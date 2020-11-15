 Destiny 2 players say Stasis is busted in the Crucible - Dexerto
Destiny

Destiny 2 players say Stasis is busted in the Crucible

Published: 15/Nov/2020 21:26

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Stasis Guardians
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

In Destiny 2’s new Beyond Light expansion, Bungie added the first darkness-based subclass into the game. Many players are enjoying Stasis, but the PVP community is worried about the balance of these new abilities in the Crucible.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light added a substantial chunk of new content into the game. Along with new weapons and gear to chase, the expansion’s biggest selling point for many is the addition of new darkness-based subclasses, called Stasis.

The Titan Behemoth, Warlock Shadebinder, and Hunter Revenant offer new abilities and playstyles for players to explore. Stasis provides players with a level of detail and fine-tuning for their abilities that has been missing since the transition from Destiny 1 to the current title.

While many players voiced their appreciation of Bungie’s move towards more nuanced abilities for their characters, the portion of Destiny 2’s community that is heavily invested in PVP have pushed back at Bungie for not balancing Stasis in the Crucible.

Destiny 2 Shaxx Crucible
Bungie
The Destiny 2 community has voiced concerns surrounding the balance of Stasis in PVP.

Frustration with balancing in the Crucible

When freezing Fallen or Vex on Europa and smashing them into pieces, players have praised the mechanics of Stasis. However, when these abilities were unleashed in the Crucible, Guardians grew concerned with the power of Stasis.

Several Destiny 2 content creators have voiced their concerns with Stasis balancing in PVP only a few days after release.

Gothalion, a Facebook Gaming creator who has streamed Destiny for many years, questioned how Stasis was implemented so poorly in the Crucible.

Destiny 2 Twitch streamer Gigz agreed with Gothalion in a response to his tweet.

Even more content creators reinforced Gothalion’s take, with Destiny 2 YouTuber Aztecross quoted his tweet agreeing that “Stasis is busted in PVP.”

Although the majority of players seem unhappy with the current balancing of Stasis, not all players feel the same. Destiny 2 YouTuber Mtashed took a more positive approach to the issue, saying he would rather have broken abilities in the game than make things boring.

No updates from Bungie on balancing

In a tweet posted on November 12, the developer announced that the release of Trials of Osiris in Beyond Light – the game’s pinnacle PVP activity – will be delayed until the weekend of November 27.

Bungie did not directly confirm this delay was due to Stasis balancing, but players began to draw their own conclusions. Gothalion once again chimed in with a response on Twitter: “Oh you guys played crucible then.”

For now, Destiny 2 players must wait for Bungie to provide an official response to those concerned around balancing Stasis in the Crucible. Guardians should keep an eye on Bungie’s social accounts for any future updates.

Destiny

Destiny 2: How to get the new Adored sniper rifle in Beyond Light

Published: 15/Nov/2020 19:33

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Adored Sniper With Season of the Hunt Text
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2’s Season of the Hunt kicked off on November 10, and developer Bungie added a new Pursuit weapon for players to obtain. Guardians should follow these steps to unlock the new sniper rifle in the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit playlists.

In Destiny 2’s second year of content, Bungie added powerful weapons into the game that could be unlocked by completing quests tied to the three core playlists: Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.

After introducing weapons like Redrix’s Claymore into the Crucible playlist, the developer decided to add similar weapons related to Vanguard and Gambit activities as well.

With the release of the first season in Destiny 2’s latest expansion Beyond Light, Bungie introduced a brand-new weapon for players to chase: the Adored sniper rifle. Although it is still tied to the game’s core activities, Bungie added a twist on how players can obtain it.

Destiny 2 Adored Vanguard Ornament
Bungie
Bungie has brought back Pursuit weapons in Season of the Hunt after their absence in Season of Arrivals.

Adored: Destiny 2’s new sniper rifle

Before Season of the Hunt launched on November 10, Bungie discussed their plans for the game’s new Pursuit weapon: the Adored sniper rifle. Now that the season is in full swing, some players have grabbed the gun and are already trying it out with the new content.

The Adored is classified as an Adaptive-frame sniper rifle. While it lacks the damage output of other sniper archetypes – Aggressive-frame snipers, for example – Adored still has good stat values and perk combinations for players to use.

It’s two static perks are Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds; both of these increase the gun’s range, one of the most important stats for snipers in Destiny 2. Adored’s two sets of changeable perks are Triple-Tap and Killing Wind, along with Vorpal Weapon and Snapshot Sights.

The new sniper provides players with interesting perk combinations depending on playstyle and whether the sniper will be used in PvP or PvE activities.

Destiny 2 Adored Crucible Ornament
Bungie
Bungie has put a new twist on acquiring Season of the Hunt’s Pursuit weapon.

Adored quest steps for Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit

In Season of the Hunt, Bungie has changed the process for obtaining the new Pursuit weapon. Players can now complete a single quest in one of the three core playlists – Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit – to obtain the sniper rifle.

Guardians should follow these steps in their playlist of choice to unlock Adored:

  • Vanguard (Strike playlist):
    • Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Strikes in your Sights quest
    • Defeat bosses, combatants, and collect points by defeating combatants while using Sniper Rifles in strikes (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress)
      • 40 bosses
      • 1000 combatants
      • 300 points
    • Get precision final blows with a Sniper Rifle or Sniper Rifle defeat streaks without dying in strikes (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives)
      • 35 defeats in streaks
      • 20 Sniper Rifle headshots
    • Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored
  • Crucible
    • Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Crucible in your Sights quest
    • Defeat Guardians as a team, earn Valor ranks, and collect points by defeating Guardians while using Sniper Rifles in Crucible (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress)
      • 500 Guardians
      • 3 Valor ranks
      • 200 points
    • Get long-range or precision final blows with Sniper Rifles in Crucible (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives)
      • 5 long-range Sniper Rifle final blows
      • 5 Sniper Rifle headshots
    • Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored
  • Gambit
    • Speak to Banshee-44 in the Tower and obtain the Gambit in your Sights quest
    • Defeat combatants with precision damage, earn Infamy ranks, and collect points by defeating combatants using Sniper Rifles in Gambit (note: precision final blows with Sniper Rifles grant additional progress)
      • 300 precision headshots
      • 3 Infamy ranks
      • 250 points
    • Defeat Guardians or Blockers as a team with a Sniper Rifle in Gambit (note: you only need to complete one of these two objectives)
      • 5 Guardians
      • 20 blockers
    • Speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to receive your Adored
Destiny 2 Adored Gambit Ornament
Bungie
Players can complete a short quest in one of the game’s core playlists to unlock the Adored sniper rifle.

Is the grind worth it?

Although the quest to obtain Adored is simple compared to the grind for previous Pinnacle weapons, players still want to know: is Adored worth it? Although it is not the pinnacle of sniper rifles in Destiny 2, it already seems solid choice in both PvP and PvE activities.

With players needing to replace many of the game’s older weapons that were taken out with the launch of Beyond Light, going through the short grind to unlock Adored is probably worth the time investment.