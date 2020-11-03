 Destiny 2 Beyond Light DLC Season Pass: Roadmap & Season of the Hunt info - Dexerto
Logo
Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light DLC Season Pass: Roadmap & Season of the Hunt info

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:13

by Alex Garton
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2 Year 4 Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion is set to arrive on November 10 and with it comes the ‘Season of the Hunt’. Alongside a wealth of new content, this season will lay the foundations for a more cohesive and accessible narrative for returning players going forward.

Originally set to release September 22nd, Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion is finally on the horizon after being delayed until November 10.

As with any expansion, a new season will be released alongside it to push the game’s ongoing narrative forward.

The ‘Season of the Hunt’ promises fresh content as well as significant changes to the accessibility of the game’s narrative.

Destiny Beyond Light Season Pass: Season of the Hunt roadmap

It’s an exciting time to be Destiny fan as the ‘Season of the Hunt’ roadmap has been released. The Season Pass will continue to provide content for players until February of next year. According to the roadmap, this is what we can expect:

November 10

  • Seasonal Artefact And Reward Track Unlocks
  • Empire Hunt Begins
  • The Glassway Strike Opens

November 10 to January 1

  • Uncover Europa’s Secrets

November 13

  • Adept Weapons Added To Trials

November 17

  • Season Mission Begins
  • Wraithborn Hunts Begin

November 21

December 8

  • First Iron Banner (Free To All Players)

December 15 to January 5

  • The Dawning (Free To All Players)

Season of the Hunt Price

The most price-efficient method of buying both Beyond Light and the Season Pass is in a bundle. Both the Beyond Light expansion and the ‘Season of the Hunt’ can be bought together for $50.

Otherwise, as with any Destiny 2 Season Pass, the ‘Season of the Hunt’ will cost $10 on its own.

An Accessible Narrative

In a recent blog post, Bungie has acknowledged that they have not done enough to preserve the game’s narrative for players who start mid-way through an expansion. To combat this, the ‘Season of the Hunt’ will mark the beginning of a more interconnected and cohesive narrative.

New and returning players will now be able to go back and experience Season 12 and 13’s narrative, even if they begin playing at the end of the expansion’s cycle of content.

Overall, this feels like a significant change that will allow new and returning players to engage in the narrative. It’s great to see that the ‘Season of the Hunt’ offers new content as well as impactful changes for the future of the game.

Destiny

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Deep Stone Crypt raid: Everything we know

Published: 2/Nov/2020 17:13 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 17:14

by Andrew Highton
guardians in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 players are finally going to be able to sink their teeth into the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid very soon, with release scheduled for November 10. As with every expansion pack before it, Beyond Light debuts an exciting new raid for teams all over the world to conquer. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Everybody loves a good raid. Multiple Guardians teaming up to form a cohesive, battering ram of power over the course of a few hours, all with the goal of overcoming the raid and netting yourselves some fabulous treasures.

To some players, the loot is a mere afterthought. There’s a great sense of pride that comes with beating the raid itself, but even more so in being the first team in the world to conquer it. Deep Stone Crypt will be no different, with Bungie even offering warnings over delayed results of the “world’s first.”

europa in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Europa looks incredible.

Beyond Light

2019’s Shadowkeep has entertained gamers for a solid year now, but as with everything, some fresh blood is required, and that comes in the form of Beyond Light. It was two weeks ago that Bungie showed off its new content with the Destiny 2 Beyond Light trailer.

The latest expansion brings an icy, new planet called ‘Europa’ and the usual host of new weapons, items, and enemies.

As well as Beyond Light, Bungie also recently announced “Season of the Hunt” as part of the content plans for the next few months. A combination of paid and free content, Season of the Hunt will stretch until the end of January.

Next-Gen

For gamers purchasing the content now and upgrading to a next-gen console, the good news is that your data will carry over.

Any players who buy Beyond Light and own Destiny 2 on PS4 and Xbox One will see their copies upgraded automatically. Meaning all saved data and progress will transfer over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Deep Stone Crypt

Additionally, we know that Beyond Light is of course adding the new Deep Stone Crypt Raid to Destiny 2.

Raids don’t have to be completed in one sitting – given that they take multiple hours to complete. But they are meaty offerings packed with action. Shadowkeep’s “Garden of Salvation” took approximately six-plus hours to be beaten.

Bungie has announced some rules for the upcoming Deep Stone Crypt Raid:

  • Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours
  • Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode
  • 1230 Power is your team’s goal to be at the cap for all the encounters
  • Being above 1230 will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight

World First

As with every new raid that comes to the game, the race is on for the first team to beat it.

In an official statement, Bungie addressed the circumstances regarding the sanctity of the raid’s record:

“Following all the immediate fanfare and bustle that follows the checkered flag, our data scientists will be spending extra time validating the finishing team’s run. Expect the official announcement for World First to come a bit later than usual.”

The Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt Raid will be available with the Beyond Light DLC set to be released on November 10.