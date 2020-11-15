Destiny 2 players say Stasis is busted in the Crucible - Dexerto

In Destiny 2’s new Beyond Light expansion, Bungie added the first darkness-based subclass into the game. Many players are enjoying Stasis, but the PVP community is worried about the balance of these new abilities in the Crucible.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light added a substantial chunk of new content into the game. Along with new weapons and gear to chase, the expansion’s biggest selling point for many is the addition of new darkness-based subclasses, called Stasis.

The Titan Behemoth, Warlock Shadebinder, and Hunter Revenant offer new abilities and playstyles for players to explore. Stasis provides players with a level of detail and fine-tuning for their abilities that has been missing since the transition from Destiny 1 to the current title.

While many players voiced their appreciation of Bungie’s move towards more nuanced abilities for their characters, the portion of Destiny 2’s community that is heavily invested in PVP have pushed back at Bungie for not balancing Stasis in the Crucible.

Frustration with balancing in the Crucible

When freezing Fallen or Vex on Europa and smashing them into pieces, players have praised the mechanics of Stasis. However, when these abilities were unleashed in the Crucible, Guardians grew concerned with the power of Stasis.

Several Destiny 2 content creators have voiced their concerns with Stasis balancing in PVP only a few days after release.

Gothalion, a Facebook Gaming creator who has streamed Destiny for many years, questioned how Stasis was implemented so poorly in the Crucible.

Stasis makes pvp a nightmare. The CC is so long and you just get fucked. It’s not even a “get good” scenario, it’s a “how was this shipped” scenario. — Gothalion (@Gothalion) November 11, 2020

Destiny 2 Twitch streamer Gigz agreed with Gothalion in a response to his tweet.

100% agree. Blows my mind how some of these abilities perform — G1 Gigz (@Gigz) November 12, 2020

Even more content creators reinforced Gothalion’s take, with Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross quoted his tweet agreeing that “Stasis is busted in PVP.”

Yup, Stasis is busted in PVP. https://t.co/fFI9DfDVh0 — Aztecross (@Aztecross) November 12, 2020

Although the majority of players seem unhappy with the current balancing of Stasis, not all players feel the same. Destiny 2 YouTuber Mtashed took a more positive approach to the issue, saying he would rather have broken abilities in the game than make things boring.

You can either balance PVP and make PVE boring, or double down and make Destiny a wild space game imo I'd rather have crazy raids, guns, and abilities long term — Mtashed (@MTashed) November 12, 2020

No updates from Bungie on balancing

In a tweet posted on November 12, the developer announced that the release of Trials of Osiris in Beyond Light – the game’s pinnacle PVP activity – will be delayed until the weekend of November 27.

Bungie did not directly confirm this delay was due to Stasis balancing, but players began to draw their own conclusions. Gothalion once again chimed in with a response on Twitter: “Oh you guys played crucible then.”

For now, Destiny 2 players must wait for Bungie to provide an official response to those concerned around balancing Stasis in the Crucible. Guardians should keep an eye on Bungie’s social accounts for any future updates.