Whether you’re leveling up a new Guardian or simply trying to fill out your list of Exotics before various content is locked away in the vault. There’s plenty to get done over the next few days but perhaps the most important thing to consider is your arsenal.

Beyond Light will be introducing all-new threats, so it’s crucial that you have the right tools for every situation. Below is an overview of five extremely important weapons you should track down before the next adventure kicks off.

Falling Guillotine

If you’ve been playing consistently throughout the current season, you’ll be very familiar with this weapon. The Falling Guillotine is a Legendary Sword that absolutely shreds in PvE content.

It boasts some of the best damage to tanky foes while still offering enough versatility to wipe out waves of smaller enemies as well.

All you need to do is hit rank 30 in the current season pass to unlock the base version of this weapon. However, if you fill out the season pass all the way to rank 45, you’ll then be able to grind for custom rolls instead. Get to grinding if you’re only just hopping back into Destiny 2. This is one weapon you can easily get just by putting in the hours.

Gnawing Hunger

Next up is one of the most powerful PvP guns in the game today. After a good stretch of auto rifle dominance in the PvP meta, there’s a chance we see some hefty nerfs very soon. For the time being, however, Gnawing Hunger leads the pack when it comes to Legendary rifles.

This weapon can be acquired as a random drop at any point in time, though you can also hone in on it. Umbral Engrams are going to be key and there’s even a curated roll that can be found in Reckoning.

Zen Moment and Kill Clip are some great overall traits to find for a godly PvE build. While Arrowhead Brake and Steady Rounds can come in handy for PvP.

Outbreak Perfected

Let’s switch gears and focus on some Exotics you might want in your inventory before Beyond Light drops. There’s no doubt you’ll be needing various loadouts for a variety of situations, though one thing Outbreak Perfected can give you is consistency.

It’s one of the strongest Pulse Rifles in the game but it’s not the simplest to unlock. You’ll first need to drop into Titan and find the Fallen Transponder. This will point you towards six different Lost Sectors that you’ll need to clear out.

Once these are all ticked off, head to the Farm and start your Zero Hour mission. It’s a rather challenging PvE activity if you’ve never done it before. So try to bring a full Fireteam with you as you hunt down the Outbreak Perfected.

With this weapon in hand, standard enemies can be taken out in the blink of an eye and those nearby will be hit with nanite swarms to boot. It’s great at clearing areas, picking off foes from a distance, and an all-around solid weapon to have for Beyond Light.

Whisper of the Worm

Up next is an Exotic that’s been around for quite some time. The Whisper of the Worm has long been one of the best snipers in Destiny and Year 4 should be no different. This unique gun comes with one of the more powerful effects in the game. Landing rapid precision shots refills the magazine so you can keep firing.

It’s extremely handy for long-range boss fights, allowing your team to sit at a safe distance and slowly chip away at a large health pool. You’ll need a team to help you claim the Whisper of the Worm, however. Io’s Lost Oasis landing zone is where you’ll need to head. Keep an eye out for a Taken Blight public event.

You have to complete one of the longest missions in Destiny 2, but with the right approach, it can be smashed out in your next session. It’s absolutely worth putting in the effort to get this taken care of before Beyond Light drops.

Anarchy

Last but not least, another PvE monster to add to your arsenal is the Anarchy. This has been a popular heavy weapon since the Scourge of the Past raid launched in 2018. It can shred bosses as fast as anything in the game. Therefore, it’s sure to come in handy as you grind through Beyond Light’s early content.

It launches Arc Traps that can chain damage across any given surface. With six grenades in the magazine, these can be spammed rather quickly to deal a ton of damage. Given that it’s an Exotic, it’ll deal more than similar Legendary weapons as well.

Read more: Destiny 2 unveils Raid race changes for Beyond Light

It’s been a fan favorite for a while now. If you’re looking to blitz through PvE content as soon as possible in Beyond Light, this is one weapon you can’t miss out on.

With these five weapons alone, you’ll be well on your way to taking down any threat Beyond Light throws your way. It’s worth bearing in mind that plenty of new equipment could soon replace all of these in your inventory.

But if you’re looking to be as powerful as possible on day one, tracking down these five weapons is the best place to start.